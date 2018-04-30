AT&T: Kitchen Sink Quarter

The Q1 results for AT&T (T) were one of the messiest reports in the history of the stock market. Between tax reform and accounting standard changes, one has to wonder if the wireless giant didn't make select investments to confuse investors due to a desire to present a weak position to the Department of Justice in the Time Warner (TWX) case.

Messy On Purpose?

After Verizon Communications (VZ) reported the day prior, the investment community apparently wasn't prepared for AT&T to implement the ASC 606 accounting standard in such a strict manner.

By changing how AT&T accounts for the Universal Service Fee (USF) to a net basis, the company drastically altered the reported revenues. The move along with revenue recognition changes for equipment made a struggling business appear substantially worse and almost impossible to compare.

The USF move caused an equal $900 million reduction in both revenues and expenses. Reported revenues dipped to $38.0 billion versus $38.9 billion on a comparable basis, equivalent to a 1.1% decline. AT&T missed analyst estimates by roughly $1.3 billion and it is unclear how much this played a role in the large miss. The wireless giant has regularly missed revenue estimates for years now.

The bigger issue was missing EPS estimates by $0.02 which just doesn't happen. The amazing part is that AT&T grew EPS by nearly 15% to $0.85 due in large part to tax reform, but the stock trades back to multi-year lows.

Not surprisingly, the business is struggling heading into the shift towards mobile 5G. My investment thesis suggests business prospects will improve after this weak quarter, but the DirecTV merger continues to not pay off.

One still has to wonder why AT&T paid up for DirecTV to now suffer the margin hits from the transition to OTT. In Q1, DirecTV again saw customers transition to the low revenues and margins of DirecTV Now at the loss of the satellite subscribers.

2018 will remain a transition year of the video business, but AT&T is starting to develop a robust OTT business. The ability to grow the customer base despite losing legacy satellite customers will eventually turn into a positive as the OTT business adds services.

The company suggests that investing in the future due to tax reform played a big part in some of the weak margins. AT&T held on to more postpaid phone customers, but the wireless giant took a big ARPU hit in the process. Using the historical comparison, ARPU dipped from $58.09 last year to only $57.01 in Q1. The USF hit will push ARPU down to $53.07 going forward.

Despite aggressive BOGO promotions, AT&T still lost important postpaid phone customers. The 22,000 loss in Q1 was a drastic improvement over last years 348,000 loss, but still a sign of the need to shift focus to 5G where customers will most likely willing pay premium prices.

CEO John Stephens had this to say about the results on the earnings call:

Tax reform gave us the opportunity to invest and grow our customer base. These investments drove a significant year-over-year improvement in postpaid phone net adds, the second-highest broadband quarter in 3 years and solid growth in video, as we transition our TV business.

Without a doubt, AT&T was completely fine with setting up the future by maintaining customers in postpaid wireless and building the OTT base even if the business took a margin hit this quarter. In the middle of a court case with the DOJ wasn't the time to have blowout numbers.

Stick To Cash Flows

The company says that tax reform helped AT&T invest in the future, but the incentive existed for an ugly Q1 to sway the government that the merger with Time Warner is needed to effectively compete in the market. The wireless giant interestingly stuck to the forecast for annual FCF of $21 billion.

The company generated $2.8 billion in FCF during Q1, slightly down from $3.0 billion last year. They key is that Q1 is the lowest FCF quarter due to the annual employee bonus program and other timing reasons.

This brings the focus to the dividends. Some might focus on Q1 not covering the $3.1 billion dividend payout, but the focus is misguided. A $12.4 billion annual dividend payout is easily covered by the FCF estimates. Even a $1.0 billion cut in the FCF target to $20.0 billion doesn't really hurt the divided prospects.

Once the dividend is safe, the stock is easy to own at these levels. The opportunity to own a 6% dividend is rare. The yield hasn't been this high since the financial crisis.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors reacted harshly to Q1 results based on expected business weakness and accounting standard impacts. The company had a kitchen sink quarter where a multitude of colliding events were used to make the business appear extremely weak despite reporting that EPS grew 15%.

The dividend is extremely safe based on current FCF estimates and the evolution towards 5G should play out favorably for the business. As well, merger news whether the approval of the Time Warner deal or consummation of the Sprint (S)/T-Mobile (TMUS) deal would prove bullish for the stock down at $33 and most importantly yielding 6%. Yield hungry investors should load up here.

