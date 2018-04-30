Datawatch: How Much Longer Do We Keep Waiting?

However, little action has been made on this front, and it seems Datawatch isn't too viable as a standalone company.

Datawatch initially spiked in early 2018 on acquisition rumors, especially given the huge premiums that have gone to software buyouts in recent years.

The bullish thesis for Datawatch (DWCH), in my opinion, grows thinner and thinner each day. The mostly-unknown small cap data prep company gained some prominence this year when Reuters reported that Datawatch had engaged investment banks to help it handle expressions of interest from acquirers. Datawatch confirmed the rumors - but now, a quarter later and with little action on the M&A front, we have to wonder if the announcement was a ruse to breathe a little life back into Datawatch's stock.

Meanwhile, the company has just posted Q2 earnings. Despite acquiring a company in the quarter (Angoss Software, a Toronto-based company), Datawatch continued to see anemic total growth, posting just $9.4 million of revenues in the quarter at a 7% growth rate. In the company's earnings release, Datawatch's CEO affirmed a long-term annual revenue target of $100 million - but with the company's growth in the single digits at less than a third of that goal, $100 million seems more like a pipe dream than a real target.

On a valuation basis, it's true that Datawatch lags behind peers - one of the reasons I initially wrote that the company traded at a deep discount. If there was an active takeover proposal on the table, then Datawatch would present serious upside to investors - but is this the case?

Shares have rightly sunk back below $10 as the takeover scenario becomes less and less likely with each passing quarter. Datawatch currently trades at about 2.5x forward revenues, as shown in the chart below, but the cheap valuation is not a reason to buy a stock with virtually no positive catalysts ahead of it.

DWCH data by YCharts

We can't wait for an acquisition forever

It's true that some acquisitions take a long time to materialize. Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) tried and failed multiple times to combine the #3 and #4 U.S. carriers, before finally inking a $26 billion buyout for Sprint in late April. Could it be that possible acquirers are still preparing their proposals for Datawatch in the same way?

It's very much possible, but in my opinion, Datawatch isn't worth the wait. It's been nearly four months since Reuters' original announcement of a potential deal, and no news has come forth since. Datawatch also isn't the only enterprise software company whose stock has risen on the news that they've engaged investment banks - Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), an HCM/corporate learning software vendor, initially broke news that it hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore a sale in September of last year. Like in Datawatch's case, the possibility of an acquisition has bubbled up and down since then, but more than six months later, Cornerstone is no closer to a sale than before. The stock has performed modestly since, but that's due to its own financial results, not takeover rumors.

We've seen this year that acquisitions can move really, really fast when the parties are truly serious. Salesforce (CRM) announced a surprise $6.5 billion buyout of MuleSoft (MULE) in March, a completely unexpected deal that turned heads on the Street. Though it's unknown how long the two companies have been working on the transaction, it seems like the deal materialized out of the blue.

Datawatch would be a much simpler company to acquire. The company currently sports a market cap of just $113 million, and its ~$5 miillion of net cash ($14.8 million of cash and $9.7 million of debt) actually makes its enterprise value/takeover price slightly less at $108 million. This would be pocket change to any mid- or large-cap software company, and a fairly quick acquisition process that likely wouldn't require financing or regulatory approval. The fact that it hasn't happened yet is probably a signal that buyer interest has cooled off.

In addition, the fact that Datawatch acquired Angoss Software in Q1 for $24.2 million is another indication that the company is moving further and further away from being bought out itself. Companies that are prettying themselves up for sale don't spend more than half the cash on their balance sheets to buy startups of their own.

It seems like the only bullish thesis for Datawatch relies exclusively on a buyout scenario, and given the low likelihood of this outcome, investors are encouraged to drop the shares.

Q2 results disappoint

In the meantime, Datawatch has continued to suggest that it's not really viable as a standalone company. Here's a look at the company's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Datawatch Q2 results

Source: Datawatch investor relations

Total revenues grew just 7.3% y/y to $9.40 million, despite the fact that the company has fully consolidated Angoss Software's results into Q2 totals. Wall Street analysts covering Datawatch had a consensus revenue target of $9.8 million in the quarter, or 11.9% growth. Essentially, Datawatch's growth came in at roughly half of what analysts wanted to see.

Software license revenues, the backbone of Datawatch's business, saw even weaker 6.0% growth to $5.18 million in the quarter. Given that software licenses provide the bulk of Datawatch's margins, the slowdown of license revenues to just 6% growth is another glaring problem for the company. Total gross margin in the quarter was 87%, which is roughly flat from 85% in last year's Q2.

Equally concerning is the fact that Datawatch reported just 2% y/y bookings growth in Q2, to $10.2 million (versus $10.0 million in 2Q17). Given that bookings are a long-term view into the company's future revenue streams, the essentially flat bookings performance clues us into the fact that Datawatch's upcoming quarters will most likely be more of the same anemic growth it saw in Q2.

Datawatch was able to report 79% y/y growth in deferred revenues, which would normally be a huge positive - but again, this is due to the impact of folding in Angoss into Datawatch's financials. Angoss is primarily a recurring-revenue business, which is a huge plus for Datawatch - but the organic growth in Datawatch's business this quarter, as underlined by flat bookings performance, isn't as rosy as its deferred revenue picture would suggest.

Losses in the quarter also widened to -$3.8 million, representing a -41% net margin and a much deeper loss than the -$0.4 million in losses Datawatch posted in 2Q17.

With only $14.8 million of cash left on its balance sheet, and already out $9.7 million in drawn debt against its credit facilities, Datawatch's liquidity is quickly winding down. The purchase of Angoss cut severely into Datawatch's resources, possibly at the expense of its longevity. If cash burn continues at this rate, Datawatch may have little more than a year left before it needs to raise capital again - assuming that it could even find investors to continue funding its losses and limited growth prospects.

Key takeaways

Datawatch is cheaply valued for good reason - the company has failed to drive organic growth in its results, as shown by just 2% bookings growth and 7% revenue growth in the quarter. Its bid for Angoss Software was a good move in taking the company closer to its annual revenue target of $100 million, but it's unlikely that the company can ever get there on a standalone basis.

An acquisition scenario continues to be the only exit route for Datawatch, which is a precarious situation that investors don't want to find themselves in. With little progress to show on that front, it wouldn't be surprising if investors abandon Datawatch in droves over the next few months.

