Evelo Biosciences To Raise $85 Million In IPO

EVLO has promising collaborations but is still very early stage in its development.

The firm is developing a pipeline of gut-based monoclonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and cancers.

Evelo Biosciences has filed updated terms for its $85 million U.S. IPO.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) intends to raise $85 million in an IPO from the sale of its common stock.

The company is developing a pipeline of monoclonal microbials that act on the gut-body complex to treat inflammatory diseases and cancers.

EVLO is working in a nascent and promising field of study but has just entered Phase 1 trials for its lead candidates.

Cambridge, MA-based Evelo Biosciences was founded in 2015 to develop monoclonal microbials which are ‘orally-delivered pharmaceutical compositions of single microbial strains that act through the gut-body network to potentially impact disease.’

Management is headed by President and CEO Simba Gill. Gill also serves as Sr. Partner at Flagship Ventures and Executive Chair of Blackfynn. Dr. Gill has founded and/or had lead roles in companies in the areas of antibodies, stem cells, directed molecular evolution, immunodiagnostics and the cancer microbiome.

Evelo plans to use the unexplored biology of the gut-body network to develop therapies with the aim to transform the treatment of major diseases such as inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Investors in Evelo Biosciences included Mayo Clinic Ventures, Flagship Pioneering, GV, Celgene, Alexandria Venture Investments.

Created within VentureLabs®, Flagship Pioneering’s institutional innovation foundry, Evelo Biosciences has developed a platform which enables pharmacological intervention at all stages of disease with naturally occurring, safe and effective monoclonal microbials.

Below is a brief overview graphic of how Evelo believes monoclonal microbials work:

(Source: Evelo Biosciences)

Evelo was founded by Flagship Pioneering to ‘commercialize insights, inventions and innovations developed by the VentureLabs founding team across two primary explorations’:

The gut which is connected to all parts of the body Based on these explorations, the company is developing a new class of therapies known as monoclonal microbials.

The company’s strategy to create and develop a new class of therapies that have the potential to transform the treatment of a broad range of diseases by focusing on the gut-body network.

Below is the current status of Evelo’s pipeline:

(Source: Evelo Biosciences)

The company’s main product candidates include EDP1066 and EDP1815. Both are monoclonal microbial candidates which are designed to work by modulating the immune system to treat inflammatory diseases with a current focus on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Evelo believes that orally-administered EDP1066 acts on the gut-body network to modulate systemic immune responses in multiple mechanistically and anatomically varied in-vivo models in preclinical studies.

EDP1815 has demonstrated immunomodulatory activity on human immune cells and anti-inflammatory activity in many discrete tissues such as skin, joints, gut and the central nervous system after oral delivery in mouse models in preclinical studies.

Clinical trials of EDP1066 and EDP1815 are expected to be initiated in inflammatory diseases in the second quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018 with initial biomarker and clinical data expected in the first half of 2019 and the second half of 2019, respectively. The company is also developing monoclonal microbial therapies in oncology.

According to a 2018 market research report from Allied Market Research, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is projected to reach $106.1 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2015 - 2020.

The main factors driving market growth are the rising incidences of autoimmune and respiratory conditions, extensive drug development pipeline, and increasing popularity of anti-inflammatory drugs with lesser side effects.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR, 8.5%, during the forecast period. However, North America is projected to lead the market through 2020. In addition, the psoriasis segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major competitive vendors that are developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics include:

Management believes that the monoclonal microbial platform and candidates, along with the resources and industry expertise, gives the company a competitive advantage in the field.

Evelo’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development initiatives.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Evelo S-1/A)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $38.2 million in cash and $14.8 million in total liabilities.

EVLO intends to sell 5.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85 million.

Existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest in purchasing up to $40 million worth of common stock at the offering price. This is typical of successful flotations and is a strong positive signal for public investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $510 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

$45.0 million to $50.0 million to fund proof of concept clinical trials in our inflammatory diseases programs; $25.0 million to $35.0 million to fund proof of concept clinical trials in our oncology programs; $35.0 million to $45.0 million to invest in our platform and to advance additional preclinical development activities; the remainder to fund working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

