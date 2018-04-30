Marriott Vacations Worldwide Agrees To Acquire ILG For $4.7 Billion

While VAC is paying a significant premium for ILG, the deal is a medium- and long-term win.

The combination will provide VAC with greater scale with which to compete with Wyndham and Diamond Resorts.

Marriott Vacations intends to acquire ILG for $4.7 billion in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) has announced an agreement to acquire ILG (ILG) for approximately $4.7 billion in cash and stock.

ILG is a large operator of upper scale timeshare resorts and membership programs with a worldwide footprint.

VAC is paying a steep price for quickly achieving greater scale as it attempts to compete with Wyndham and Diamond.

While the short-term stock pain is real, it may provide a better entry point for investors focused on the medium- and longer-term prospects of a stronger competitor in VAC.

Target Company

Miami, Florida-based ILG is the parent entity to Interval International (Interval Leisure Group) which was founded in 1976. IAC (IAC) acquired Interval and renamed it Interval Leisure Group while operating it as a subsidiary which it spun off in 2016.

Management is headed by Craig Nash, who has been associated with the firm since 1978 and has been active in the American Resort Development Association [ARDA] for over a decade.

Below is an overview video of ILG’s resorts:

ILG operates 43 vacation ownership properties and has approximately 250,000 timeshare owner members.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 report by Research and Markets, the U.S. vacation ownership market grew at a ‘significant CAGR’ for the period 2012 - 2017 and it projects ‘tremendous’ growth from 2018 - 2022.

Major competitive vendors that provide timeshare resort facilities and services include:

Wyndham Vacation Ownership (WYN)

Hilton Grand Vacations Club (HGV)

Diamond Resorts International (APO)

RCI

Starwood Vacation Ownership

Disney Vacation Club

Westgate Resorts

The timeshare market is divided up among the key players of Wyndham, Diamond, Marriott and Hilton and 2nd tier players.

Timeshare resort facility owners have the ongoing challenge and capital costs of maintaining modern properties that are enticing to owners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Marriott Vacations disclosed the acquisition price as $4.7 billion in cash and stock whereby ILG shareholders ‘will receive $14.75 in cash and 0.165 shares of VAC common stock for each ILG share.’

As of December 31, 2017, VAC had $409 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $1.86 billion.

Since ILG has 124.2 million shares outstanding, the projected cash outlay by VAC would total $1.83 billion, requiring the firm to take on significant additional debt to finance the deal.

Additionally, VAC will need to issue 20.5 million shares of its common stock for the stock consideration. Since VAC’s current shares outstanding total 26.65 million, this deal will increase its share count by 77%, resulting in significant dilution to existing shareholders.

VAC is acquiring ILG to gain scale in competing against other larger industry players such as Wyndham and Hilton.

The aim of the combination is twofold: create a larger footprint through diversification and obtain cost-saving synergies of at least $75 million by combining that back-office functions for both networks into one unit.

The acquisition promises to be ‘immediately accretive to MVW’s earnings and free cash flow profile and generates significant near-term cost savings...Savings are expected to come primarily from the rationalization of redundant general and administrative, operating and public company costs.’

As VAC’s President and CEO Stephen Weisz stated in the deal announcement,

With ILG, we will bring together six world-class vacation ownership brands under one licensing relationship with Marriott International, which will enable us to leverage high-value marketing and sales channels, including those provided by Marriott International's platforms, and enhance the benefits of our access to Marriott International's loyalty programs, call transfer and hotel linkage programs. We will also diversify our vacation ownership business with the addition of the Hyatt Vacation Ownership platform, providing exciting growth opportunities outside of the Marriott and Vistana platforms. Additionally, with ILG's leading exchange networks, we will gain recurring, high-margin revenue streams.

VAC’s stock has sold off sharply on the announcement, dropping 9% in trading hours after the market open, as the chart below indicates:

ILG’s stock increased by 5% after the deal announcement; this 5% increase is notable since the deal represented a 13% premium to ILG’s closing stock price on the previous trading day.

VAC’s investors are apparently reacting to the 77% dilution from the stock portion of the consideration by selling shares so aggressively.

I’m not surprised. Although VAC’s chart looks bad in the short-term, the deal makes strategic sense due to the imperative to compete on economies of scale as these global resort networks increase in size and offerings.

Marriott is versed in managing large hospitality networks and has a well-earned reputation for providing quality and value to customers on a global scale.

I view the deal as a medium- and long-term win for VAC. It will take some time to integrate operations and squeeze out cost savings on the back end, but the high price VAC intends to pay for ILG is the necessary short-term pain for achieving competitive scale faster rather than slowly and expensively building out resort holdings one by one.

The drop in VAC’s stock price gives investors an interesting entry point for future appreciation as well as an increased dividend yield.

