Cactus: Still The Best Way To Play Recent Oil Boom

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) reported its quarterly earnings in March and signaled a continued outperformance by growing substantially compared to last year and beating both analyst and my own expectations, which you can find in full alongside an industry and business overview, 2018 expectations, and a comprehensive risk overview in my full coverage article.

A Quick Overview

Cactus sells, rents and services highly engineered wellheads for the oil & gas industry's onshore unconventional wells with its core offering SafeDrill which uses sea exploration technology to provide for a more efficient and secure operating environment. As a result, operators in the drilling, completion, fracturing and production phases are able to load and secure casing strings without descending into the actual well cellar. The company also rents frac stacks, zipper manifolds and other high pressure equipment for the completion phase of the well. Beyond its product sales and rentals, the company offers a comprehensive 24-hour servicing package through its 14 centers around the country, located primarily in high activity areas around the United States.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Louisiana and China. Louisiana is where the majority of its operations takes place to maintain availability for projects with high servicing and parts demand, and its facilities in China are for longer-term lead projects to save labor and upkeep costs. Cactus also holds a servicing facility in Eastern Australia for its small operation in the country.

Full-Year 2017

Revenues increased to $341.2 million, a 120% rise, yet in line with expectations of $341.4 million. Net income beat expectations of $66.2 million and reported a rise from a net loss of $8.2 million in the prior year to $66.5 million in 2017. The operating and net income improvement came from a better segment sales mix which allowed gross margins to improve.

The company's estimated market share relative to the Baker Hughes (BHGE) rig report rose to 26% as several rigs closed and its wellheads were discontinued on three of them.

Segment Sales Mix

The company's product segment sales increased 120.3% to $189.1 million and gross margins improved from 19.3% in 2016 to 34.4% in 2017 even as Q4 margins saw a slight decline on behalf of seasonality and higher product turnover rates from their lower-margin US operations.

WHD's rental segment sales increased 85.9% to $77.5 million and gross margins improved from 23.4% in 2016 to 47.7% in 2017 as higher demand for frac valves pushed completion phases of wells across the country. Another factor boosting rental demand was the higher rental fleet after the company increased its capital investments throughout the year.

Cactus' field services segment sales increased 121.7% to $74.6 million, and gross margins improved from 13.6% in 2016 to 18.8% in 2017, reflecting higher billable income from the increase in activity. The company's Q4 field services margins were down due to an increase in non-billable hours and training services due to preparations for a highly active 2018.

Expenses, Debt and Margins

As the company kept expenses down throughout the year, excluding headcount increase ahead of the 2018 season, it managed to improve overall margins and boost net income, aided by the recent surge in the price of oil.

As mentioned in the IPO prospectus, the company's term loan was repaid in full with IPO proceeds, and it now holds very little debt as it drew $8 million from a revolving credit facility, even as it has $14 million cash on hand (as of March 2018). This eliminates interest rate risk moving forward and will save the company around $15 million annually which can be invested in new valves and wellhead development, including the recent expansion of rental asset fleets and future product innovations.

Final Thoughts

Even as the overall energy environment is seeing robust execution with the boom in hydrocarbon output, rig count was down from 924 in the previous quarter to 900 as of December 2017, meaning an overall lower operating environment for the company which decreased its deployed wellhead technology by three. This comes even as the overall expected rig count for 2017 was 856. Even as expectations call for increased rig count throughout 2018, efficiency and other factors should play a key role in deployed wellhead and other rental valve products moving forward.

After quite a run in the price of oil, I become somewhat skeptical that OPEC nations can keep output down especially as more and more countries invest heavily in alternative energy, which should decrease fossil fuel demand in the coming decade. A key risk that is derived from this trend is the likely possibility that OPEC nations begin increasing output, especially after the scheduled Aramco IPO, which should push the price of oil back down as supply greatly outpaces demand. This in turn will hurt the overall rig count and wellhead demand, decreasing demand for Cactus' products. However, as we've seen in the Energy market downturn late 2015 and 2016, there are several options for companies like Cactus to use this boost in prices to establish themselves on existing wellheads and work on improving efficiency so they can produce solid returns and reduce expenses if another downturn does indeed occur. For the time being, however, Cactus' prospect in the Energy industry remains solid.

Valuation & Conclusion

Even as revenues came in slightly under expectations and net income beat the same, I don't see any material update to fair value from my previous estimate. The company is well positioned for 2018 and its expended rental fleet should provide a better operating environment and boost margins further to provide a boost to EPS estimates for 2018. As I expect 2018 EPS to be around $1.10, it seems likely the company will beat this expectation if it continues on this same track, which I believe it will.

I remain bullish on the company and see a further 20% price increase potential over the next 6-8 months. A more detailed valuation overview with 2018 and 2019 expectation calculations and a breakdown of expenses and tax payments can be found in my previous article here.

