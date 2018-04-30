DTAC: Strong Q1 2018 Results Show Company's Forward Potential

On Monday, April 23, 2018, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTC:TACJF), commonly known as DTAC, announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were overall quite good, although there continues to be negative impacts from the high degree of competition in the Thai mobile phone market. The company does continue to show its potential for forward growth, which is one of the factors that led Norway's Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) to invest in the company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those earnings. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total Access Communication's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

The company brought in total revenues of THB 19.060 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.5% decline compared to the first quarter of 2017.

DTAC had an EBITDA of 8.354 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 21% increase year-over-year. The company's EBITDA margin also increased year-over-year, going from 34.9% to 43.8%.

The company had a total of 21.812 million subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter. At the end of the first quarter 2017, the company had 24.310 million subscribers, so this metric decreased by 10% year-over-year.

DTAC has been actively preparing for the upcoming densification of the 2100 MHz spectrum and signed a partnership deal with TOT to secure an additional quantity of 2300 MHz spectrum.

The company reported a net profit of THB 1.315 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a 474% increase from the first quarter of 2017.

Undoubtedly, the first thing anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that DTAC's top-line revenues declined by 3.5% year-over-year. That represents an unfortunate reversal of last year's trend of increasing revenues. One reason for this was the decline in subscribers. As the company had fewer customers, it had a lower number of people from which to draw revenues. In addition, there was a reduction in the interconnect rate in the quarter. As of the beginning of 2018, the mandated interconnect rate decreased to THB 0.19 per minute from THB 0.27 per minute. The interconnect rate is essentially the price that DTAC charges another telecommunications company when one of that company's customers calls one of its own. In most cases, this rate is regulated by a national government in order to prevent anti-competitive behaviors. As this rate was lower in the most recent quarter than in any of the quarters of last year, DTAC was not able to generate as much revenue from the customers of other companies calling its own.

Despite the decline in revenue, DTAC managed to grow its EBITDA year-over-year. We can see this in the highlights, which point out that the company's EBITDA increased by 21% year-over-year. One reason for this is a decline in handset subsidies. As I discussed in my previous article on DTAC (linked above), True Corp. (OTC:TCPFF) was aggressively trying to grow its market share by subsidizing handsets for its customers, which effectively reduced the customers' costs of acquiring service. DTAC was forced to follow suit in an attempt to protect its service revenues. That has been steadily winding down over the past few quarters as True has become less aggressive, allowing DTAC to spend less on subsidies for new customers. In addition, DTAC saw regulatory costs decrease over the past year, which also had a positive impact on the company's profitability.

One of the more disappointing items in this earnings report was that DTAC saw its subscriber count decrease year-over-year. However, the majority of these were prepaid subscribers. In aggregate, DTAC saw its postpaid subscriber count increase from the prior-year quarter.

Source: Total Access Communication

This is an important distinction as postpaid customers typically generate more revenue for a company than prepaid ones do. This is due to the fact that postpaid customers, who are essentially purchasing wireless services on credit, tend to be wealthier than prepaid ones and so both purchase more expensive and comprehensive plans along with add-ons and other items that generate extra revenues for DTAC. We can see this clearly by looking at the company's average revenue per user:

Source: Total Access Communication

The company's overall strategy of converting its business from a dependence on prepaid customers to postpaid ones, thus, appears to be a good one from a profitability standpoint. It would admittedly be nice if it did not suffer a revenue drop as a result, however. In the early stages of last year, one of the major concerns was DTAC's likelihood of losing or running out of the spectrum needed to provide adequate service to its subscribers. This is a problem that DTAC appears to have resolved, however. As mentioned in the highlights, the company has begun its preparations to increase the density of its existing 2.1 GHz spectrum and has also entered into an agreement with TOT Public Company Limited to utilize some of its 2.3 GHz spectrum. The goal of these efforts is to ensure that the company will have more than sufficient bandwidth to provide both voice and mobile internet service to its subscribers. If the company failed to ensure sufficient spectrum, then the quality of service received by its customers would have been at a low quality and they may have begun to defect to other carriers.

One of the factors that originally attracted me to DTAC is the relatively low level of smartphone penetration among both its customers and the Thai population at large. This is because it is much cheaper to provide new service to someone that does not already have it than it is to convince someone that already has service to switch over to a new provider. As smartphone users are typically more profitable than non-smartphone users, a company pursuing growth would naturally want to upgrade as many non-smartphone users to smartphone users on its own network as it can get. It is, therefore, gratifying that DTAC enjoyed some success at this in the most recent quarter. In the first quarter of 2018, the smartphone penetration rate increased by 2% to 75%. In addition, the number of 4G subscribers that the company had increased to 8.5 million (or 39% of its subscriber base), representing 11.9 million devices. The quarter-over-quarter growth was at least partly driven by an aggressive campaign that DTAC is using to try and convince high-value 2G users to upgrade to 3G or 4G devices. As the company will be continuing this campaign throughout the second quarter, we should see further growth in these numbers, which will help the company increase its ARPU further.

In conclusion, the first quarter of 2018 was a strong one for DTAC in spite of the decline in revenues. The company managed to grow its high-valued postpaid subscriber count, thus increasing its average revenue per user and substantially growing its profits. The company is also actively courting high-value 2G users in an attempt to get them to upgrade to a new 3G or 4G service, which would further increase the company's profitability. All in all, this was a quarter that investors should be pleased by.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.