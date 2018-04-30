Tesla Energy Storage Business About To Take Off

Tesla well positioned to take advantage of the massive disruption renewables and energy storage is producing.

Tesla (TSLA) has recently secured more projects in its energy storage business. While the media focus is understandably on the auto business, energy storage quietly represents a huge growth business for the company. As my recent article detailed, it has been estimated that energy storage deployment worldwide will rise from 295 MW in 2017 to 2535 MW in 2022. Vertically integrated Tesla is well positioned to seize a meaningful share of this market.

Energy Storage for Tesla

Tesla has already supplied the world's largest battery in Australia. The Hornsdale Power Reserve at Jamestown is its much heralded 129 MW hour facility in South Australia. It is effectively acting as a virtual power plant. The company is also putting in place the world's largest distributed power system there. It is acting as an autonomous system in case of grid failure. As my article in January detailed, Tesla is working with French Company Neoen on other very substantial projects in Australia.

Political changes in South Australia may have dampened the market somewhat. That may have been exaggerated though. In March Tesla was chosen to supply a 6MW project in state capital Adelaide. This virtual power plant project is being inaugurated with local State backing.

The State Government in Victoria is going down a similar path. Tesla have secured a 25 MW/50MWh battery to integrate with the Gannawarra Solar Farm. The move to large scale plants around the different States of Australia seems to be unstoppable.

It is forecasted that the residential market in Australia will also continue to grow strongly this year, after tripling in sales in 2017. On the utilities side, the Australian Energy Market Operator expects 50% of all power supply to come from distributed generation by 2040.

Tesla has set up a 'Microgrid Lab" at its Nevada Gigafactory. The potential around the world is almost endless.

In Q4 2017 the company's energy generation and storage revenue increased 127%. The company has forecast growth to triple in 2018 according to its Q4 shareholder letter. This would in fact only keep pace with the general rate of growth of the industry in the USA. According to a recent report by GTM research, deployment of energy systems will increase this year from 431 MWh to 1233 MWh.

Last year auto sales comprised about 80% of Tesla's revenue as per the chart below:

Statista

The figure of US$1.12 billion represented an increase from US$181.4 million in 2016.

The company forecast would amount to a deployment of 1074 MW hours in 2018 as compared to 358 hours in 2017. It will be interesting to see the figures in the Q1 2018 results due out on May 2nd. These are expected to include numbers from the Jamestown mega project in South Australia. So the market knows roughly what sort of figure to expect.

At the June stockholders meeting last year, Elon Musk had emphasised energy storage. He referred to the "beginning of the transition of Tesla to a fully integrated sustainable energy company". At the Q4 2017 call, there was much less emphasis put on the energy storage business. So the most interesting to watch out for at Q1 call is what emphasis Management puts on this side of the business.

Both in its "Powerpack" commercial product and its "Powerwall" residential product, demand is outstripping supply. In an example of the advantages of vertical integration, the "Powerwall" product has been introduced to Tesla's retail network.

In some cases Tesla has even begun to set up energy storage divisions where there is none for the autos. An example of that is in South Africa. Their office there, covering sub-Saharan Africa, claims to have secured about 20 energy storage contracts so far.

Energy storage is a "sleeper" for Tesla. It should increase rapidly even while the focus in concentrated on other areas. Of course in particular the progress of the Model 3 auto catches the headlines.

Investors may also be downplaying the apparent large contract wins coming in for Tesla Semi e-trucks. Over 400 have been ordered. Privately held Space X, which is revolutionising space rocket technology and business, may also be under-rated. Valued at US$25 billion, its success against the United Launch Alliance could make it worth US$50 billion within two years, according to Morgan Stanley. There is some commercial activity between these different parts of Musk's empire. Last year his Space Exploration Technologies paid US$1.9 to Tesla for a micro-grid energy system. A further US$150,000 was contracted last month. Motor and battery pack components have been sold to the Boring Company by Tesla.

When looking at Tesla's future stock price and alleged capital-raising problems, these other entities are under-rated. The vertical integration should produce many future benefits for Tesla. Other auto companies such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) are ramping up to combine electric vehicles and energy storage. Tesla has a massive head start. It has its Gigafactory in Nevada, its investment from Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and agreement with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and these associated and complementary commercial entities.

Puerto Rico.

The devastating Hurricane Maria that hit the country has been much covered. The lack of long-term assistance from the USA can be debated. What is certain though is that Tesla's fast reaction to the problem was impressive. A photo of the hospital in the capital below illustrates this:

Inside EV's.

Tesla's help continues today. In April the whole island of 3.4 million inhabitants got blacked out again. Tesla was able to put 662 batteries into action to keep certain essential services going. As Puerto Rico's problems continue, Tesla's supply there will only increase. Another major player, Sonnen, has also been active on the island.

The April black-out has reinforced once again the perception that Puerto Rico needs radical re-organization of its grid.The island suffered from years of cronyism and incompetence, if not worse, in its power system. The kind of micrograms promoted by Tesla and others may in fact be the only answer to the crumbling utilities grid system.

There have been discussions for Tesla to replace 40% of the grid's capacity with an enormous 4164 MW solar plant. At current prices that would cost US$8.22 billion. Whether or not Puerto Rico could raise the funds to pay for that is a moot point. International aid agencies might well step in to assist.

Other Islands in the Stream

Islands such as Puerto Rico can be seen as a niche area. As Puerto Rico also shows, they can have substantial potential.

Tesla's island contracts already include:

* T'au Island in American Samoa for 1.4MW using 60 Powerpack batteries.

*Kauai Island in Hawaii for 13 MW using 300 Powerpack batteries.

*Two Fiji Island resorts.

*Ocracoke Island in the North Carolinas Outer Banks.

* Paluan in Occidental Mindoro. Tesla just supplied a 2 MW microgrid project in this remote area of the Philippines. The whole country has been notorious for its "brown-outs" for decades. The Government has plans to build a series of coal and gas plants in the future. Solar powered microgrids are however likely to be the solution of choice in many parts of the country. They can of course be supplied much more rapidly than expensive large-scale coal and gas plants. The Paluan project is pictured below:

Electrek

Other Contract Wins.

In April we saw another contract win for Tesla. Perhaps surprisingly it was in concert with a fossil fuel behemoth, BP (BP). In a pilot project Tesla will supply a 212 KW battery to a BP wind farm in South Dakota later this year. BP has 13 such wind farms around the USA. It is committed to spending US$500 million this year on low carbon technology projects.

Another small test project has been inaugurated by the Nova Scotia Power utility in Canada. This combines Powerpacks and Powerwalls with a wind turbine. Excess power will be used to top up the batteries. In the case of an outage or turbines under-producing, the batteries will kick in.

In Europe, a 4.8 MWh hour project was recently supplied in the U.K. This was at Cenin Rewables in Wales. The first two projects in France were recently completed. In Italy Tesla is undertaking pilot energy storage projects with Italy grid operator Terna. In Armenia the company is said to be close to securing a contract with the Government for a 14 MWh energy storage battery system.

Many other examples could be cited around the world. These show the width and the depth of the potential business. It is not all just about mega high profile projects such as the ones in South Australia or Puerto Rico. It is also a matter of working on numerous projects from trials through to contracts.

The USA is an outlier in the world through its anti-renewables policy under President Trump and Environmental Secretary Pruitt. Individual States in the USA though are investing a lot in renewables. An interesting recent example of this was the contract between a wind-farm in Mexico and San Diego utilities.

The USA has a crumbling network of coal-fired power stations and gas pipelines. What happened to Puerto Rico could happen at any time on a localised scale in the USA. Energy storage through batteries linked to solar farms and wind farms is the way many States are going. The feasibility of storing power has changed the way utilities will operate in the future. Both State Governments and utilities realise that renewables will inexorably become cheaper than fossil fuel peaker plants which themselves will become obsolete.

Already renewables plus battery storage has become a cheaper option than coal fired power stations. The price is now even close to that of natural gas.

The projection below illustrates this:

GTM Research

The thinking of utilities is shown by the recent contract with Con Edison in New York secured by Tesla. (this follows on a similar 80MWH one with Southern California Edison). The trial uses Powerpacks and comprises 8MWh to balance energy needs between customers, the distribution system and Tesla control. This could lead to wide-scale adoption in the long run.

On a residential basis, Tesla has been co-operating with various builders and utilities around the USA, as this article detailed. The residential business should grow rapidly over the next few years as such agreements proliferate.

Conclusion.

When the Q1 results come out next week, all eyes will be on the auto numbers and on comments about Model 3 production ramp-up. That is what the stock price will react to.

However the Energy Storage & Generation figures should also be studied. Any comments on this division could be even more revealing than the quarterly numbers.

For the medium to long term profitability, energy storage has an important role to play. The seeds sown by all the energy storage initiatives under development can give the company a much wider earnings base.

There is no doubt home energy storage is a huge growth business worldwide over the next decade. Tesla is in pole position to take advantage of this and generate huge revenues. It has the products in place. It remains to be be seen if the company has the Management time and expertise to take full advantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.