Heineken's Q1, Pub Acquisition Has Not Worked Out Yet

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HINKF, OTCQX:HKHHF) posted its Q1 2018 earnings on the 18th of April. The company reported net profit of €260 million, a decline compared to the €293 million in 2017. The report did however state that net profit (beia) was higher than last year. After the earning release, the stock tumbled down almost 3%, but is currently down only 1% (compared to prior earnings release). The decline in share price shows that the results were not received well. In this article, I will first compare Heineken's Q1 results of 2018 to the past four Q1 results. I will then look into the reason for the weak performance in Europe and look at an outlier in the Asia Pacific volume growth trend. I will end with the struggling UK segment and with the Heineken's solution for it.

First quarter volume changes

Q1 Organic Volume Growth 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Average Heineken N.V. 3.4% 2.0% 7.0% 0.6% 4.3% 3.5% Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe 4.6% -1.1% 4.6% -0.4% 6.1% 2.8% Americas 8.7% 6.8% 8.2% -0.7% 6.8% 6.0% Asia Pacific 0.3% 9.9% 23.0% 5.4% 11.3% 10.0% Europe 1.1% -0.2% 2.3% 0.5% -1.7% 0.4%

Source: Author created table with past Q1 Results

Heineken does not provide information about revenue changes in its first quarter reports. The company does however report its total volume and organic volume growth. In the table above, I chose to use the organic growth, because this excludes foreign currency translational effects, consolidation changes, exceptional items and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Including these events would mix up the data too much.

The data shows that volume of all segments combined did not decline once in the past 5 years. Combined volume grew 3.5% on average over the last five years. The volume growth of Q1 2018 surpasses this with 0.8%. Three out of four regions currently grow faster than the five year average growth rate. The only lagging segment is Europe. Having one declining segment may not look that bad, but you have to take into account that Europe made up 36% of Heineken's profit in 2017. Therefore, one of the core regions of the company is declining.

Asia Pacific 2016

The data shows a huge outlier, the 23% increase in Asia Pacific in 2016. When I first looked at the trend of Asia Pacific, I thought the growth was decelerating. Going from 23% to just 5.4%. This big difference grabbed my attention and I decided to look at the 2016 Q1 Earnings report. In 2015, volume in Indonesia was down double digit. The reasons for this was the destocking ahead of the implementation of new regulations banning the sale of alcohol in convenience stores. In 2016, the volume increased a lot, mainly driven by a weak 2015. Therefore, 2016 was an unusual year and you should not be worried about a declining Asia Pacific trend.

Europe volume decline

In the first quarter, volume in Europe declined with 1.7%. This is below five year trend growth of 5%. The quarterly report stated that in the first quarter, European volume benefited from an early Easter this year. However, the early Easter did not make up for the cold weather this year in Europe. The report also stated that UK volume was down mid single digit, while in France, Spain, and Austria beer volumes declined low single digit. The volume decline in the UK seems worrisome, knowing that the volume also declined in the first quarter of 2014, 2015 and 2017. One of the reasons for the decline is Tesco removing several Heineken products out of its stores.

Even though the decline looks bad, I think Heineken's management has already found a solution for it. In Augusts 2017, Heineken completed an acquisition of 1900 pubs in the UK. This acquisition created the country's third largest pub business. In its 2017 full year report, Heineken stated that the pub business in the UK, now included the recently acquired Punch Taverns assets and that they continued to perform well. The new pubs have not made an increase in volume sold yet, but I expect the acquisition effects (for example, synergies) to increase over the next couple of years.

Concluding

Heineken's first quarter report shows that the company's volume growth is above five year trend level. Three out of four segments are performing well, but Europe is lagging. The reason for the weak European performance was the cold weather, so there seems to be nothing fundamentally wrong. The UK segment seems worrisome, and Heineken's solution to acquire 1900 pubs has not provided volume growth yet. Heineken still seems to be well positioned to benefit from the increasing beer demand in Asia Pacific.

Remarks

This article provides information about Heineken's last quarterly results and is not focused on giving a buy/sell recommendation. I would like to point out that Heineken is a Dutch company and thus reports its earnings in euros. Currently, the EUR/dollar exchange rate swings between 1.20 and 1.25. You should realize that by investing in Heineken as a U.S. investor, you are exposed to (unwanted) exchange rate wins or losses.

