Launching Today - A New Marketplace Premium Subscription Service: Tech Investment Insights

Beyond technology companies themselves, every industry is now rapidly seeing its business model disrupted by technological developments ranging from hardware to software to network-based.

In recent years, technology has boomed from garage startups to the top few companies accounting for multi-trillion dollar valuations.

Editor's note: This article is meant to introduce Erich Reimer's Marketplace service, Tech Investment Insights.

From cloud computing to data science, processor miniaturization to software adoption, content streaming to social media, cryptocurrency to smartphones, technology is developing at a rapid pace and transforming nearly every industry.

The market and the technology sector increasingly requires multi-vantage understanding in order to properly and fully understand and evaluate it.

As someone who brings extensive and varied experience in government securities/financial regulation (including at the Securities & Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of the Treasury), tech's business side for several very successful data science companies, finance, policy, and law, I believe I am positioned to do just that.

The Modern Market Is A Tech Market

Let's compare 1988 to 2018.

In 1988, it was a remarkably different world. World geopolitics were vastly different, and business remained largely unaffected by the slowly-brewing advances in computing.

The biggest companies in the United States were a mix of automobile, energy, telecommunications, and aerospace companies, with only a smattering of technology companies.

Fast forward to 2018. Our country's biggest companies are now dominated by tech giants. They range from unparalleled profit-generators like Facebook (FB) to those that barely generate an operating profit, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). Each has their own technological base business, as technology has proliferated into innumerable permutations and products.

The only similarity between the companies that each has seen historical growth rates and astronomical valuations unmatched in history and, unlike the tech bubble of the late 1990s, demonstrated permanent staying before beyond a brief bubble.

The overall U.S. public stock market was estimated at roughly $30 trillion in the early months of 2018, consisting of roughly 4,000 exchanged-traded companies and many thousands more over-the-counter.

The five biggest technology companies alone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon, and Facebook - accounted for roughly $3.35 trillion in market capitalization as of April 2018, or over 10% of the entire U.S. market capitalization.

(Figure: "Stock Market Capitalization of the 50 Largest American Companies" as of April 7th, 2018, Source: Weblists)

When you take into account more focused technology companies, let alone companies transformed by technology, it quickly becomes apparent how much the investing world is now dominated by technology.

If you were lucky enough to ride the wave of any of these technology companies since they first went public (let alone back when they were still private), you'd see returns that are astronomical.

AAPL data by YCharts

(Figure: Percent Return From January 1, 2001, to April 1, 2001)

INTC data by YCharts GOOGL data by YCharts

And, while transformative technology is fast rising, it is also facing peculiar and unusual risks that baffle traditional risk analysis.

Regulatory and political risks abound, ranging from country-level regulation to complex international data, trade, and intellectual property issues, to even public moods and outrage.

Whether the recent Facebook Cambridge Analytica fallout, the daily struggles of Google with European anti-trust regulators, or Apple's persistent worries over tariffs with China, it is increasingly apparent that tech is also facing uncertain potential disruption itself from the regulatory and legislative sphere.

These risks can have major impact on the path, along which technology develops and even the existence of certain products, companies, and sub-industries themselves.

It is clear we are in a new and exciting terrain that will only become more chaotic, as rapid advancements in frontier sectors ranging from biotechnology to artificial intelligence, from spacecraft to computing miniaturization, will bring even more earthquake disruptions in years to come.

(Figure: Tesla Car Linked To SpaceX Rocket - 2018, Source: SpaceX)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.