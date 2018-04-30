Eldorado Gold: Checking The Bull Thesis After Q1 Report

This article should be viewed as an update to the original bull thesis that was published back in February 2018.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has recently published its first-quarter earnings report, so it's high time to look at the company and check whether the bull thesis is still valid.

Let's start with the basic numbers. Eldorado Gold reported revenue of $131.9 million and earnings of $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2018. The company recorded $37.9 million in operating cash flow and $13 million in proceeds from pre-commercial production sales. This cash flow was offset by $67 million in capital spending, so Eldorado Gold ended the quarter with $454.2 million of cash compared to $479.5 million of cash at the end of 2017. Debt stood roughly unchanged at $594.3 million. While capital spending puts significant pressure on the company's performance, Eldorado Gold stays in the comfortable financial position due to significant cash cushion and $250 million available under the revolving credit facility.

In short, the company does not have near-term financial problems. Cash remains at a reasonably high level and operations generate some cash flow despite problems at Kisladag. However, the recent share price dynamics (the stock is still unable to return back above $1.00) indicate that the market is focused on the upcoming capital spending and continued problems with the company's growth projects rather than near-term numbers. Thus, there's little reason to dig into the earnings numbers past the obvious "no-near term bankruptcy risk" (which is the first thing investors and traders should study when they are dealing with a stock that trades below $1.00). Instead, we should focus on the company's updates regarding its future strategy and the upcoming capital allocation decisions.

Here's how Eldorado Gold views its future (note that it's a marketing material, not a guaranteed development):

In essence, the plan is simple: develop the recently acquired Lamaque project and build a mill at Kisladag, doubling current production rates. The realization of this plan won't be simple at all.

The company maintained the previously published production guidance of 290,000-330,000 ounces in 2018. However, a significant challenge is that Kisladag production will be over once the company finishes heap leaching. Eldorado Gold has already indicated that no mining is taking place at Kisladag. As indicated in the first-quarter report, the company expects to recover 160,000-180,000 ounces for 2018-2019 from continued leaching of previously stacked ore. Due to the upcoming production stoppage in Kisladag, the development program in Lamaque will only be able to mitigate the negative impact from Kisladag problems.

Kisladag commercial production is expected to begin in Q3 2021, so there'll be plenty of quarters without any production from the mine. This leads to a financing challenge. Eldorado Gold has enough funds to fund the capital spending for this year:

However, the company clearly does not have the sufficient funds to finish Kisladag development and to deal with the upcoming bond maturity in December 2020. Here are the company's comments on Kisladag during the earnings call: "We are now working towards feasibility with a final investment decision to be made by the board in October of this year. We have strong relationships with the permitting authorities and discussions led us to believe that we are on track to receive required permits". In my opinion, the permitting risk is indeed low. The mill is planned to be built near the current facilities and the company has a significant experience operating in Turkey. If everything goes well, permits will be received in the first half of 2019, so Eldorado Gold has some time to find financing options.

Regarding such options, Eldorado Gold stated the following: "We are actively evaluating several strategic options ahead of major capital spending at Kisladag and are engaged in discussions with various third parties". As for the bonds, the company indicated a desire to refinance them. In my opinion, selling assets instead of increasing the debt level will be a favorable strategic option. Currently, the company does not have enough money to fund the development of Kisladag, and it also has Skouries in Greece (where it recently had a major win) and a multitude of other development and exploration projects. There are too many of them and Eldorado Gold cannot afford all of them at once. Therefore, it makes sense to divest some of these projects and finally unlock value for shareholders. In my opinion, such a situation (a clear path to doubling production with many assets to sell in order to finance the production increase) calls for an activist investor, but we haven't seen any yet.

Eldorado Gold has no money to fund the development of Skouries and seeks to continue getting the necessary paperwork while the project remains on care and maintenance: "Skouries remains a compelling project, providing additional long-term growth, but requires collaborative government dialogue in a clear line of sight to cash flow in order for us to allocate further capital for development". Where will such capital come from? Cash flow from Kisladag will be available only at the end of 2021. I think that the management team will hold on to Skouries after so much time and effort have been allocated to the project, but the rational thing to do is to sell the mine, fund Kisladag and enjoy immediate and very significant upside to the company's share price.

In my opinion, Eldorado Gold remains significantly undervalued. Whether the management team itself will be able to unlock the existing upside catalyst or whether a third party will be necessary for this remains a question.

