First Data's (FDC) CEO Frank Bisignano on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Poillon - SVP, IR

Frank Bisignano - Chairman and CEO

Himanshu Patel - CFO

Analysts

George Mihalos - Cowen

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Andrew Jeffrey - SunTrust

Craig Maurer - Autonomous Research

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

David Koning - Baird

James Friedman - SFG

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the First Data First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Peter Poillon. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Poillon

Thank you. Welcome everyone to First Data's first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Our call today is being hosted by Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. Joining Frank on the call is Himanshu Patel, Chief Financial Officer. Frank and Himanshu will be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of the slide presentation as well as our earnings press release and supplemental schedules are available on our website at investor.firstdata.com.

Throughout this call, segment revenue and EBITDA growth rates referenced by Frank and Himanshu will be on an organic constant currency basis and exclude the impacts from currency, and acquisitions and divestitures, and measured growth on a comparable accounting basis. After Frank's and Himanshu's prepared remarks, we'll open the call up to Q&A, and our standard ground rule will apply. We request that you limit your questions to one question and one follow-up in order to be fair to as many participants as possible. If we have time at the end, you can come back into the queue for another question.

Now, I'd like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risks and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions or actual results are described in today's presentation, and in our SEC filings. We'll also discuss items that do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. We've reconciled those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the earnings release.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Frank.

Frank Bisignano

Thank you, Peter. Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be on the call today. Let’s start with our first quarter performance. Our segment revenue grew 5% on an organic constant currency basis. Segment EBITDA grew 10% on an organic constant currency basis and our EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points.

Free cash flow in the quarter was healthy increasing more than 100 million year-over-year to 368 million. And we used this free cash flow to execute against our capital allocation strategy, further reducing our leverage ratio to 5.8 times at the end of the quarter.

Debt reduction remains our primary focus going forward and we’re on track to achieve our target of approaching a leverage ratio of 4 times by the end of next year. Before moving on, I would like to touch on the strong 7% growth in the GBS segment. We are taking share and growing merchants globally. I think it’s really worth noting that GBS North America grew 4% in the quarter and this trend there will continue.

Now let me take a few minutes to update you on the progress we are making on a few of the important initiatives. I will start with Clover. We continue to see impressive expansion as users recognize Clover’s strength as an integrated platform. We are now processing nearly $58 billion of annualized volume globally on Clover, that’s up more than 50% year-over-year. As Clover continues to grow in the U.S., we are expanding its addressable market, leveraging our global presence by launching key international markets like Germany this year.

Overall, we’re really pleased with Clover’s continued progress. It continuous to be recognized by customers and industry analysts as a leading solution in the marketplace and the number of ISVs and other partners who want to integrate to the platform continues to grow. We continue to make substantial progress, building our position in the integrated space. I’ve spoken in the past about how we believe our acquisitions of CardConnect and BluePay have positioned First Data with the industry’s best-in-class ISV capabilities that are very attractive to software developers.

We've made great strides in integrating the two companies in ways that will improve the production of our existing partner base. The revenue growth trajectory of our ISV business is very strong. The size and scale of First Data, the terrific capabilities of our recent acquisitions and the additional investments we have made in these acquisitions to further accelerate their growth is a winning formula. We're thriving in a high growth ISV space and our market share will continue to grow.

To just provide a sampling of our momentum in the ISV business, I’ll point to three recent partnerships. Millennium Systems International is a prominent software provider in the salon and spa industry. Processing billions of transactions annually across 36 countries. Millennium’s new cloud-based product MEBO will be integrating to our platform and protecting their clients with the security of our PCI validated point-to-point encrypted devices. Community Brands is the portfolio of nine large ISVs, serving associations, non-profits and government entities. They will be using our platform to power integrated payments across their portfolio. Both of those deals were major competitive takeaways in the ISV space.

In addition, Ellie May, a leading provider of business management software for mortgage lenders has completed its integration to process payments for all their future mortgage application and appraisal fees. For context, more than one-third of mortgage loan applications in the U.S. are processed through Ellie May today. These recent successes are an affirmation of our value proposition in the ISV market. We compete with product, but we win with services and expertise that enable ISVs to fully monetize their software value through payments.

Let me just briefly touch on our international businesses which are clearly performing fabulously. We generated nearly $500 million of revenue outside of the U.S. in the quarter and it grew 14%. Our merchant and client business are present in some of the world’s fastest growing markets and we're taking share in the developed markets. In GFS, we are winning new deals around the world without cutting edge vision plus platform and take the advantage of a gradual shift from in-sourcing to outsourcing of card/cards processing and other service.

Now I’ll provide a brief update on our enterprise business. Back in the second quarter of ’17, I told you that the backlog in our enterprise business was about $200 million. As of the end of the current quarter, our enterprise backlog has increased by more than 50% to more than $300 million. First Data's ability to present our clients with the broadest suite of innovative market leading products and solutions uniquely position us to serve enterprise level clients to start on a global basis. The rapid ramp in our enterprise backlog is root positive that our value proposition is being recognized and winning in the market.

Let me briefly touch on some of the interesting enterprise field that closed recently that are evidence of our continued moment. In GFS, we expanded our partnership with Lloyd's Banking Group and signed an agreement to provide processing services for the group's recently acquired MD&A portfolio with more than 3 million accounts on file. This new portfolio is a competitive takeaway and expands our presence in a growing geography.

Also, during the quarter, we renewed processing agreements around the globe including Finance Informatic in Germany, Alior Bank in Poland, DBS in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Indonesia and two leading banks in the Middle East. When you combine our success to renewing long term relationships with the new deals we've announced like MD&A this quarter along with SBI, First Abu Dhabi Bank, the TSB Portfolio, First Citizen's, Verizon and others that we've announced recently. I think it's clear that our GFS business is winning share and is poised for accelerated growth.

On the merchant side, we also recently signed a number of new enterprise clients. For example, we won a deal with Lyft to provide credit and debit card processing for riders as well as a direct to debit disbursement solution for driver payouts. We've recently closed a great new deal with a leading global distributor of nutritional products to provide e-com and other solutions in the U.S., Puerto Rico and 15 countries in the EU. That was a competitive takeaway that saw this customer consolidated would have been multiple agreements globally with different providers into a single global solution from First Data.

And I'm really pleased to tell you that we further expanded our important relationship with Walmart adding stars, signature debit acceptance to the full range of products and service we offer to this premier retailer. Our star signature debit initiative is in market in large and small businesses and is growing.

Finally, I'd like to discuss our digitization initiatives for bank partners specifically on the progress we continue to make in our JVs. I'm happy to say that each of our JV partners have multiple initiatives underway that will produce end-to-end digital experiences for signing up merchants, both online and in-branch. Our JV partners are embracing the digital experience as part of their own efforts to enhance their SMB customer engagement. Some of their solutions are already in pilot and all are expected to be production later this quarter. This is just the beginning of the total digitization plan that we will eventually offer to all distribution partners and we view it as the start of a fundamental change in our partner signup and board merchants.

Before turning over to Himanshu to discuss the financials and our raised guidance, let me wrap it up by saying that we have strong business momentum and have set the stage for sustainable growth ahead. First Data is uniquely positioned in the market with a suite of cutting edge solutions, tailored to meet our clients’ needs on a global basis.

We are executing against multiple growth initiative and are seeing accelerating benefit from these actions.

Our Clover platform continues its strong growth trajectory attracting merchants and new partnerships and expanding geographically. Our acquisitions have taken hold, are well integrated and are performing great. We have taken a differentiated approach to the ISV market and we are making great progress towards scaling this business to fully leverage the great growth trajectory that we see in this channel.

We expect sustainable growth across our international businesses. We are consistently winning new enterprise business across all segments. Our merchant acquiring business has strong global momentum and revenue growth is accelerating in the US. And we are highly confident that our digitization efforts for banks and other distribution partners will be another driver of growth in GBS.

And all of this progress can be clearly seen in our financial results in the quarter. We generated strong segment revenue, segment EBITDA and adjusted EPS. These results build on the very good results we’ve seen in recent quarters.

And our robust free cash flow generation in the first quarter gives us the ability to execute against our capital allocation priorities and achieve a 4 times leverage target by the end of next year.

Let me turn it over to Himanshu for a deeper dive about the quarter’s financial results now. And I look forward to taking Q&A at the end.

Himanshu Patel

Thank you, Frank. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. I am going to start on slide 4 with a summary of our Q1 results. Before getting into the results, I would like to remind you that First Data adopted new reporting standards as of January 1st including the application of the new revenue recognition standards known as ASC 606. I refer you to the 8-K that we filed on April 16th for a full disclosure of the changes including the impacts of those changes on our 2017 revenue and EBITDA as if the changes were adopted retrospectively.

In this discussion, the organic constant currency growth rates that I discuss compare the current year amount to the prior year as if the new reporting standards were adopted retrospectively. We believe this is the best measurement of results.

Now let me discuss the results for the quarter. Segment revenue was $2.08 billion in the quarter that was up 5% on an organic constant currency basis which adjust reported growth rates for the impact of currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures.

Q1 adjusted net income per diluted share came in at $0.29 a 6% improvement year-over-year as our improved operating performance was partly offset by the application of a normalized tax rate in the current period. Q1 total segment EBITDA of $730 million was up 10% on an organic constant currency basis and segment EBITDA margin improved by 110 basis points to 35.1%. We had another strong cash flow quarter generating $368 million of free cash flow.

Slide 5 is an informational slide that summarizes financial performance for the quarter including a breakout of results by segment. I'd like to point out the column that shows reported constant currency growth rate where you can see that our reported segment revenue and segment EBITDA grew 9% and 13% respectively in Q1. As the top heading indicates these growth rates are measured as if the new reporting standards were applied in both 2017 and 2018. I'm putting these growth rates out because as a reminder, this is the basis on which we've provided our full-year guidance for revenue and EBITDA growth.

Let me discuss the segments in more detail beginning with GBS on Slide 6 and 7. GBS Q1 segment revenue of $1.32 billion was up 7% on an organic constant currency basis. This was a solid improvement from the growth rate we saw in this segment a quarter ago. GBS segment EBITDA of $434 million grew 10% on an organic constant currency basis and its reported margin improved 40 basis points to 32.9%. I'd like to discuss GBS revenue results by region, starting with North America. GBS North America grew 4% on an organic constant currency basis, again a strong improvement from the growth we just saw in Q4. As a reminder, our GBS North American growth rate in Q1 did not benefit and will not benefit in future quarters from the Clover accounting change that we saw in the four quarters of 2017.

Let me provide a little color on the three main distribution channels within GBS North America, each of which accounts for roughly one-third of its revenue. Our partner solutions channel was the fastest growing of the three in Q1, we are rapidly taking market share in both the ISV and engine space, a trend that we expect will continue. The FD direct channel saw a measurable acceleration and it's now firmly growing led by a positive contribution from the SMB direct business, another trend that we expect will continue and our JV channel performed in line with last quarter and remains poised for a gradual recovery supported by significant efforts that are well underway to digitize the merchant sign up and onboarding process. The key message here is that GBS North America has clearly begun to grow as the contribution from strengthening partner solutions and direct channels far outweighs some lingering softness in our JV channel which itself is on a gradual path to recovery.

Now let's discuss our GBS regions outside of North America which collectively grew 18% on an organic constant currency basis. GBS EMEA revenue grew 4% on an organic constant currency basis, driven by good growth in the U.K. GBS Latin America revenue continues to grow at a rapid pace, up 52% on an organic constant currency basis, driven by Brazil and Argentina. GBS APAC grew 15% on an organic constant currency basis, driven by strong results throughout the region.

Overall, I want to reiterate that GBS Global saw a very healthy 7% organic constant currency growth, one of its best performances in recent memory and we expect GBS’s strength to continue. The strong performance is underpinned by material contributions to growth from our North American partner solutions and direct channels and our international regions.

Let’s turn to GFS covered on Slide 8 and 9. GFS Q1 segment revenue of $400 million was up 1% on an organic constant currency basis. GFS segment EBITDA of $166 million was up 6% on an organic constant currency basis, GFS's margins once again improved significantly to 120 basis points to 41.5%.

Let's take a look at GFS by region. GFS North American revenue declined 2% on an organic constant currency basis in the quarter primarily driven by previously disclosed long-term contract renewals, GFS international regions collectively grew 6% on an organic basis. GFS EMEA revenue grew 5% on an organic constant currency basis in Q1 benefitting from a licensed resolution fee in the current period, GFS Latin American revenue declined 11% on an organic constant currency basis in Q1 driven by the non-recurrence of some lumpy license resolution fees in the prior year period. GFS APAC revenue grew 39% on an organic constant currency basis in the quarter driven by broad based growth including some license resolution fees in the quarter.

Frank mentioned the backlog of enterprise business that has closed and will ramp over this year and next. A significant portion of that backlog is in GFS associated with the major new clients we've announced over the past several quarters. We continue to expect GFS revenue growth will increase measurably in the second half of the year as the backlog of new business begins to onboard.

Please turn to slide 10 to cover NSS. NSS's Q1 segment revenue of $362 million was up 75 on an organic constant currency basis. NSS's Q1 segment EBITDA of $175 million was up 13% on an organic constant currency basis reflecting the combination of both good revenue growth and solid expense management. NSS's reported margin also improved significantly 330 basis points to 48.3%.

Let me break out the results by NSS's three main business lines. Stored Value Network revenues were up mid-teens driven by strong growth in our Closed Loop Gyft Solutions Business along with moderate growth in our Money Network Payroll Card business.

EFT Network Solutions was up mid-single digit year-over-year driven by good transaction growth, security and fraud was also up mid-single digit in the quarter reflecting mid-teens growth in our core security business offset by the decline in Telecheck revenue.

Moving to free cash flow shown on slide 11. We think the free cash flow largely as cash flow from operations less CapEx and distributions to minority interest. We provide the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow in the appendix of the slide deck. This table on slide 11 walks you from total segment EBITDA to free cash flow. Free cash flow of $368 million in the quarter improved by $107 million year-over-year primarily reflecting improved operating results and working capital. The working capital improvement was primarily driven by the timing impact of day of week settlement flows.

Now let's discuss our balance sheet. Slide 12 lays out our debt balance as of the end of 2017 and Q1, 2018. Our net debt decreased $239 million from year-end 2017 driven primarily by free cash flow generated in the quarter. Our leverage ratio defined as net debt to segment EBITDA was 5.8 times at March 31, down from 6.0 times at December 31st. We remain confident that our leverage ratio will approach four times by the end of 2019.

Now let me spend a few minutes on our tax rate. First, recall that as a result of the reversal of the valuation allowance in the fourth quarter of 2017, First Data is now recording a normalized book effective tax rate. However, I want to reiterate that we expect that our US federal NOL carry forward will continue to shield us from paying US federal cash taxes through the end of 2020.

Last quarter, we estimated that our full year 2018 adjusted effective tax rate would be in the range of 27% to 29%. We are now revising our full year 2018 adjusted effective tax rate guidance to approximately 25%. And over the medium term, we now expect our adjusted effective tax rate to go down further into the low 20s. The primary reason for the improved tax rate outlook in 2018 is related to accelerated actions we are taking to significantly restructure our international tax platform which is helping to minimize some of the adverse provisions of US tax reform, including limitations on US interest expense deductibility and guilty provisions.

Finally, let’s turn to guidance. We are raising our full year 2018 guidance as disclosed on slide 13. We expect to achieve reported constant currency revenue growth of 6% to 7% and this range includes about 2 percentage points of net growth attributable to the full year impact of previously announced acquisitions and dispositions. Our previous guidance was 5% to 7%.

We expect to achieve reported constant currency EBITDA growth of 8% to 10% and this range includes about 1.5 percentage points of net growth attributable to the full year impact of previously announced acquisitions and dispositions. Our previous guidance was 7% to 9%.

We expect full year 2018 diluted adjusted EPS in the range of $1.42 to $1.47. Our previous EPS guidance range was $1.35 to $1.40. The EPS guidance raise is driven by a lower effective tax rate and higher revenue and EBITDA assumptions modestly offset by higher interest rate assumptions for the year.

We continue to expect to generate free cash flow in excess of $1.4 billion in 2018 and to continue to strengthen our financial position by paying down debt.

In closing, we feel very good about our business and financial outlook. Our GBS business is seeing solid global growth including in North America. Our two recent acquisitions, CardConnect and BluePay are rapidly taking market share in the integrated space and their combined growth outlook has materially improved since we acquired them.

We are winning in the enterprise space across all three segments and around the globe. Our international businesses have great momentum. This is almost a quarter of First Data’s global revenue that is sustainably delivering double-digit growth.

Our digitization initiatives are on track and we expect they will drive growth across all of our distribution partners. And we have a clear path to our goal to approach four times leverage by the end of 2019.

With that, let me hand it back to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from George Mihalos with Cowen.

George Mihalos

Great, thank you and congrats on the solid results, guys. One is to start off on the GBS side. You're certainly talking more encouragingly about light at the end of the tunnel on the JV side, would you be able to kind of give us a better sense of the when the JV channel might go positive, is that possible to be done by the end of this year or any color you could provide around that?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah, sure. I think it's important, we look at GBS North America and I think what you’d see is broad-based strength across GBS North America. The acquisitions have taken hold. Our AGM business has been consolidated together that's BluePay, CardConnect and First Data’s business. That’s probably best the AGM business in the industry, continuing to grow. Our ISV business which we were so committing to and why these acquisitions occurred, you hear in the pipeline, you hear the strength and to our future growth and I think we have been - doing well today.

Our direct business, right, is strengthening. That’s including volumes, it’s including improvement in attrition, and our enterprise portion of that continues to strength, you’ve seen -- and our JVs are gradually improving and we have a deep belief that those partnerships are very strong, they’re committed, we’re committed and they’ll grow, digital is clearly a play of across the firm and we’ll take hold there as we talked about.

So, I think GBS North America is important to look at the whole and we see a gradual improvement, I would expect the second half to be better than the first half in -- and the JVs, really have so many other engines that are growing so well. And then when if you look at GBS globally at the 7% rate, we see that international is sustainable, I think you’re going to see some more good mandates come out of there in the next two quarters. So that’s why you hear all that confidence about GBS.

George Mihalos

Great, I appreciate the color. And then Himanshu just you know as it relates GFS, you mentioned some resolution fees in there that obviously would be driving up the margin a little bit, can you break those out for us?

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, I mean, they’re single digit million, but more importantly you will see that the year ago period, also had those favoring, GFS Latin America and a little bit in APAC. And so, when you look this current period in aggregate versus year ago period, the two actually wash each other out.

George Mihalos

Okay. So that’s actually a fair way to think about the margin expansion in the first quarter for GFS?

Himanshu Patel

Correct.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Hi, Frank, hi, Himanshu. Good quarter, congratulations. I wanted to go to GBS, the three pieces, partner, SMB, direct JV, obviously JV consistent with 4Q and you mentioned the improvement there. But if you can provide some color with regards to sort of the relative growth rates on the other pieces, and if I understand right SBM also has a transition to digital embedded in there, can we use whatever learnings you are getting there from that transition on your JV to coding?

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, so I mean thinking in the press release -- we're seeing, so partnered solution was our strongest growing business, but I think direct also saw very healthy mid-single digit growth partner grew well above that and our lines as I mentioned last quarter performed in line with the growth rate we saw last quarter. And so, I think the key metrics for us on GBS North America is that the shared dollars of growth contribution year-over-year from partner and FD Directors more than overcoming the softness in alliances.

And then your second question around the digitization efforts. They are broad based, there is significant progress on those. You'll see some of that happening in Q2 more of it in Q3. It is very active with the JV alliances. But you're right that those digitization efforts are also being tested through portions of our direct business mainly SMB direct where there is a lot of partners that are equally interested in the toolset that we've built there.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

And then the tax changes that you mentioned on the international side. Will that also benefit your cash tax procurement? And if so, now that there are no penalties to bring dollars for the U.S. How you're going to apply those to the pay down.

Himanshu Patel

So, remember, just for everyone's context. We have a booked tax amount that significantly higher than our cash taxes. We really don't pay any U.S. federal cash taxes, so most of the cash taxes First Data pays our international plus a little bit of state and a local in the U.S. I would expect both to improve medium term. Obviously, the main items that you're seeing near term because we're under, because we're under an NOL in the U.S. it's going to be on our effective tax rate which is above tax rate.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jason Kupferberg with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Jason Kupferberg

Hey good morning guys. I just wanted to ask about the so the sustainability here of mid-single digit growth in North America GBS, I mean it's a nice step function if you will up from where we were last quarter. And it does sound like you're comfortable that it's going to continue. Can you just talk about some of the drivers of the visibility there? I mean maybe if you break that apart across the three channels because I think that's our biggest takeaway in terms of the numbers here is that we could be looking at essentially new range so we thinking about new talk in the past about getting some mid-single digits. But arguably you're getting there faster than most people would have thought. So, we just love to hear about the underlying confidence there?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah. I think let's take a look at what we're talking about under each of this. On the ISV business is performing very strongly. And remember, those are wins that the merchants haven't yet completely onboarded. So that is going to be in our future growth. We talked about some of those wins, but it's bigger than that and broader than that. Our direct business, our own portfolio is a growing portfolio and we're growing merchants there. Our enterprise business remains strong and will continue to remain strong. We see volumes up, we see volumes up attrition improving. And those acquisitions that we did -- CardConnect and BluePay are accelerating in growth. And yes, the JVs are on the mend, and they will be in our future.

Jason Kupferberg

Okay. And maybe just turning to the EBITDA side in terms of the guidance raised, the 1% increase for the year, which segments or segments would you say it’s primarily attributable to? And as part of that, can you just comment on the sustainability of the 200 to 300 bps of margin expansion that we’re seeing at least right now in GFS and NSS?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, Jason I probably prefer that we stay from segment specific items because we’ve never provided that but I think you’re generally seeing a trend in margins for First Data where all three segments have been seeing pretty decent margin expansion pretty consistently. We expect that to continue.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from David Togut with Evercore ISI.

David Togut

Thank you. And good just raised the guidance. Can you comment a bit more on CardConnect and BluePay and what is the new growth expectation for those businesses versus the time of acquisitions?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, I think the way to think about it, we run a global GBS business, right? And we think about it that way. And you’ve seen that at the 7% performance level and we think there’s many things going on that are very strong across the globe, whether it be Latin America, whether it be Asia Pac, EMEA or North America. CardConnect, BluePay our previous Ignite business, our efforts on ISV prior to those acquisitions are all integrated, right? So, it’s not one or others individual growth rate, it’s the totality of it. None of these are standalones, they are completely integrated, our tool set is integrated. I mean the benefit of taking the agent business and consolidating it allows both the CardConnect business of all to grow better and our all the Ignite business as we called it out, Asian business. So, I want you to think about this as an integrated business that delivers integrated solutions to clients and we will continue to run the company that way. And I do -- that's why I start with over time you got to look at our all GBS global business and then look at North America also.

Himanshu Patel

Yes, I think the point on CardConnect standalone growth, it makes -- it doesn’t really make sense for us to keeping measuring that because as Frank mentioned, it’s rapidly an integrated into the rest of First Data, in particular the rest of our Partner Solutions business. So, we would look at that business sort of on a combined basis which is how we are referring to it externally now.

David Togut

Understood. As a quick follow-up, in NSS you saw 16% transaction growth but only 7% revenue growth indicating either pricing pressure or negative mix shift. Can you just drill down into the unit price dynamics in that business in Q1?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, that inference you can definitely make from the public data but it’s a little bit misleading because remember that transaction count could be anything from payroll cards to gift cards to debit network to star and every one of them comes with different revenue per transaction. You may have noticed on the call, we referenced a very strong growth in our gifts solutions business which is driving most of that transaction growth. A lot of that is with big box merchants or kind of large national QSRs, where obviously your rate ends up being a little bit different.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey with SunTrust.

Andrew Jeffrey

Thanks, good morning, guys. I appreciate you for taking the question. Frank, can you elaborate a little bit on the Clover strategy and in particular, how do you see Clover addressing your growing ISV channels, is that increasingly going to be the technology of choice with which you go to market in those businesses at least in the U.S.?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah, I think, I look forward on June 12 to having walk through our ISV platform strategy and our Clover strategy. I’ll touch on it a little bit today too and again on Investor Day on June 12 as you probably know. Clover is really becoming a platform that we believe it would be and you watch us partnering, Clover’s partnering with others because we concluded that it needs to be completely open, not just to the development community developing apps but to the ISV development community that seem very, very attractive to it.

So, you’ll watch over the next year that that Clover platform and our great ISV solutions will come together and it ultimately be at the frontend delivering to small and medium size businesses and bring all the vertical expertise required that ISVs have. And you’ll see the consolidation of our platform from CardConnect’s great co-pilot and CardPointe solution into the Clover and that being one new big ubiquitous platform ultimately. Obviously, in its current state, our numbers, we feel very, very good about those growth numbers, I mean, you’re seeing it’s still growing at a very good rate and tremendous demand, and then there is the global Cover strategy, talking about going into Germany, there’s great demand outside the U.S. for it and you’ll continue to watch us come in to other countries.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay. Thank you. That’s helpful. And then on e-Comm, I just wonder if you could sum-up your global competitive position, things like there has been some consolidation First Data and one major competitor, seem to be the best position perhaps to take traditional omni-channel e-Comm business. Can you talk about momentum in growth opportunity there?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah, I mean, we’ve had some really good mandates there. I think you’re going to hear really good mandates from us very shortly also in that space. We could continue to invest heavily in it. We have a deep belief at the high-end of the market as the large guys we have a best-in-class product. We built out tremendous gateway capability down lower to bring it into other client segments. So, it is an important initiative that we keep investing in, both in people and technology. So, we feel very good about it, but it’s one of those places where we are very, very focused like ISV, it’s continuing to bring capability and ease of use for the client. And a global franchise tremendously helps us on that.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Craig Maurer with Autonomous Research. Please go-ahead Mr. Craig, your line is live.

Craig Maurer

Sorry about that. Thanks for taking questions. First, could you comment quickly with more detail on the attrition rates in SMB Direct? How things are improving there? And secondly, in terms of the Ellie May win you announced was all that new volume. It sounded like you had said that it's now fully integrated into the ISV capability. But I wasn't sure it was all new volume for FDC. Thank you.

Frank Bisignano

Okay. So, Ellie May was a client and now we greatly expanded that and brought ISD capability to them. So, we had some business but that while it will grow tremendously with us. And then like we said before, attrition continues to trend in the right direction. So those numbers in total direct are down and our SMB business to itself is performing better than it ever has in that space.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank.

Bryan Keane

Hi guys. Just want to ask high levels. The results did surprise versus straight expectations in your guidance. Kind of I know you don't give quarterly but you are raising guidance for the full year. So, what would you exactly point to that was above kind of your guy's original expectations that you're seen so far?

Frank Bisignano

Well I think, the speed at with the previous acquisitions have taken all of that accelerated. The strength of the pipeline in total, the broad-based nature of our good volume growth and improving attrition. I'd say it helped us a little quicker than we thought, but it wasn't quicker than we were working on it. So, I put it in that sense, it's not about a quarter, it's about the direction we're continuing watching coming forward.

Himanshu Patel

I would say the guidance raised was really a good balance between operational improvements and as Frank mentioned, many of the initiatives are it's not one there was many of them and they generally all of them feel like they're moving at a pace that's better than we had anticipated. And we had also anticipated getting to a 25% tax rate medium term as we've talked about last quarter. And we think we're going to get there faster as well. That's obviously embedded in the guidance as well.

Bryan Keane

Okay, that's helpful. And just as a follow up. Himanshu, when I look at the transaction growth in GBS North America, it was 6% that was kind of the same 6% growth that happened in 4Q, '17. But obviously the spread has changed now with organic growth improving to 4 points. So just thinking about that delta change. Is that better mix better pricing there?

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, we saw solid volumes and we saw on the interior of solid volumes, solid client mix, which is helping RPT.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Koning with Baird.

David Koning

Hey guys. Nice job. And I guess my first question. Just the GFS pipeline on that you've talked about. Does that get you back more towards that mid-single digit that you've been doing in the past? I think you did 1% this quarter. Or is this strong enough that it's much above normal, it could actually get you a little above that again?

Frank Bisignano

Well, first of all, we feel great about the pipeline, thanks for the comments. I mean clearly, we have great line of sight to an accelerating growth to mid-single-digits and we have other stuff that we are on the cusp of there that we believe where they can take it over. So, we have a bunch of -- we have very strong pipeline there, not to mention the backlog we talked about. So mid-single-digits completely as we talked about accelerating to and then opportunity to expand.

David Koning

Great. Okay, thanks. And then just in NSS, the -- David Togut brought up, you accelerated really nicely on the STAR transactions. May be if you could just comment on that and the sustainability given the Live Oak transaction, the complexity of EBITDA, you are going to have a pretty strong EBITDA this year relative to last year, I guess those two things and NSS?

Himanshu Patel

Yes, on STAR, no we feel great about STAR transaction growth, revenue growth, acceptance -- broadening acceptance of signature debit. I think we’ve been on a strategic plan to grow that business for a couple of years now, it’s playing out as Frank mentioned, a very important expansion in that relationship happened this quarter and we expect more of that going forward. I think NSS in totality, there’s many businesses inside of it. You mentioned the Live Oak JV, that’s just one element of it but there’s obviously a very strong dissolutions business in there, their security in fraud and there’s a broader EFT network business such as STAR and I would say the direction of all of those feels good for the balances of the year.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from James Friedman with SFG.

James Friedman

Hi, it’s Jamie of Susquehanna. Good to see the trend bender. As you described it Frank. I guess ask my two upfront, I also was wondering Himanshu about revenue and yield, where it’s generally about pricing in GBS. If you could disclose something about the partner volumes at least the ISV volumes generally that would be helpful. And then Frank I just wanted a clarification on what you said, I think you’re going kind of quick here. But I thought you said that all the JV would go digital end-to-end in the quarter if I’m misquoting here I apologize?

Frank Bisignano

Yes, you are close. Thanks for the comments. You are close. Every one of our JV partners has a digital initiative that is embedded in our JV and with our bank partner. In some cases, it’s in-branch digital and some cases it’s going to be on their web digital, it’s a path forward that they’re all embracing to go this quarter different varying degrees to ultimately have a complete digital sign up machine in branch and on their web, end-to-end. You will see more of that when we show at our Investor Day. Clearly our digital strategy with our bank partners will be unveiled there. And our bank partners are broader than our JVs. It is all above other bank partners, it’s although. You should expect a constant drumbeat with us of getting them up and running during the course of this year.

Himanshu Patel

Jamie, you mentioned partners solutions or volumes, I would just say we’re not going to give any residual metrics on that for each channel. But the bigger point on this is, when we acquired CardConnect and BluePay, I think we indicated a high amount of confidence that we were buying these businesses at an inflection point. I would say the post mortem of that’s clearly turned out that way. We had no presence really in the ISV business, a year ago we were clearly taking market share in that space rapidly and the tools that we’ve acquired through there, through those businesses, are also helping us to share in the broader partner space which includes agents. And so, I think overall, we feel great about those businesses and we’re seeing that in the revenue numbers now.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum.

Brad Berning

Hey, good morning, guys. Good execution by the way. Star signature debit, you guys talked about it originally some market share objectives on that, but there's been recently some rule changes and not requiring signatures necessarily anymore, is there an opportunity with that change and given your efforts you’re rolling out this quarter to take more share in smart routing efforts going forward?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah. First of all, we’ve been on this Star journey and it was a PIN only network, we've brought PINless and as then you said the signature. A pre-signature is like a functionality whether it has a signature or not. It’s a different set of capabilities, different processing capabilities than non-signature which was called PIN less previously. So I’ll just treat that like it’s a change in whether people need to sign, it's not a change in the processing of how it needs to occur and we've been very committed to this, we’ve proved it out with a few hundred thousand small guys and now you’ll see us signing up big guys, as we have and you should continue to expect us to keep that drum beat of adding merchants to that new feature capability which was called signature, but if it does that require a signature, it's still is the same functionality that sits above the PIN less type transactions. I hope that clarifies it.

Brad Berning

Absolutely. And then one follow-up on the digitalization effort, can you just give a natural real-life example, how's this changing the user experience and how does this help you win in the market, given this incrementally important effort this year?

Frank Bisignano

Well, let’s just go to our great partners, we have deep relationships with a large majority of the banks in the U.S. and I do ultimately believe this will be a global effort also, but it starts in the U.S. and if you can imagine that their real estate, the website, not the physical brick and mortar, is very well trafficked. And the idea that asking that bank partner can sign up a merchant, credit decision of merchant and fulfilment merchant, all within a short period of time that means minutes not hours or days, is what this outcome will be. So, it’s using the fabulous real estate that banks have -- our bank partners who we love so much have created that never before signed up merchants digitally, but did many others sign ups. So, you think of straight through processing, think of digital sing up and think of fulfilment and its an untapped channel that we’ve never used before. And I think as you think about our GBS North America business, which I know you all think so deeply about as we spend so much time. We now will have a digital channel in a fact during the course of this year. And we have an industry winning ISV channel taking share right now. And also, those are two entrants we didn't have in the middle of last year.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Sanjay Sakhrani with KBW.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Thanks. Most of my questions have been answered. Just a couple of follow-ons. The backlog in GFS, over what period of time will that come through?

Himanshu Patel

As you should think about that, roughly over 2 years give or take.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay. Great. And then on the tax rate, obviously a lot of progress made there. The low 20s you mentioned Himanshu, over how much time do you think it you can get to the low-20s. I know it's an intermediate goal. And then are there any other strategies that you can employ to get that rate even lower than that or are we kind of getting to the finality of what would you get to? thanks.

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, we have multiple tax planning initiatives well underway. I think it's fair to say we have clear line of site to 25% for this year and low 20s medium term. I would define medium term as called it 2 to 4 years. And credit better than that even beyond that are way too early to comment, but I think there is obviously a lot between 25% a low 20s that we feel good about that it is.

Operator

Thank you. And this all time we have for questions at present. I would like to return the call to Frank Bisignano for any closing comments.

Frank Bisignano

Thank you everyone for joining the call. We greatly appreciate your time and the questions. We all look forward to talking to you over the coming weeks and then very excited to spend -- Investor Day with you. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

