NovoCure: 2018 Off To A Strong Start For Optune

NovoCure (NVCR) missed Q1 2018 EPS and revenue estimates last week, but the miss says little about Optune's underlying growth trends and the market clearly noticed the real fundamental trends given the post-earnings reaction - the stock closed 9.8% on the day of the earnings report. NovoCure reported a solid sequential jump in active patients and prescriptions and Optune's first full quarter in Japan was solid with 30 prescriptions and 20 active patients on therapy at the end of Q1. The company recently reported positive phase 2 results in mesothelioma and intends to file for approval in the second half of the year. The pipeline remains on track as data collection timelines for ongoing phase 3 trials remain intact and the recurrent ovarian cancer phase 3 study is about to commence in 2H 2018.

I initiated coverage on NovoCure and added the stock to our Growth Stock Forum's model portfolio in early February (article exclusive to Growth Stock Forum subscribers) and still consider the stock attractive at current levels despite the 20%+ rally.

Source: Stockcharts.com

A very good quarter for Optune despite the Q1 revenue miss

NovoCure missed Q1 2018 EPS and revenue estimates. A big part of the revenue miss was related to revenue recognition changes. The second reason was lower gross to nets - 41% compared to the full-year guidance for 45%. Q1 is seasonally the weakest quarter in the industry, so that's not surprising. Management continues to expect full-year gross to nets around 45%, which translates to (at least) a 10% improvement in net sales in the next three quarters, assuming no growth in patient numbers.

Moving on to the underlying growth trends:

The number of active patients increased 10% over Q4 2018 to 2,009, an acceleration over 9% sequential growth in Q4 2017.

Total prescriptions rose 15% over Q4 2018 to 1,258 compared to 1% and 2% sequential increases in the previous two quarters.

Optune is off to a solid start in Japan with 30 prescriptions and 20 active patients. The advantage in Japan when it comes to Optune's launch is that it has national reimbursement compared to no reimbursement in Europe and the U.S. at the time of launch. The potential drawback is that Optune is not sold directly in Japan - NovoCure enters into contracts with hospitals which are then in charge of getting patients on therapy. I am not sure hospitals are as motivated as NovoCure would be, but do expect Japan to be a solid contributor in the following quarters and years.

Gross billings represent a great way to look at sales growth trends, free of quarterly gross to net volatility.

Source: NovoCure earnings reports

Aside from the launch in Japan, the company sees last year's data presentation in JAMA and the NCCN including Optune as a category one treatment for newly-diagnosed GBM patients in late March as significant growth drivers going forward. Optune is well on its way to becoming the standard of care for GBM in the U.S. NovoCure estimates Optune's market share in Germany and the U.S. at 23% and 29% respectively, which leaves a lot of room for growth in these two markets while Optune is just getting started in Japan.

An additional and potentially very meaningful growth driver for Optune is Medicare reimbursement. We still don't have clarity there, but management said on the Q1 earnings call that things are heading in the right direction:

So with respect to Medicare, we continue to engage in active discussions with CMS. The discussions have been extremely constructive. They're focused right now on billing and appropriately pricing our billing code for Optune. And we want to ensure that CMS and Medicare calculate the pricing correctly. We all know that they don't have a defined timeline. I know it's frustrating to you, you can imagine that it's frustrating to us as well. But again, it feels as if we're making real and tangible progress towards reaching a resolution.

NovoCure still does not recognize sales for Medicare patients but it does provide access to these patients. Medicare represents roughly 20-25% of the U.S. market and would provide a big boost to Optune's sales once reimbursement is established.

Reimbursement in Germany could get better as well - NovoCure currently bills healthcare payers for individual cases and has started the formal process to secure national reimbursement. Medicare coverage in the U.S. and national reimbursement in Germany should improve prescription growth as well as gross to nets if/when they are secured.

Mesothelioma data to be presented in 2H 2018; FDA approval could come by late 2018/early 2019

NovoCure reported positive phase 2 results in mesothelioma patients two weeks ago. The actual results were not reported, but the company did say they were better than the interim results on 40 patients announced in December 2016. When asked on the earnings call for additional color on the results, this is what management said:

I can tell you that both overall survival and progression-free survival exceeded what we've seen in the interim analysis. The interim analysis as you said didn't reach the median, but definitely the results that we see now would - you know, had they reached the median and as you extrapolate we're way beyond that. And so we're very pleased with the result and they definitely demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in both OS and PFS.

NovoCure plans to file for approval in the U.S. in 2H 2018 based on its Humanitarian Use Device designation. Once the FDA accepts the submission, it will have 75 days to make a decision whether to approve Optune or not, which translates to a late 2018/early 2019 approval, depending on when NovoCure submits the application.

The situation is not as clear outside of the U.S. but management believes that if the data are good enough for the FDA, it should be good enough for other territories. Any updates on the regulatory progress outside of the U.S. should act as a catalyst for the stock.

Pipeline readouts worth waiting for

Significant value remains hidden in the pipeline:

The company plans to initiate a phase 3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer in 2H 2018.

Data collection from phase 3 trial in brain metastases is expected in 2020.

Data collection from phase 3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer is expected in 2021.

Data collection from phase 3 trial in locally-advanced pancreatic cancer is expected in 2022.

These trials and the results from pilot studies in these indications were discussed in a more detailed manner in my initiation article.

Optune has greater sales potential in each of these indications compared to GBM or mesothelioma and I think that previously reported positive phase 2 data are likely to be repeated in some or all of these studies.

Source: NovoCure

In addition to these trials, NovoCure also plans to start a pilot phase 2 study of Optune in combination with sorafenib in liver cancer.

Financial review

NovoCure ended Q1 2018 with $216 million in cash and equivalents. The company refinanced its previous credit facility and borrowed an additional $50 million. Expenses should increase going forward as late-stage trials ramp up and as the company prepares and launches Optune in mesothelioma in 2019, but revenues should ramp up as well and I think NovoCure is in great financial shape.

Conclusion

NovoCure's Optune is off to a strong start in 2018 despite the Q1 revenue miss. The catalysts over the next 12 months include:

Quarterly net sales updates.

Phase 2 mesothelioma data presentation in 2H 2018.

Optune's FDA approval for mesothelioma - late 2018 or early 2019.

Reimbursement updates - Medicare coverage decision in the U.S. and updates on progress in ex-U.S. territories (mainly Germany).

Updates on Optune's regulatory progress in ex-U.S. territories for the mesothelioma indication.

Two main risks in the near/medium-term are Optune sales disappointing and/or the FDA rejecting Optune in mesothelioma.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Please consider joining our growing community at Growth Stock Forum, where I publish regular and detailed updates on NVCR and other stocks in my Coverage Universe. To receive email notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.