Apple Stymies Qualcomm's Quarterly Results

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf; Source: Asa Mathat.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported FQ2 revenue of $5.2 billion and eps of $0.80. The company beat on revenue by $10 million and also beat on eps. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Qualcomm's Top Line Remains Stagnant

Qualcomm's quarterly revenue of $$5.3 billion was up 5% Y/Y. Equipment revenue was up 7%, while licensing fees were practically flat. There are a lot of moving parts with Qualcomm and you never really know what you will get in any given quarter. Results were negatively impacted by the company's dispute with Apple (AAPL) and its contract manufacturers. Qualcomm did not record any QTL revenues in the first two quarters of 2018 for royalties on sales of Apple's or another licensee's products. Q2 2017 results included about $970 million in QTL royalties from Apple and another licensee's products.

Q2 2018 QTL revenue was $1.3 billion. Even if royalties from Apple and the other licensee were flat then QTL revenue could have been north of $2.2 billion. This would have been consistent with the $2.2 billion in QTL revenue recorded as far back at Q2 2016. Qualcomm is in a dispute with Apple over what Apple describes as "excessive licensing fees." How the dispute will impact licensing fees for Apple or other customers remains to be seen.

The fight with Apple and foreign regulators has not only impacted the amount of Qualcomm's licensing fees, but also its blended margins. QCT revenue was $3.9 billion, while QTL generated $1.3 billion. QCT was 76% of total segment revenue. In the past it had been less than 70%. This is important has QCT has much lower EBIT margins than QTL.

Secondly, EBIT margins for QTL were 67%; in the past they had been in the 85% to 87% range. Practically all of the licensing fees had been falling to the bottom line; that is no longer the case. The company's blended margins of 28% could go lower if clients and/or regulators continue to hammer Qualcomm on its "excessive licensing fees." That said, MSM shipments were up 4% Y/Y and asp was solid (in the $21 range). Now the major worry is sustainability of licensing fees.

Qualcomm's guidance even suggests lower licensing fees going forward. The company expects Q3 revenue from QTL of around $950 million - down 25% sequentially. Management cited a seasonably low quarter, generally weak conditions and an adjustment to the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) licensing agreement. Hopefully lower licensing fees are not intractable.

Still Pining For NXP

Given Qualcomm's weak outlook I can now see why management is pining for the NXP Semiconductors (NXP) acquisition. Qualcomm announced a definitive agreement to acquire NXP for $38 billion a while ago. NXP is a leader in high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor electronics in automobile, broad-based microcontrollers, secure identification, network processing and RF power products. The acquisition is subject to receipt of regulatory clearance, including the tender of at least 80% of NXP's outstanding shares.

Here is what management had to say about the transaction:

First, we continue to focus on closing the NXP transaction. As we announced last week at the request of MOFCOM, we withdrew and refiled our application for Chinese regulatory approval. We also agreed with NXP to extend the purchase agreement to July 25. While we continue to work closely with the Chinese regulators and remain optimistic about getting the necessary regulatory approvals there, it is clear that the geopolitical environment and trade actions are having an impact.

NXP would diversify Qualcomm's earnings and give it a foothold into connected cars, IoT and security. However, NXP's recent quarterly revenue only grew 1% Y/Y. It offers Qualcomm diversification but not much growth. In my opinion, Qualcomm should quit pining for NXP. If the deal does not happen then it would still be sitting in the catbird seat. The company has cash and securities of nearly $40 billion. It can use that cash for future deals. If financial markets turn down then that $40 billion becomes an even more valuable currency. That is a wonderful problem to have and management should do a better job of relaying this to the market.

Conclusion

Given its weak outlook QCOM is a sell. If financial markets turn down then the stock could become attractive due to Qualcomm's ability to deploy its $40 billion cash hoard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.