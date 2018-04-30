Chevron Turns To International Shale Plays For Growth

The oil giant needs more than just the Permian to lean on, which is why investors should pay attention to its Duvernay JV in Canada.

A major problem oil giants have faced in the past, which some are still contending with today, is the inability to grow their upstream production bases (the side of the industry that pulls oil & gas from the ground). The enormous conventional output streams these giants built up are waning as the production streams from mature fields turned online decades ago are now in terminal decline. Chevron Corporation (CVX) sought to beat this by investing aggressively in unconventional oil & gas assets, and so far has been rewarded for its endeavors. Let's dig in.

Unconventional importance

During the first quarter of 2017, Chevron Corporation pumped out 2,676,000 BOE/d net across its asset base. By the first quarter of 2018, Chevron Corporation had increased its upstream output to 2,852,000 BOE/d net. A huge part of that growth came from its unconventional Permian division, which produced 252,000 BOE/d net in Q1 2018, up 100,000 BOE/d net from year-ago levels. Hydrocarbons produced from shale and tight plays grew by 101,000 BOE/d net during this period, helping offset the negative impact of asset sales and mature field production declines.

The Permian giant is expected to be a major growth driver for Chevron Corporation through the next decade, but for a company of this size, eventually, the firm will need more than just one unconventional asset to lean on. This is why Chevron Corporation's international unconventional investments are key. In particular, investors should take note of its recent developments regarding Chevron Corporation's Duvernay joint venture as this asset shifts into development mode for the first time.

Duvernay overview

Chevron teamed up with Kuwait’s KUFPEC, a foreign subsidiary set up by Kuwait’s national oil company to invest in hydrocarbon opportunities abroad, back in 2014. The oil giant sold off a 30% stake in its Duvernay position to KUFPEC for $1.5 billion, with Chevron retaining operatorship of the venture. For Kuwait, this was a very bold bet on an emerging play, especially one that had only seen modest development activities up to that point.

According to its 2014 10-K, Chevron had completed and turned online only 12 wells by early 2015. Those wells targeted both the Duvernay shale formation and the overlapping Montney shale formation in Alberta. That is hardly a large slate of data to go off of.

It is important to note that Chevron was bullish enough on the Duvernay to increase its acreage position by 67,900 net acres the prior year through a deal with privately-held Alta Energy Luxembourg SARL. That purchase most likely reinforced KUFPEC's decision to pay roughly $15,000 per net undeveloped acre to buy into what could be Canada's big shale play.

At the end of 2017, Chevron Corporation had a stake in 228,000 net/330,000 gross acres in the Duvernay. Roughly 88% of that position is prospective for the Montney play as well. This acreage is located in west-central Alberta. Investors should note Chevron's development plan is all about the Duvernay play, the Montney remains a longer-term opportunity.

The Duvernay Resource Assessment, put together by Canada's National Energy Board and the Alberta Geological Survey (a branch of the Alberta Energy Regulator), noted that the shale play has the potential to produce 3.4 billion barrels of marketable oil, 6.3 billion barrels of marketable natural gas liquids, and 76.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This report was released in September of last year.

By marketable, the NEB means that these are "sales-quality" resources that can be extracted in a reasonable manner, which is different than the total amount of hydrocarbons in place. The amount of hydrocarbons in place is the total pool of potentially recoverable oil, gas, and NGLs, but the NEB has narrowed that figure down to provide more accurate data. Most importantly, investors should note condensate and NGLs are the primary target of upstream firms developing the Duvernay.

Condensate is often blended with the heavy crude produced from Alberta's oil sands to make that product less viscous and more marketable. Over in Ontario near Windsor, there are several big petrochemical hubs that can use the natural gas liquids as a feedstock. Natural gas can be sold off to utilities for heating and electricity generation purposes.

Development activities now underway

The biggest news of late was Chevron announcing its first Duvernay development scheme last year. Most importantly, this is a shift away from a drilling program focused primarily on land retention, play delineation, and well design optimization, and towards a program focused solely on making money. Investors should keep in mind that the early stages of shale patch development aren't about making money, that comes later.

By early 2018, Chevron had turned 92 wells online in the Duvernay play, providing a very respectable slate of well productivity and development cost data to pour over. The goal is to manage well productivity with total well costs, as more productive wells that are more expensive to drill/complete may not be as economical as less prolific but cheaper wells.

After launching an extensive drilling program in 2011 that continued through to this year, Chevron has located a 55,000 acre position that it sees as the best place to start development activities. Management expects the JV will drill and complete 250 wells online in the East Kaybob area (an AER assessment area), with midstream services being provided by Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) and Keyera Corporation (which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange). The AER sees the Kaybob assessment area housing the vast majority of the Duvernay's recoverable oil & gas resources. Below is a picture of one of the rigs currently developing the play.

Source: Chevron Corporation

In order to get Pembina to expand its midstream presence in the Duvernay, Chevron dedicated 230,000 acres to the firm as part of a 20-year deal. In return, Pembina agreed to build the Duvernay II gas plant (100 MMCf/d of processing capacity with the ability to extract 5,000 bpd of NGLs), a condensate stabilizer with 30,000 bpd of capacity, a 10-mile long condensate pipeline that connects to Pembina’s Peace Pipeline system, and raw product and water removal infrastructure. Pembina expects to spend $290 million to bring this additional infrastructure online by 2019 or early 2020.

Another part of this includes the 20-year deal Chevron signed with Keyera. This agreement also included dedicating 230,000 acres to Keyera, but for a different purpose. Half of the JV's raw NGLs production on that acreage is going to be routed to Keyera's midstream operations, namely its fractionators. First, the fractionators will separate out the different types of natural gas liquids. Second, those products will be stored until a buyer can be located. Third, Keyera will ship those products off to the buyer through various pipeline networks (this is Alberta, there is a lot of available infrastructure).

Final thoughts

Chevron Corporation is leaning heavily on its unconventional asset base to grow, and part of that process involves appraising new plays to ensure there will be ample well locations to develop when the time comes. Investors should keep an eye on its Duvernay shale ambitions, especially now that development activities are picking up in earnest.

With a large acreage position in the core of the Duvernay, commitments from midstream firms to build out the necessary infrastructure to support its growth ambitions, and the ability to spread costs out with its JV partner, Chevron Corporation has the opportunity to make this asset a meaningful part of its upstream production base. Thanks for reading.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.