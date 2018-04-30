Caterpillar: As Good As It Gets

And so, I assume the share price may increase in the near term, however, the medium-term performance may be negatively impacted by the economic cyclicality, whereas the probability of the recession in the medium term is relatively high.

However, the economy does not show any signs of weakness, hence it seems that the market may have overreacted to that comment.

The Street reacts sensitively to any signs of economic weakness due to flattening of the yield curve and the longevity of the bull run.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) delivered spectacular results for the first quarter and provided guidance that was higher than the Street estimates. It was a beat across the board, and the shares traded higher by 4% in pre-market and during the beginning of the trading session. However, during the earnings call, the management highlighted that the first quarter will be "a high-water mark" for the remainder of the year. And that single comment scared investors and shares sold off aggressively closing lower than 6% on that day. Management tried to defend the comment that it sees no peak of the cycle. Nevertheless, the market took away that we are nearing the end of the cycle.

In my opinion, the market may have reached a conclusion prematurely and the shares will pick up in the near term. In the medium term though, the probability of a recession is quite high, and so I would rather increase the exposure to more recession-proof stocks than cyclical ones at this stage of the cycle.

Earnings results

Caterpillar beat Street estimates for the first quarter on the earnings as well as revenue side.

But, more importantly, management's confidence about the future performance allowed it to raise the guidance by $2 or a 20% increase.

The strong quarterly results and higher guidance were quickly overlooked by the market and shares sold off on management's comments about the first quarter being a high-water mark.

This single comment spoiled the party and shares ended the day lower than the previous day's close. The current price of $144.7 is still about 6% lower than $154 from pre-earnings release day.

The comment has been questioned by analysts as it deserves further clarification. David Raso from Evercore ISI pointed out that in the last 20 years, it happened only twice that the first-quarter results were higher than second.

A high-water mark quarter

The management commented that the first quarter had a very positive price to material cost impact. Steel is the most significant component of the cost structure. And that has increased significantly lately. Perhaps the company had an inventory of steel purchased at lower prices that was utilized in the first quarter. And now it would need to buy at higher prices due to an increase in steel price.

However, I would highlight that management revised the guidance upward which already incorporated the expected negative impact of the price to material costs for the remainder of the year. Hence that may indicate that the market reaction was not justified. Certainly, David Raso, the analyst from Evercore ISI, made a similar point commenting that he wants to be clear that management does not communicate that this was the best quarter and we should be careful about the future.

Management tried to clarify the comment that the higher commodity prices are a good thing for its business, and it sees no weakness on the demand side. Also, it tried to point out explicitly that the company sees no concern that the economy is reaching a peak and the market may have misunderstood its statement.

And so, it seems that the market may have misinterpreted management's comments indeed. The management is still confident about the economy, and rising commodity prices should be beneficial for the company. So shares may return to growth in the near term.

However, I would be more careful about the medium-term horizon. In my point of view, the main reason why the market reacted so sensitively to the comment is that all market participants carefully watch for any signs of economic slowdown. The yield curve between the short- and long-term Treasuries is flattening, and historically, the reversion of the yield curve has been the best indicator of the upcoming recession.

The yield curve flattening

As a result, investors watch carefully and react sensitively to any signs of a slowdown in the economy and any comments about the peak of the cycle. But the upward revision of the guidance does not hint that the economy is slowing down. Also, Barron's noted in the article "In This Earnings Season, The Beats Roll On" that about half of the S&P 500 companies already reported their results for the first calendar quarter and about 80% of those companies beat analysts' expectations. That does not resemble a weakness.

Another reason that amplifies the sensitivity of the market participants about the future state of the economy is the longevity of the bull market. The current bull market may become the longest bull market in the history and that itself makes investors nervous.

Certainly, investors are aware that we are in the late stage of the economic cycle and watch carefully for any signs of slowdown. However, at the moment, there are no signs of economic weakness. The IMF still predicts a solid growth for the current and next year.

And, as I indicated above, the upward revision of the guidance and current results of the earnings reports do not point to an economic weakness as well. Hence, we may conclude that the share price may increase in the near term as the market reaction was in contrast to management's upward revision of the guidance. However, we are certainly in the late stage of the economic cycle. And no one precisely predicts the beginning of a recession. As a result, I think it may be prudent to start increasing exposure to non-cyclical stocks rather than cyclical ones and be prepared once the recession comes.

Conclusion

My conclusion is that the Street may have misinterpreted management's comments about the high-water mark quarter. As a result, the weakness in shares may present a buying opportunity in the short term. However, investors should carefully watch the flattening of the yield curve and any signs of economic weakness at this late stage of the cycle.

