Fresenius: The 'Nx' Stage Of Growth

Fresenius’ management has a strong grasp on the competitive landscape of the industry and has demonstrated this through well thought-out acquisitions.

Fresenius’ economies of scale and reputation, coupled with the aging global population and the rising rates of obesity and diabetes around the world, will drive top-line growth.

Fresenius is the top player in extremely specialized, concentrated and growing industries that rely heavily on economies of scale and reputation.

Company Overview:

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) is a dialysis products/services company that operates in over 150 countries. From their 10-K, Fresenius has over 3,500 dialysis clinics treating over 300,000 patients which generates over $14bn in revenue while also generating over $3bn in revenue from their hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis product sales. Fresenius attributes a significant amount of its top-line growth to acquisitions such as Sparsh Nephrocare, XENiOS, Cura Group, and most recently, NxStage Medical (NXTM), one of their top competitors. The acquisition of NxStage Medical is Fresenius' attempt to expand their peritoneal dialysis business as rising healthcare and travel costs drive home care over clinic care.

Investment Thesis:

Fresenius has a smaller portfolio of products and services than their competitors which leads to severe undervaluing of the stock. The NxStage acquisition will be a catalyst that will help the FMS stock realize its true value. Fresenius is a strong buy right now at $52.03 with an implied price range of $53.03 to $109.17 and the rationale is as follows:

Economies of Scale and Reputation:

In any end-user facing, life science industry, reputation is a huge driver of success and market share concentration. Fresenius has clearly developed that reputation with, according to PR Newswire, 99% of its clinics achieving 5-Diamond status compared to other participating providers which only achieved an aggregated 64% of clinics achieving 5-Diamond status. Additionally, the two companies that command the overall U.S. dialysis market are Fresenius and DaVita (DVA), with each contributing to ~30% of total sales in the U.S. The large market share that Fresenius accounts for will allow Fresenius to grow their top line with the rising rates of obesity and diabetes as well as the overall aging population, all of which, drive end-stage renal disease (ESRD). According to UCSF, cases of ESRD are predicted to grow with a CAGR of 5%.

What makes Fresenius stand out from DaVita is its strong global presence with nearly double the clinics of DaVita. Fresenius’ global presence allows them to take advantage of the long runway for potential growth in the fragmented global market. Fresenius’ strong presence in the U.S. that generates stable cash flows will allow them to take on the risk of reinvesting in global expansion which will allow them to take advantage of the long runway provided by the fragmented global market.

Vertical Integration, Strategic Acquisitions and High Barriers to Entry:

Fresenius is in its own class since they provide both dialysis services at their clinics while also manufacturing dialysis products. Fresenius not only has a large part of the dialysis clinic market share but also has the second highest market share in the dialysis manufacturing sector right behind Baxter (NYSE:BAX) (Baxter only operates in the manufacturing industry). Fresenius’s unique approach of having a wide array of segments within the dialysis sector but a very narrow range of segments overall has benefited them in terms of vertical integration and raising the barriers of entry for new entrants. By having both a clinic and manufacturing arm, Fresenius is able to cut costs and increase their margins which is something that other dialysis companies cannot do. Since Fresenius only operates in the dialysis sector, they can afford to lower their R&D since it will be extremely targeted unlike larger companies such as Medtronic (NYSE:MDC) that have to dive deeply into each of their technologically intricate segments. All of these benefits of vertical integration accumulate into an overall cost advantage moat that makes it much harder for new companies to enter this highly concentrated and highly capital-intensive industry.

Fresenius’ management has a strong track record of strategic acquisitions that improve their vertical integration as well as their economies of scale, which in turn drives revenue and margin growth. The NxStage acquisition is no different. In the past decade, according to USRDS, the prevalence of peritoneal or home dialysis has more than doubled. Though still a very small part of the market, peritoneal dialysis is definitely growing much faster than clinic hemodialysis right now and it is driven by rising healthcare and travel costs. NxStage is one of the only dialysis companies that focuses on peritoneal dialysis. The goal of this acquisition is to grow Fresenius’ peritoneal dialysis segment inorganically by taking over NxStage’s, which demonstrates management’s understanding of the evolving industry and its trends as well as their ability to pick acquisition targets that are cream of the crop in their industry.

Valuation:

Using extremely conservative estimates, Fresenius is undervalued even if the NxStage acquisition does not go through and there's minimal growth in revenue and margins in the next 10 years. The 10-year financial projections are as follows:

Revenue: Predicted to grow 2-4% or more if NxStage deal goes through to account for revenue synergies, which is conservative compared to the projected 5% growth in patients with ESDR and management's 8% prediction.

COGS: Assumed to remain at 2017 margins but if the NxStage deal goes through, slight decreases to account for cost synergies.

Operating Expenses: Assumed to remain at 2017 margins.

Tax Rate: 28.3% as an average of the last three years' effective tax rates.

D&A/CapEx: CapEx predicted to remain at 5.5% of revenue with D&A gradually decreasing to match it.

ΔNWC: Conservatively assumed to be zero unlike the negative changes that contributed to cash flows in the past.

NxStage Effect: Assumed to contribute a gain of $5.82 million to unlevered free cash flows based on NxStage’s 2017 unlevered free cash flows.

Since we are looking at unlevered free cash flows, we used a WACC with the following assumptions as the discount rate:

Capital Structure: Market value of equity as the market capitalization and market value of debt assumed to be book value of debt.

Cost of Debt: Assumed to be 5.33% by looking at LTM interest expense as a percentage of debt.

Beta, Risk Free Rate, Market Risk Premium, Tax Rate: 1.00 (Yahoo Finance) 2.96% (10 Year Treasury), 5% to 6% (KPMG), and 28.3% (Projections) respectively.

Terminal Growth Rate: Assumed to range from 1% to 2% based on future inflation and GDP expectations.

Along with the discounted cash flow analysis, the comparable company analysis shows that Fresenius is not only trading below its intrinsic value but also unfairly priced lower than its peers that Fresenius outperforms in the dialysis products/services space. The companies in the peer universe were chosen based on industry, margins, and size in that order of importance. These companies are as follows: DaVita, Baxter and Medtronic. The multiples used in the analysis included EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E to maximize the number of data points compared.

The discounted cash flow analysis along with the comparable company analysis yield the following price per shares with each different case:

From the valuation, we see an implied price per share between the bottom of the bear case at $53.03 to $109.17 at the top of the bull case. Even at the lower bound of the range at $53.03, we see a 2% upside that can go up to 110% at the upper bound of $109.17. The more reasonable price to be attained is the median of the base case with the acquisition of NxStage at $75.98. This price also is in line with the comparable company analysis range which makes sense since Fresenius has as much value if not more than its peer universe in terms of its competitive advantages and financials.

Risks/Concerns:

One of the major risks is how reliant Fresenius is on Medicare/Medicaid. With 43.5% of North American revenues coming from Medicare/Medicaid, Fresenius is very susceptible to a downturn should Medicare/Medicaid policies change. This risk is mitigated by management’s strategic moves such as the acquisition of NxStage to place more of an emphasis on dialysis product manufacturing over dialysis services. Additionally, if patients switched off of Medicare/Medicaid, this would boost private payers so sales will not take that big of a hit.

Another major risk is Fresenius’ dependence on acquisitions for growth that could be affected by government intervention and Fresenius’ ability to deploy capital. This is mitigated by Fresenius’ strong liquidity of over $2bn and a strong track record of acquisitions.

Fresenius spends significantly less on R&D than its competitors but competitors like Baxter have a wide array of industries they operate in, all with their own competitive and technological nuances. This benefits Fresenius since quality/reliability is a key driver of any healthcare company and Fresenius will be able to provide that with their focused approach.

Sources: FMS 10-K, CNBC, Yahoo! Finance, KPMG, Nasdaq, PR Newswire, UCSF, USRDS.

