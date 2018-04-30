The Best Way To Invest In Pharma And Biotech?

"During the Gold Rush, most would-be miners lost money, but people who sold them picks, shovels, tents and blue-jeans (Levi Strauss) made a nice profit." - Peter Lynch

Invest in Pharma/Biotech?

As a medical student, I tend to dig a little deeper in my company research when I look into pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Not only may they interest me a bit more, but also because I may understand the science behind these companies more than the general population (being in my 'circle of competence'). However, the pharma and biotech industries can be very difficult for stock pickers as they very much rely on clinical trials and science to grow and succeed as companies and of course as stocks. According to new research published in the scientific journal Biostatistics, only 13.8% of all drug development programs lead to approval by the FDA. Approval for cancer drugs were even less at 3.4%! So of all the thousands of drugs that start at Phase 1 trials, very few actually make it to market and start making money for their parent companies.

When looking at biotech companies, this is the huge binary question: "Will it pass the next trial?" Clinical trials results are usually make or break for smaller biotechs with few drugs or molecules in their pipeline. That's what makes investing in biotechs so risky and dangerous to capital security, especially the earlier they are in the process thus leaving more room for error. An example is Prothena's (PRTA) failed phase 2b trial, which lost the company 70% of its market cap. Big pharma companies are also not immune to adverse results in clinical trials, both early and late phase. Two examples are Celgene's (CELG) mongerson failing its phase 3 trial last year and Novartis' (NVS) serelaxin also not reaching its phase 3 trial's primary endpoint. At the end of the day, the science of potential drugs drives profit and share price growth for the industry. But with only 13.8% of drugs making it past the rigors of the FDA process, surely there must be a better way to invest in this meaningful and exciting sector of the market?

The Picks and Shovels of Drugs

I recently read an article on SeekingAlpha that opened my eyes to an alternative to directly investing in pharma and biotech companies. Why not use Peter Lynch's philosophy of buying the sellers of picks and shovels and apply it to the drug business? I'd never thought about it before. There must be companies that make all the drugs and don't have the inherent risk of failing clinical trials! In this case, we're talking about the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs).

You've probably never thought about who actually manufactured all the exciting drugs that biotech and pharma companies develop, I know I never did. This sector of the industry is a product of the high capex costs needed to set up an FDA-approved manufacturing facility, keeping it updated, safe and secure according to FDA guidelines. Biotech companies don't have the resources or expertise available to spend on this operating cost and therefore they outsource to CDMOs who specialize in the process. Most big pharma companies also outsource the manufacturing of their drugs as they tend to try to maximize the operating cash flow they receive to fund further R&D and investments in their drug pipelines.

Not only this, but these manufacturers have higher barriers to entry than the typical manufacturing company due to the need for FDA certification of the facility and manufacturing processes. Also, switching manufacturers is complicated due to the need for checking compliance and standards by the FDA at the new facility every time manufacturing is moved. Finally, this is all compounded by CDMOs' ability to manufacture drugs and molecules according to the specifications of the customer, all the more reason for a biotech or pharma company to stick with a chosen CDMO. A prime example of this can be seen in the advent of biologic drugs, which are very specialized and complicated to set up manufacturing for, not to mention the difficulty of the actual manufacturing process. These factors lead to a conclusion that researching and investing in CDMOs may be a worthwhile undertaking.

But do CDMOs Make Good Investments?

This article will be the first in a series that will discuss the investment profiles of a number of CDMOs, both pure-play and as a large component of a company. I'll go through the specifics of each company and give my opinion on each one. The companies I intend on looking into are listed below, though if any reader would like me to write about others, please let me know in the comments section.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Avid Biosciences (CDMO)

Cambrex (CBM)

Catalent (CTLT)

Lonza Group (OTCPK:LZAGY)

