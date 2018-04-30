Silicon Motion: Bias Toward The High Side

Silicon Motion has plenty of opportunities ahead, which creates a natural bias toward the high side of its notoriously conservative projections.

Though the prior year challenges of a tight NAND supply have waned, technology development did not wait for production to catch up.

Alert investors were listening for news regarding NAND flash price declines which will set the tone for the remainder of 2018.

Silicon Motion reported first-quarter results for 2018 on April 26th. As expected, revenue and earnings improved and set corporate records for a first quarter.

Silicon Motion (SIMO), the leading NAND flash controller supplier, reported 2018 first-quarter results on April 26th. As expected, the leading NAND flash controller supplier reported a year-over-year revenue increase. Revenue of $130.3 million (+2.36% YoY) came in ahead of the company's preliminary results published on April 9th. As shared in the earnings call, this mark represents "the highest first-quarter revenue in corporate history". Gross margin for the quarter was 48%, less than the 2017 first-quarter rate of 50.9% but greater than the 2017 fourth-quarter rate of 46.5%. Despite the small decline in gross margin, Silicon Motion delivered non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.71, also a corporate high for a first quarter.

During 2017, NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production. This created a very tight supply and drove up prices. The company's 2018 first-quarter results did signal recovery in the NAND flash supply. Silicon Motion validated market conditions were much more favorable in early 2018 as compared to early 2017. It even went so far as to state that 64 layer 3D manufacturing yields were already mature. The company expects a further ramp in output throughout 2018. After the preliminary report, I suggested alert investors listen for information in the first-quarter report regarding declines in NAND flash pricing. In the earnings call, Silicon Motion management measured price declines as "moderate" in the first quarter but expected the remainder of 2018 to improve.

"We believe NAND supply will continue to grow as the year progresses and price will decline further, both favorable trends to us."

I also mentioned it would be more practical to compare 2018 to 2016 rather than 2017.

"Since, the 2018 guidance would return the company to its 2016 level, it is quite logical to compare 2018 to 2016 rather than 2017, especially for the remaining three quarters."

The company is assuming the same stance.

"Based on today's NAND flash prices, we expect our SSD controller sales to grow by at least 20% for the full year and we expect full-year SSD controller revenue to exceed what we were achieving in 2016."

In that light, it is important to recognize 2018 first-quarter revenue was 15.6% greater than 2016 first-quarter sales of $112.7 million.

Technology Does Not Wait

Despite the industry challenges in 2017, technology development hardly waited for production to catch up. Silicon Motion reported a dramatic increase in development projects year-over-year.

"Our [number of] controller projects with our three NAND flash partners are over 80% higher today than twelve months ago."

As well, the development work in 2017 should start coming to fruition in 2018.

"Additionally, most flash makers have already begun to sample with customers their 96 layer NAND and are expecting commercialized production in the second half of this year."

Silicon Motion's development efforts are encompassing both ends of the spectrum - from client solutions to hyper-scalers.

"Open-Channel SSD technology continues to evolve and progress rapidly. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been leading the standardization of Open-Channel SSD technology with project Denali in of which we recently became a joint development partner. Separately, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and a Chinese hyper-scaler are developing a different Open-Channel SSD standardization and we are also involved with this as well. We believe over the next few years, Open-Channel SSD technology will be broadly adopted by most leading hyper-scalers for their data centers and we are well-positioned to grow as leading controller supplier to this market."

These projects have required Silicon Motion to increase personnel needs. Headcount in the first quarter of 2018 jumped to 1,262. This compares to 1,122 at year-end 2016 and 1,250 at year-end 2017.

What to Expect

Silicon Motion projected revenue for the 2018 second quarter to increase 3% to 8% sequentially. Based on the $130.3 million production in the first quarter, this equates to $134 million to $140.7 million. Revenue in the 2016 second quarter was $140.7 million.

For all of 2018, Silicon Motion reaffirmed an increase in revenue of 5% to 10% in a range of $550 million to $576 million. Full-year revenue in 2016 was $556.2 million. In the earnings call, management added this scrumptious tidbit when sharing the guidance: "With bias toward the upper half of this range". With that in mind, the range could easily be considered as $563 million to $576 million. This information also infers Silicon Motion is expecting a stronger second half for 2018. For those less familiar with the company, this could actually be considered quite a bold statement as management is notoriously conservative.

Another intriguing tidbit slipped out in the earnings call regarding operating margin during a discussion on one of the company's standard measures - revenue per employee. Revenue per employee peaked in 2016 at $495.7K. In 2017, with the industry pressures on sales and the 11.4% headcount increase, revenue per employee slipped to $418.8K. Silicon Motion does not expect headcount expansion to continue in 2018 at the same pace. As already stated, it's expecting revenue to return to at least the 2016 mark. Therefore, revenue per employee should improve but cannot be expected to return to the 2016 level. In the midst of a discussion about when to expect the expenses of added personnel to pay off, management highlighted another target.

"Longer-term, one of the targets that we have in managing our business is trying to get ourselves to roughly 30% operating margin profile."

Within the intersection of both targets lies exciting potential. The last time non-GAAP operating margin hit 30% was the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenue totaled $144.2 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.2% and non-GAAP operating margin was 30.4%, which meant non-GAAP operating profit was $34.9 million. Non-GAAP net income tallied $33.9 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted ADS equaled $0.95.

Obviously, the outstanding share count has increased since the fourth quarter of 2016 when it was 35.82 million shares. So, similar production today or in the future would yield less earnings. But, just for fun, if revenue per employee recovered to $495.7K and non-GAAP operating margin bounced back to 30%, non-GAAP earnings per ADS, even on an increased share count, could top $4.00 on an annual basis.

In this scenario, revenue would be around $626 million. Coincidentally this equates to an approximate 9% increase over the high end of the 2018 revenue projection. In other words, the revenue per employee factor of the equation may not be a far-fetched stretch. So, the question marks would fall around whether the operating margin target is achievable and how quickly it could be. The significance of Silicon Motion's goal of being the leading controller supplier for Open-Channel SSD becomes clearer.

"The margin will be slightly better than a standard NVMe SSD solution because we will charge a server fee and software fee and will tailor software for the customer."

Investable Opportunity

Long-term investors in Silicon Motion have grown immune to being upset when good news from the company triggers a drop in share price. Though inexplicable, it seems to happen more times than not. After the company reported first-quarter results, the share price dropped over 4% to as low as $46 and closed at $46.20.

The first quarter is seasonally the slowest for Silicon Motion. And, again, the projection for the second half of 2018 is that it will be stronger than the first half. Acknowledging both, full-year earnings per ADS should top the $3.00 mark for 2018.

Technology development in the industry is not slowing and Silicon Motion continues to secure its position as the leading controller supplier. Furthermore, the company's balance sheet is enviable. It has no long-term debt obligations and has nearly $10 per ADS in cash and cash equivalents. It also pays a decent dividend of $1.20 annually, logging a 50% increase in 2017.

At this juncture, considering an investment while shares are under $52 would be worthwhile as it is quite feasible they could top $60 before the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.