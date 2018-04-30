Argentina: What's Next After A Massive Rate Hike?

About six weeks ago, I warned that it was Time To Rain On The Parade in Argentina. Investor sentiment was getting frothy despite a crushing drought, persistently high inflation, and an overvalued Argentine Peso.

Since then, things have flipped pretty quickly. The benchmark Merval is tumbling (down 15% from its January high and dipped below 30,000 last week to new 2018 lows):

Factor in the renewed decline of the peso (it has declined 20% since December), and investors seeking returns in dollars are starting to show some losses. Note that the Argentina ETF (ARGT) has a limited number of holdings, with just three companies making up 46% of the ETF - as a result, it may not track the Merval index in dollar terms all that well.

Still, all was proceeding normally until Friday, when the Central Bank shocked the markets. The Argentine Central Bank, which had been acting as though inflation were under control, suddenly threw in the towel Friday. They jacked up interest rates 300 basis points (3%!) to a benchmark rate of 30.25%. The Central Bank stated that this was necessary to keep inflation at or under the current 25% rate and try to get back on target for 15% inflation in 2018.

The Central Bank had previously been in a holding pattern, having cut rates as recently as January and seemingly setting the stage for a flat monetary policy going forward. This massive rate hike came out of the blue and is bad news for the capitalist Macri government. He'd been telling voters that inflation would be down to 15% this year. Instead, the Central Bank is taking desperate measures just to hold the line at 25%.

This is a troubling development for the right-wing heading into the next presidential election in October 2019. Macri has been promising that if people took their austerity medicine, the economy would finally get going again. Instead, workers are seeing their wages trail inflation by a large margin. Real purchasing power is slumping and public sector strikes are picking up momentum.

Foreign Investors Confused

Bloomberg reported on this startling turn of events on Friday:

Central bank President Federico Sturzenegger has now puzzled markets twice since December, when the government eased the inflation target allowing officials to pursue looser monetary policy to help bolster a nascent economic recovery. The decision was "poorly communicated" and was followed by an ill-timed and controversial 150 basis-point rate cut in January in the face of a sharp deterioration of inflation expectations, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said at the time. What followed was a freefall of the peso, making it the worst-performing major currency this year. The bank spent more than $3 billion this week, or about 5 percent of reserves, to defend the peso as it hit a record low.

The Argentine peso has only outperformed the Venezuelan bolivar and Angolan kwanza year-to-date. That is the sort of thing that happens when you have a 25% inflation rate. Bloomberg also cited one EM debt advisor's reaction:

"They confused the market this week, and they're paying for that mistake now," said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London. "We all know that they don't have endless firepower."

Firepower is a concern going forward. The capitalist government (Argentina's first since 2001) will have to face voters in October 2019. And despite being in power for more than two years now, it has failed to deliver the magnitude of economic recovery or wage growth that voters expected when they agreed to sacrifice much of the social safety net. Instead, prices are spiraling higher and the Peso is slumping without enough tangible benefits to make up for it.

The government now has to balance fighting an accelerating inflation rate with an underperforming economy. Jacking up interest rates 3% should slow inflation and prop up the peso. But it comes at the cost of credit creation - a key tenet of the bullish argument for Argentina is that there will be much more credit creation in an economy that is currently under-banked.

Investment Opportunities

I've been warning on the fragility of the rally in Argentine banks since last year. I was early, but those concerns are now starting to play out. Banco Macro (BMA), which is arguably most vulnerable due to its exposure to small business loans, is starting to put up an ugly chart:

I'm not real keen on pressing bets against Argentine stocks at this juncture. Central banks can usually defend their currencies for a while. The time to get short again will be ahead of next year's presidential elections when (probably) a socialist pulls ahead in the polls.

No, the real opportunity is now on the long side. Argentine companies have been issuing IPOs lately to take advantage of the rising tide (until recently) in that country. Unfortunately for these new IPOs, demand has dried up, causing these IPOs to fail to launch after their debuts. Here's the most recent example, a power utility that got to market just before demand disappeared, Central Puerto (CEPU):

For a much more attractive set of investment assets, consider Corporacion America Airports (CAAP), which was supposed to IPO at $19-21, came out on opening day at $17 and has traded straight down since then:

CAAP data by YCharts

This sort of business, owning airports around the world, isn't particularly vulnerable to any one country's economic problems. The company earns a fair portion of its revenues outside of Argentine pesos, and within Argentina, they should be able to jack up their usage fees to maintain the same level of pricing on a dollar basis. Owning monopoly assets gives you a lot of protection in a highly inflationary environment. Free cash flow 50 had a great write-up of CAAP recently (not behind the paywall yet).

CAAP's Ezeiza airport, Buenos Aires. Source.

Similarly, I still own Despegar.com (DESP), which I detailed last November. The stock was about to hit new highs earlier this year before Argentina broke down generally and DESP stock went with it. Regardless, its business (online travel site across Latin America) is not particularly threatened by domestic economic problems. Further weakness in shares would be an opportunity to benefit from a fast-growing tech company that is on sale simply for being guilty by association.

Like in Mexico when Trump won, it's important not to judge all of a country's equities equally. Political problems (or improvements) don't affect all companies in a country the same way. If you want to bet on Argentina's economy directly, stick to stocks like the banks that are highly sensitive. And for now, avoid that sector, as the government is starting to admit that inflation is out of control. But should Argentina keep sliding, it will create more opportunities in companies domiciled there but that isn't highly sensitive to local economic conditions.

