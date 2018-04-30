36 Dividend Increases: April 23-27, 2018 (Part 1: Energy And Utility Sectors)

Part 1 presents dividend increases for stocks in the Energy and Utilities Sectors. Part 2 will cover Financials Sector stocks, while Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

This week, 36 companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including four of the stocks I own.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

I look for announcements from stocks in the CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Portland General Electric (POR)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, POR is a vertically integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. POR generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas.

On Wednesday, April 25, POR increased its quarterly dividend to 36.25¢ per share, an increase of 6.62%. The dividend is payable on July 16 to shareholders of record on June 25. The ex-dividend date is June 22.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

XOM is the world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company. Founded in 1882 and based in Irving, TX, the company is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, petroleum products refining and marketing, chemicals manufacture, and other energy-related businesses. The majority of XOM's earnings come from operations outside the United States.

On Wednesday, April 25, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.49% to 82¢ per share. All shareholders of record on May 14 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 11.

UGI (UGI)

UGI distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services. The company distributes propane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity throughout the United States. Additionally, the company operates electric generation facilities. UGI was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share, an increase of 4.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 1 to shareholders of record on June 15.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQM operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. EQM provides natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

On April 26, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.07 per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 3.90%. The distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record on May 4.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recently, NEP increased its quarterly distribution to 42¢ per unit, an increase of 3.70% over the prior distribution of 40.5¢ per unit. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 4, and unitholders can expect to receive the new distribution on May 15.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products, primarily in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The company operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. DLK was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The company declared a quarterly distribution of 75¢ per unit, an increase of 3.45% over the prior quarterly distribution. The distribution is payable on May 15 to unitholders of record on May 7. The ex-dividend date is May 4.

Sprague Resources (SRLP)

SRLP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. SRLP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The board of directors of SRLP has declared a quarterly distribution of 65.25¢ per unit. The new distribution is 2.35% above the prior distribution of 63.75¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on May 11 to unitholders of record on May 7. The ex-dividend date is May 4.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation's refining capacity.

Recently, MMP increased its quarterly distribution by 1.90% to 93.75¢ per unit. The first payment will be on May 15 to unitholders of record on May 8. The ex-dividend date is May 7.

MPLX (MPLX)

Founded in 2012 and based in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX gathers, processes, and transports natural gas. The company also gathers, transports, stores, and markets natural gas liquids, and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

On April 25, the company declared a distribution of 61.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents a 1.65% increase. All unitholders of record on May 7 will receive the new distribution on May 15.

GasLog Partners (GLOP)

GLOP is a master limited partnership that focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has a fleet of LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters. GLOP was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

The company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.92%, from 52¢ per unit to 53¢ per unit. The new distribution is payable on May 11 to unitholders of record on May 7, with an ex-dividend date of May 4.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, POR, UGI, and MMP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

POR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in POR in January 2008 would have returned 6.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UGI's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in UGI in January 2009 would have returned 11.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MMP's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in MMP in January 2008 would have returned 14.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement. Note also that the table is limited to the Energy and Utilities sector stocks. Refer to the upcoming Part 2 and Part 3 for available ex-dividend dates of stocks in other sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 24-May 6, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AES AES 4.22% $12.31 7 64.40% $0.52 05/01 05/15 Andeavor Logistics ANDX 8.32% $48.82 8 18.90% $4.06 05/01 04/20 CMS Energy CMS 3.03% $47.18 12 6.70% $1.43 05/04 05/11 Alliant Energy LNT 3.11% $43.06 15 7.00% $1.34 04/30 05/15 NiSource NI 3.18% $24.51 7 13.60% $0.78 04/30 05/18 Northwest Natural Gas NWN 3.06% $61.75 62 1.00% $1.89 04/30 05/15 PNM Resources PNM 2.65% $40.05 7 11.60% $1.06 05/02 06/11 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.41% $81.61 6 4.60% $2.78 05/01 06/15

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.