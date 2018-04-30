PriceSmart: A Better Quarter Still Leaves A Weak Bull Case

At ~30x EPS and 14x EV/EBITDA, PSMT still is pricing in growth - and that growth still looks reasonably difficult to drive.

PriceSmart (PSMT) is a stock that I've struggled to figure out for some time. I don't necessarily dislike the company, or its management. In fact, I'd argue PriceSmart has done a rather decent job over the past few years while dealing with the impacts of currency devaluation (notably in Colombia, as the company began its initial expansion in that key market) and off-and-on political unrest.

But that's kind of the point. PriceSmart often is referred to as the "Costco (COST) of Latin America" - but that's not necessarily a good thing. The argument for the company's expansion opportunity is belied by the fact that it has taken more than two decades to open 42 stores (counting two in progress). Political unrest, at the risk of being stereotypical, is part and parcel of the business. Even a stabilization of the Colombian peso still leaves PriceSmart in a somewhat difficult position. It can't raise membership fees to the US$35 equivalent it targets, and it's had to move away from its model of offering imported goods due to the still-high exchange rate.

Yet, for years now, the market has applied a substantial growth multiple to the business, to the point that I covered my short of PSMT a year ago simply because I couldn't quite understand the other side of the trade. Adding to my confusion, the market dumped PSMT after a fiscal Q1 report in January that looked rather decent to my eye. PSMT rebounded after Q2 results earlier this month, but a long-term range still holds:

PSMT data by YCharts

And from here, PSMT still looks overvalued - even though I do see FY18 (ending August) as being off to a good start. Legacy markets in Central America and the Caribbean are performing well, and the Colombia expansion shows some promise. But even incorporating continued improvement, PSMT still looks fully valued compared to peers. For a company, and a stock, that has shown repeated false starts over time, and with whitespace much more limited than it might first appear, I'm not sure why investors believe that the most recent return toward $90 is any different than the last several have been.

Q2 Earnings and the Bull Case

I'm not surprised PSMT rallied on the Q2 release. Indeed, early trading briefly sent the stock to a 52-week high before a pullback. And it was a solid quarter, across the board. Net warehouse sales rose 5.7%, including a 4.1% increase in comparable-warehouse sales.

That comp figure is an extremely strong number, for several reasons. First, growth of late has been rather weak: +1.5% in FY17, -0.8% in FY16, though both currency and volatility in Colombia have had an effect. (PriceSmart's comps do not back out currency fluctuations; they're measured in U.S. dollars.) Second, PriceSmart had a reasonably tough comparison against +2.1% in the year-prior quarter. And third, per the Q2 call, a new opening in Costa Rica hurt consolidated comps by 110 bps. That aside, PriceSmart posted a 5%+ comp - a notable acceleration from recent performance.

Local market commentary on the call suggests the gains were broad-based. Trinidad, a problem of late due to a currency crisis, reversed to a positive 5% comp. The U.S. Virgin Islands market posted double-digit growth thanks to hurricane recovery. Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador all were strong. According to the 10-Q, comps in Central America rose 3%, excluding cannibalization; same-warehouse sales rose 7.2% in the Caribbean and 12% in Colombia.

So, the news on the comp front definitely is better, even if it should have been priced in somewhat, given that PriceSmart reports monthly sales. A 3.5% comp in March (the first month of Q3), announced the same day as Q2 numbers, helps the case as well. In addition, two more locations are coming online: one in the Dominican Republic in early May and a sixth location in Panama, for which the land was acquired during the second quarter.

All told, I can see PSMT bulls seeing the quarter as exceedingly positive. The narrative is that the U.S. dollar finally has weakened and now stabilized, removing some of the issues (notably in Colombia in FY16 as the Columbian peso weakened dramatically) facing the company of late. A 5% increase in store count, plus 4 expansions of late means square footage should grow 7-8%. PriceSmart is having some success in recently-targeted categories like fresh foods and apparel. And, the Aeropost acquisition, announced in March and discussed at length on the Q2 call, boosts the company's e-commerce capabilities.

Aeropost - which only cost $30 million, about 1% of PSMT's market cap - accelerates PriceSmart's buildout of a cross-border e-commerce supply chain. There's a substantial 'last mile' problem in many of PriceSmart's markets (in part because online retailers are loath to leave packages on customers' doorsteps, per the call), but PriceSmart can use its stores as delivery points for the Aeropost business. It also provides a modest acquisition channel for new PriceSmart customers. The size of the purchase from a financial standpoint doesn't mean it's not a material deal for PriceSmart, as evidenced by the number of analyst questions on the Q2 call.

The bull case coming out of the quarter, then, might be that PriceSmart is ready to fulfill its promise. It's established a path toward some success in omnichannel retailing, however that strategy winds up playing out. Currency has stabilized, meaning the company can actually run its business and focus on merchandising instead of fighting a negative tide in terms of effective pricing. Comps are growing, and end markets look stable in terms of macro and political factors. After several years where PSMT stock was stuck, the bull case looks set to finally play out.

The Concerns

From here, first-half results are enough to rule out a short, a trade I've traditionally at least considered whenever PSMT nears $90 (it closed Friday at $88.60). There is some momentum here, clearly, and Q3 is off to a good start.

But this remains a stock pricing in a decent amount of growth. And even assuming stronger comps, I'm not sure where that growth is supposed to come from. The one driver clearly is Colombia, where even after a notable improvement over the last two years, performance still lags the rest of the business. EBIT in that region more than tripled in Q2, and nearly did so in the first half. That growth came off a miniscule base, however: FY17 operating margins (as a percentage of net warehouse sales) were just 1.5% and remain just 2.7% in 1H FY18.

Moving that figure to the 7%+ level seen in the Central America segment alone adds ~$4 million a quarter in EBIT to the total and about $0.40 in EPS a year. Incremental tax help next year, given a guided 200 bps decrease in the effective tax rate on a run rate basis, probably adds another dime or so in FY19. Against trailing twelve-month EPS of $2.89 (my numbers, with slight adjustments relative to GAAP), those two factors add a reasonable amount of growth - potentially as much as 20% in terms of EPS assuming Colombia continues to post solid comps.

The catch is that PSMT already, even backing out ~$1 per share in cash (pro forma for the Aeropost acquisition, which closed after the end of the quarter and appears immaterial on an earnings basis in the near term), trades at 30x+ trailing earnings and 14x EV/EBITDA. And so, there has to be something else to drive consistent growth beyond Colombia. What exactly that is supposed to be isn't clear.

Comp growth is nice, but even at a 4-5% normalized rate requires some leverage to create double-digit EPS growth. The balance sheet has a modest amount of negative leverage. PriceSmart pretty much is at a ceiling in terms of gross margin; the figure dropped 20 bps in the quarter and CEO Jose Luis Laparte has said in the past that PriceSmart would focus on reducing pricing to drive sales rather than margin expansion going forward. SG&A deleveraged in the quarter as well, though, by my numbers from the Q, PriceSmart gained very modest leverage, excluding one-time factors. Overall, though, even in a strong quarter, 'adjusted' EBIT (again, my calculations) grew 2.6% off a 5.8% rise in revenue, suggesting a modest decline in margins.

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, of course. And there is a path where PriceSmart can grind out some level of margin expansion, particularly if comps are outpacing labor and rent. And with margins low - trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA (PriceSmart's calculation) margins are 6.2% - 10 bps here and there can make a difference.

Still, something close to the best-case scenario here on an organic basis looks like high-single-digit EBIT and EPS growth. That presumes the dollar doesn't again strengthen, even as Treasuries are clearing 3% and more rate hikes are on the way. It presumes politically volatile end markets stay stable.

It's a lot to ask. And the catch here is that the inorganic opportunities simply aren't that impressive. Again, store development has been generally slow. New stores for the most part are cannibalizing existing locations to some extent. Geographically, PriceSmart would face significant competition in Chile, Peru, and Mexico (the three most attractive and logical markets) from entrenched rivals like Walmex (OTCQX:WMMVY) and Cencosud (NYSE:CNCO). With organic margin expansion relatively limited, and inorganic opportunities minimal, I remain confused as to where PSMT bulls see the double-digit EPS growth required probably just to support the current price, let alone drive above-market upside.

Valuation

It's not as if PSMT is cheap. As noted, trailing P/E is in the 30x range. Even normalizing for margin expansion in Colombia (to the Central America range, it should be noted - Caribbean margins are ~150 bps lower) and tax help in FY19, trailing P/E still is in the 25x range.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, PSMT trades at about 14x. Normalized, that multiple drops closer to 12x. And on a peer basis, admittedly neither multiple looks particularly out of line. Walmex trades at a premium: 27x EPS and 15.5x EV/EBITDA. But it posted double-digit EBITDA growth in 2017 and has a three-year EPS growth stock of 34%. CNCO trades at a discount - under 11x EBITDA - but is coming off a year where profit declined. Putting PSMT in between those two peers from a valuation standpoint seems to make some sense.

But that's only true if an investor assumes a complete reversal in Colombia, with about 500 bps EBIT margin expansion from current levels. That's far from guaranteed, given that PriceSmart has had to change its model (more local goods) and cut its goal for membership pricing. As is, PSMT actually trades pretty much in line with COST in terms of both EBITDA and EPS - which seems hugely aggressive. PriceSmart does have a major opportunity in Colombia, but Costco is one of the best retailers in the world, and I'm hard-pressed to make the case for paying the same price for PSMT as COST.

Even after years of basically zero returns (PSMT actually is down 25%+ from late 2013 highs), investors still seem to see PriceSmart as a growth story - and I remain confused as to why that is. Again, that's not necessarily a criticism of the company or the management. The external factors that have afflicted PriceSmart during the past five years are real.

But arguing that the worst is over seems awfully optimistic. So does pricing in consistent growth when the company a) hasn't generated that growth for some time and b) there are structural and strategic roadblocks to that growth. If end markets hold up, the Aeropost acquisition creates real value, and comps stay in the 3%+ range, I can see PSMT grinding out some growth - and potentially some upside. But that's a lot of 'ifs' for this business, particularly at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.