What Energy Transfer Partners' Tax Bears Are Missing

Would you rather pay less in taxes on a percentage-basis or make more money while paying a higher rate?

Those that fret over taxes miss the point: winding up with more money than you started with.

It is true that an investment in ETP is more complex than your average C-corp-structured stock.

Much has been made of potential tax liabilites as a reason to stay away from Energy Transfer Partners.

"Keep your eye on the ball."

The above nugget of wisdom is intoned to most while learning to play games like golf and baseball, springs to mind in reflecting on Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). Last month I offered up "Energy Transfer Partners LP: Someday Is Wrong" to the public discourse. Shares are up over 10% since. A common reaction, as relayed via the comments section, was that the tax liabilities and the "pricing in" of such risks are a significant contributor to the company's bargain-basement price.

This doesn't make sense to me.

The point is to make money, not pay the least taxes. If an investment that gets taxed at a higher rate were to produce a return that would compensate for those taxes and then some, wouldn't it make sense to buy it?

Of course it would. Below is an illustration of what I mean and how I believe it applies to Energy Transfer Partners.

Option A or Option B?

You have a choice between two theoretical investments. One is a C-Corp, will earn you a decent return and the other a publicly-traded partnership that will return more but bring with it a tricky tax situation. Both investments will be sold in two years after providing market-beating returns.

Investment 1:

Initial investment $1,000 Total annual dividends $30 Estimated annual share price gains 26.5%

After holding for two years you attain the following results:

Annual taxes on dividends (15% rate) $4.50 Total taxes on dividends $9 Capital gains $600 Capital gains Taxes (15% long-term rate) $90 Total pre-tax profits (dividends plus share price appreciation) $660 Total taxes (dividend plus capital gains) $99 Total profits $561

Investment 2:

As a publicly traded partnership. As a partner, you do have to pay taxes on your share of the entity's taxable income after subtracting things like depreciation expenses. The benefit of such an investment is that it pays out practically all of its distributable cash flow to you and the rest of the owners each year. This gives it a hefty dividend yield on top of any capital gains realized.

One other thing to note about #2. Its share price has recently been knocked down to about 75% of book value. Until now, its price-to-book has typically ranged anywhere from 1.2 to as high as 3x (achieved during boom times). Because of this, you think it will be sold for 1.2x book value in two years generating a capital-appreciation similar to investment option #1.

Initial Investment $1,000 Annual Distributions $125 Estimated Annual Share Price Growth 26.5% Annual share of partnership taxable income before depreciation $83.88 Annual Share of partnership depreciation expense $30

Should you choose #2, you'll have to do a bit of legwork at tax time:

1.) Your share of option 2's taxable income post-depreciation expense will be taxed at your personal income tax rate (let's call it 25%). Yielding taxes each year of the next two years of $13.47.

2.) Upon selling your units, you'll need to calculate your new cost basis. This falls every year because distributions from partnerships are considered "returns of capital" in most cases.

Your new cost basis at the end of year two (when you sell) would probably be around $857.76 (initial investment - two years of distributions + share of taxable income + two years of annual depreciation expense).

3.) Upon the sale of the investment at the end of year two, you'll have to pay total capital gains taxes in two portions:

(A) A 25% individual-rate tax on the $60 portion of the total gain (which in this case is $1,600 - $857.76 = $742.24) derived from depreciation. This will come to ($60 x 0.25) $15 in taxes.

And (B) a long-term capital gains tax rates on the remainder. In this example, that would be 15% on $682.24 ($742.24 - $60).

Assuming things are simple and remain as described above, options #2 will probably yield a profit of around $690.72.

So, which would you choose? The first option where your after-tax profit will amount to $561, or #2 where you'll earn $690.72.

I'll give you a few minutes to think it over...

I like you, but it's complicated...

The above describes how one should think about Energy Transfer Partners today.

Companies structured as ETP are sophisticated, but if purchased at the right price, it's worth it. That's what should be debated. Whether the company will continue paying dividends and generating cash flow.

Many investors get caught up in the game of tax-avoidance that they lose sight of what's essential: winding up with the most after-tax money. If your tax rate is higher, but you wind up with more money in the end, does it matter?

Granted, there are risks with what I described above. If you own shares in an MLP that records taxable income on things that don't increase your distribution (like debt forgiveness or asset sales) you are on the hook for that taxable income: no fun.

But the point remains: taxes are a consideration, not the end goal of investing.

What investors should walk away with

It seems likely that Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) will be rolled into one entity in the next two years. That entity very well could be a C-Corp. CEO Kelcy Warren said as much in his remarks during the company's Q4 Conference Call Q&A session.

Such an event would undoubtedly be taxable. But it would also likely mean the company is on a more solid financial footing. Warranting a higher valuation: say 1.2x book value? Time will tell, but its 12.56% yield supported by a coverage ratio of 1.2 means something is going to have to give eventually.

When you're forced to pay a princely sum to the IRS, it usually means you've already made a king's ransom in profits. Those gains might even be derived from an investment that bears a striking resemblance to Energy Transfer Partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.