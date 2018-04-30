3 Trials That Could Alter The Diabetes Landscape Into Next Decade

Advances in diabetes treatments are usually incremental improvements in established drug classes. Very rarely does a new treatment class arise with the potential to change the nature of the management of the disease. While 2018 probably won't fundamentally change the way diabetes is treated overnight, there are a number of trials and potential approvals that could pave the way for much more efficient diabetes management come the next decade.

Here are three developments to keep an eye on that have the potential to begin to transform diabetes management over the long term.

Oral Semaglutide

Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) pioneering oral semaglutide GLP-1 agonist would be the first of its kind if it is approved. It's not a new drug class, but a new way of administering it. The name of the Phase III trial recently completed is, in fact, PIONEER-1. Novo plans a regulatory submission some time in 2019. There are no other oral GLP-1 agonists on the market, and Novo's is the first to successfully complete a Phase III trial.

Before we get into the data, here's how it could eventually change the way diabetes is treated. Success in treating diabetes is difficult not because we don't have the medications, but because of compliance issues. Compliance is not easy with multiple daily injections. They are taboo for many people and uncomfortable besides. This could be changed by oral semaglutide.

Patients typically go on GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide before they resort to direct insulin shots. GLP-1 stimulates native production of insulin in a glucose-dependent manner. If GLP-1 drugs are no longer effective enough, then patients move to insulin. But, if a higher rate of compliance can be achieved with an oral formulation of GLP-1 instead of injections, then diabetes can plausibly be controlled better for a longer time period before resorting to insulin shots. An oral GLP-1 analogue would go a long way towards accomplishing this, and could help significantly improve long term survival.

Results for the Phase III trial can be found here. However, I'd like to analyze a previous Phase II trial that I believe reveals more about risks going forward. In a dose-escalating Phase II trial of 632 patients, oral semaglutide was compared at different doses to subcutaneous and placebo. The dosage arms for oral in milligrams were 2.5, 5, 10, 20, and 40 over 8 weeks. The subcutaneous dose was 1mg.

All patients in the semaglutide arms both oral and subcutaneous showed significantly reduced blood sugar. 44% of patients achieved a less than 7% HBA1c target on the lowest 2.5mg dose. 81% achieved it on the 5mg dose, 84% on 10, 86% on 20, and 90% on 40. 93% achieved the target on the 1mg subcutaneous dose versus 28% for placebo.

This is key though: For the weight loss endpoint, statistical significance versus placebo was only achieved for doses at 10mg or higher.

What these results show is that while oral semaglutide is effective, the dose must be at least 5x than a subcutaneous dose. If weight loss is to be targeted, the dose may have to be higher by a factor of 10, since that is the lowest level of statistical significance with weight loss.

And herein lay the risk with oral semaglutide. Even if approved, if we assume that the dose will be at least 10x higher than subcutaneous and likely closer to 15x higher judging by Phase III results, then the drug could end up being significantly more expensive. In that case, it may not penetrate the market enough to make a dent in compliance.

It depends on what the recuperation costs will be and how low Novo can afford to price the oral formulation.

Oxyntomodulins

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) has been falling for over 2 years as sales of its flagship drug Rayaldee for secondary hyperparathyroidism have struggled, in addition to personnel departures. A bright spot though is the successful start of a Phase IIb trial for OPK88003 part of an entirely new class of diabetes drugs called oxyntomodulins, with the first patient being dosed in March.

There are currently 12 oxyntomodulin candidates being trialed, and Opko's is the furthest down the pipe.

Oxyntomodulins are a class of drugs that are both GLP-1 like semaglutide and glucagon receptor agonists, and none are approved yet. Glucagon is the mirror hormone to insulin. Instead of turning glucose into long chains, it turns long carbohydrate chains back into glucose. Binding to glucagon receptors prevents this from happening. Oxyntomodulins are produced naturally by cells in the gastric lining, and they serve the same function that semaglutide does by also binding to GLP-1. The hope is that by binding to both receptors whereas GLP-1 agonists only bind to one, oxyntomodulins could end up being qualitatively better than GLP-1 agonists alone.

OPK88003 was acquired by Opko when it bought Transition Therapeutics in 2016 in an all-stock deal. The rights to it were previously held by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) which, despite successful Phase IIa data for the drug, opted not to continue development and reverted rights to Transition. Not long after, Opko acquired it and opted to continue development.

The previous Phase II trial enrolled 420 patients for 12 weeks with an open label extension. Results showed a decrease of up to 1.4% in HbA1c levels and greater weight loss compared to exenatide, a GLP-1 agonist, in the highest dose of 50mg.

More importantly, an oxyntomodulin candidate from Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) SAR425899, the runner up behind OPK88003 in development, just hit a Phase 2 snag due to dropouts from gastrointestinal toxicity as a quarter of patients left the trial. The Phase 2 trial that Eli Lilly conducted on OPK88003 (then called LY2944876) had no such safety issues, and adverse events were similar to a comparator exenatide arm. This makes OPK88003 the leader in this new potential drug class for now.

While there is evidence so far that oxyntomodulins could be more effective than GLP-1 agonists alone at least regarding weight loss, the same problem arises here as with oral semaglutide. The dose looks like it must be significantly larger than the 1mg in a semaglutide injection.

Opko may be on to something with oxyntomodulins as a new diabetes drug class, but it is too soon to tell if this new drug will impact the diabetes field significantly or not. Nevertheless, a new drug class is something to keep an eye on as future improvements to next generation oxyntomodulins could fix the dosage issues.

Oral Insulin

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced last week that it is initiating a Phase IIb trial for its oral insulin candidate ORMD-0801 in 240 insulin-naïve patients with type II diabetes over 90 days with a primary endpoint of HbA1c reduction. This will be the first clinical trial of its type for an oral insulin pill.

There are two reasons this trial should be watched closely. First of all, obviously, to see if oral insulin can lower 90-day blood sugar levels to below 7%. The endpoint is mean change in HbA1c from baseline to 12 weeks, but for any Phase III trial, HbA1c will probably have to go below the 7% target to be approved. The second reason is to see the dosages required to lower HbA1c to that target.

A previous Phase II trial used 16mg and 24mg doses as active comparators for lowering pooled nighttime glucose. These doses are orders of magnitude higher than what is required for injectable insulin, which is measured in IUs rather than milligrams. 1 IU of insulin is equivalent to 0.0347mg if human insulin, which means that 16mg is about 461 IUs. Patients start off insulin treatment with about half a unit per kilogram of body weight per day. Assuming 80kg bodyweight, that's 40 units a day, which means the 16mg is about 10x as high in the amount of insulin required per dose. This makes sense given that much of the insulin is destroyed in the GI tract.

The increase though is still on par with the increases required for oral semaglutide, but we'll need to see what the optimal dose will be and then estimate how much it will cost versus estimating how much it may save in treatment by increasing compliance.

There are many unknowns at this point, but these candidates do have the potential to change the way diabetes will be treated in the coming decade. Besides results, which obviously matter, whether any of them will succeed in the market if approved depends a lot on cost, the big unknown at this point.

