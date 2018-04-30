Kimberly Clark's 25% Decline In Stock Value May Not Be A Buying Opportunity

I covered Kimberly Clark (KMB) in the past few years, mostly out of my interest in owning a steady, solid company, with a decent, sustainable dividend for the longer term. The aspects that I found to make it a solid company included the fact that it is a well-run company, with a product lineup that is highly resilient. It owns brands such as Kleenex, and Depend. As I pointed out in the past, with the average global population converging towards middle class, aging and on average living longer, brands like Depend have some significant potential for long term growth, given that an aging population means expanding demand for adult diapers and such products. The relative resilience potential of its brand lineup in face of what I believed for some years now to be a less than stellar global economic environment in coming years and decades has also been a feature that kept this company on my radar. And yet, even as the stock markets have been going up at a robust pace in the past few years, Kimberly Clark stock in fact peaked in April, 2016 and it is currently down by about 25% since then. Some might be tempted to take a second look at this stock and consider this to be a buying opportunity. This may be correct, but I personally think that due to the most likely factors that led to the decline in its stock, and given where we most likely are in terms of the economic cycle, it might be worth waiting a while longer at this point.

Kimberly stock started declining soon after oil price bottomed

This may seem like a far-fetched correlation at first sight, but I do believe that Kimberly stock benefited from the decline in oil prices between 2014 and the beginning of 2016. Lower oil prices meant lower production & shipping costs, while their products did not lose pricing power, thus it did not have to pass the savings to the consumer, therefore it helped Kimberly's bottom line. Its stock peaked just two months after oil prices bottomed, in part because rising oil prices meant that those savings will gradually be erased as the price of oil continues to rise.

Based on the latest quarterly report, while its revenue increased by 5%, its costs of sales increased by 20% compared with the corresponding quarter from a year earlier. While I by no means want to suggest that it is all mostly due to the rising cost of oil, I do believe that it did play a significant part in it. In the first quarter of 2017, the average price of oil was just under $53/barrel, while the average price during the first quarter of 2018 it was about $64.60/barrel. I should note that this price is not WTI, but an average of major benchmarks. The increase in oil prices is interestingly similar in magnitude to the increase in Kimberly's cost of sales for the quarter, although I do not believe that there is proportionality in the longer term trend.

Data sources: Kimberly Clark, Index Mundi.

While oil prices may not necessarily be the only determining factor in the change in Kimberly Clark's costs of sales, as we can see there is a definite correlation between significant swings in oil prices and its cost of sales trajectory. The correlation may not be proportional, and there may be some delayed effects but looking at the year-on-year quarterly results, it is certainly there. In this regard, when contemplating where this stock might be going, oil prices may in fact have some bearing on direction and size of the move.

The continued oil rally followed by a possible recession scenario would mean years of Kimberly stock weakness

If oil prices will continue to go up moving forward, it will have a negative effect on Kimberly's earnings, given that it seems unable to pass on the costs to the consumer. It may be entirely possible for oil prices to stagnate at current levels going forward, or even decline, given certain factors, such as growing US shale oil production, but there is also a significant chance that oil prices will continue to move higher on continued robust demand, as well as lack of production growth in conventional supplies. It is entirely possible in my view for oil prices to continue moving up for as long global economic growth remains healthy.

Of course, given that we have been in a global recovery since 2009, it remains to be seen how much longer this recovery will last. While it is true that most recoveries do not die of old age, it also holds true historically speaking that most economic cycles last about a decade on average and something always tends to come along to end the recovery. I doubt that this time it will be different, therefore it is really a matter of when it will happen, not a question of if. As to the question of when it will likely occur, it seems that more and more voices are predicting it will likely happen by the end of the decade. There is of course no way of knowing whether they are right or wrong.

Needless to say that a recession, whenever it will come is not going to be welcome news for Kimberly Clark and its stock. While it does have a resilient brand lineup, which should not suffer in terms of sales terribly in case of a recession, its stock will nevertheless go down along with the rest of the market, even if perhaps it will not be as severe as we will likely see in terms of the major indexes. The way I see it therefore, it is currently facing two major potential headwinds going forward. The first, and more likely to be more imminent is the likelihood of oil prices continuing to go up. As long as there is no economic slowdown on the horizon, there seems to be nothing much in the way of oil prices continuing to move up, despite the US shale boom. Conventional fields are no longer being discovered in sufficient volume, which has been the case for much of the century so far, therefore we cannot expect conventional production to come to the rescue, while shale together with Canadian oil sands will be able to keep up with global demand growth at best, and only in the shorter term. Then the very antidote to higher oil prices in coming years, also means bad news for Kimberly Clark stock. It is therefore very hard to make the case that the 25% decline in its stock value is a buying opportunity. It might be worth waiting a little while longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.