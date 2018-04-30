Booming Economy: Sinful Profits

Growth results from both roll-up of the nightclub industry, and the expansion of a new but so far very successful, sports bar concept.

Macro: Booming Economy:

There are a number of indications that the United States economy continues its expansion:

Positive Employment Trends: The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates unemployment remains at 4.1%, a 17 year low. Wages are up 3.3% on average over the last three months and 3.9% in March. Job openings are near record highs. Fed Confidence: The Fed continues to raise rates, unwind their huge bond portfolio, and signal more of the same to come. These actions tend to slow down the economy, but apparently the Fed thinks we can handle it. In essence, Fed actions are a strong statement that they see ongoing US economic strength from other sources. We are no longer on Fed life support. Strong Earnings: According to FactSet, the S&P 500 is expected to increase earnings 17.1% in Q1 2018. Manufacturing Sentiment: The ISM manufacturing index remains strong, well above the 50% level which marks expansion. Record Consumer Confidence: University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index had March consumer confidence as the highest in 14 years. Strong Retail & Food Sales: According to the US Census Bureau, retail and food sales continue to do well, up 4.8% in Q1.

When the economy does well, a number of cyclical companies do, too. Recreation and travel tends to benefit, as does entertainment, restaurant and retail stocks. Here I would like to focus on a stock that benefits from a number of these trends.

Sinful Profits:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) owns a portfolio of strip clubs (a.k.a. nightclubs) and sports bar / restaurants. For those shocked or offended, no need to read any further. For those of you still with me, I think you will be glad you continued:

March 2018 Quarter Same-Store Sales —Up 4.8% YOY

Total Club and Restaurant Sales —Up 19.7% YOY

Leverage to the bottom line -High Gross margins -85% Operating margins –20% Free Cash Flow margins -13% of revenue FY 2017

-18% of revenue December quarter



Now that is shocking, especially for one’s portfolio value.

Nightclubs Segment:

Strip clubs (a.k.a. nightclubs) are a very profitable business that throws off lots of cash. Most are in municipalities that strictly regulate the licensing of such establishments and rarely if ever grant a new one. This means most existing strip clubs are grandfathered in and tend to have a lasting moat. And in the vast majority of municipalities, regulations tie the license to the physical location. Very often, the owner of a strip club also owns the real estate.

There is unlikely to be a new competitor opening across the street and cutting prices, and the clientele doesn't argue too much if the drinks tend to be higher priced. Customers are having fun with better things than paying attention to an extra couple bucks per drink. On one hand, owning a strip club is somewhat similar to owning a popular bar. On the other hand, a good portion of the revenue also comes from high margin entertainment fees.

As a result, RCI Hospitality habitually runs gross margins in the 85% percent range. This is the kind of heady atmosphere only software and internet companies typically enjoy. For comparison sake, Darden (NYSE:DRI), the multi-billion dollar highly successful operator of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants, considers a 22% gross margin pretty good. RICK does almost four times that.

Even better, most of this cash flows downstream. There are no heavy R&D costs and capital equipment expenses are minimal. RICK generated $19.3 million in FCF (operating cash flow – maintenance capex) in 2017 on $144.9 million in revenue. Saying a 13.3% FCF margin on revenue is excellent is an understatement. Darden did about 8.5% last year; Buffalo Wild Wings 8.4%.

Bombshells Segment

While RICK is dominated by its strip club segment, the company has another promising business called Bombshells.

Bombshells is a restaurant / sports bar concept with a military theme. Along with food, drinks, and dozens of TVs carrying all the games, Bombshells features beautiful waitresses in sexy outfits. While it is often compared to a Hooters of Twin Peaks, Bombshells attracts a much wider demographic of men, women and families (about 55% men, 45% women), and does business from 11 am to 2 am, with lunch, happy hour, dinner and a late-night bar scene.

Bombshells is a new concept. There are six units in Texas (four in Greater Houston and one each in Dallas and Austin) and three more in various stages of development in Greater Houston. RCI’s objective is to open three company-owned units per year.

The existing restaurants have been doing quite well. Revenue per location is averaging over $4.4 million a year, roughly the same as a typical Darden Restaurant (Olive Garden or Longhorn Steakhouse). That is where the comparison ends. Bombshells is another RCI high-margin, drink-heavy business. Segment operating profit per store runs about double the typical Darden restaurant. March 2018 quarterly sales were up 28% overall and 2.7% on a same-store basis. Potential franchisees should stand up and take notice.

Unlike the strip club business, Bombshells doesn't require the operator to own the real estate or obtain a hard to get strip club license. Bombshells can be expanded faster via company owned stores or potential franchising. New locations require much less upfront investment. And, as you will see, Bombshells has the potential to be as profitable for RICK shareholders as club acquisitions.

Risks:

RCI, however, is not without its risks:

Legal, Licensing and Regulation - This company’s main business, strip clubs, makes it a target. Negative publicity, tax revenue demands, and lawsuits are common. Legal costs should be considered a normal and ongoing part of doing business as a state could institute a special tax, the company get sued, or whatever the next legal issue is. Remember, however, these regulatory and licensing challenges also provide a moat, helping to maintain high margins. As the largest and only publicly traded strip club owner, RCI can handle and adapt to these ongoing costs better than smaller mom and pop operators. In addition, regulatory and legal challenges discourage other players from purchasing clubs indirectly encouraging retiring club owners to sell to RCI.

Economic Business Cycle – When the economy booms, so too does RCI. Sports bars and restaurants do better when the economy is doing well, Bombshells will be no different. Moreover, when there are more men traveling on business trips, or extended projects away from home, nightclubs can benefit from more customer traffic. These customers tend to buy more high-end scotch and premium bottle service than draft beer. This sales mix causes the take per customer to go up at both the nightclubs and we presume the sports bars.

Sporting Events – Bombshells, being a sports bar, is of course affected by the number and popularity of sporting events. Since current locations are all in Texas, and in particular the Houston area, how well state and local sports teams are doing is a noticeable driver of attendance. This has been a positive recently with the Houston Astros in the World Series and the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs. But there will be a time when local teams do poorly. Surprisingly, large destination sporting events (the Super Bowl, Final Four basketball tournament, etc.) have also been a driver for the nightclubs, attracting both local traffic and men away from home attending these events. Clubs in Minneapolis saw large sales increases when the Super Bowl was there. RCI’s three New York City nightclubs – Rick’s, Vivid and Hoops – all near Madison Square Garden – benefit from major sporting events there. This does not appear to be an accident. A surprising number of RCI clubs are located near major sports venues.

Weather – This can be a meaningful factor. Last year, for example, eight locations in Texas and Florida were closed a handful of days due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma with two smaller units being closed a little longer than that.

Growth (but only where it makes sense):

Management will tell you they expect Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami being in the numbers for the full year (the club was bought the middle of last year), planned Bombshells openings, and a lower tax rate are the primary drivers expected to increase cash flow from $19.3 million in 2017 to $23 million in 2018. They will also tell you more of the same, plus additional club purchases, is how they plan to get to $30 million in free cash flow over the next 3-5 years.





If one assumes investors will want the same 6.8% FCF yield they value RICK at today, these changes would increase share price $6 in 2018, and $17 over the next 3-5 years. I however consider this conservative.

Nightclub (Strip Club) Purchases:

A big part of the attraction for investing in RICK is the high growth rate and the likelihood it will be ongoing. I therefore thought going into the detail of how the last major nightclub purchase, Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami, affected company numbers would be instructive. Using Free Cash Flow plus debt to make nightclub purchases is a major source of ongoing growth. However, no new club purchases are factored into management’s current 2018 $23 million free cash flow target.

In April and May 2017 RCI bought two clubs in two separate transactions, Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami and a smaller club later renamed Scarlett’s Cabaret St. Louis. This kicked off a climb in the stock price from about $18 to $28:

Scarlett's Miami is the far bigger and more important of the two clubs so I will focus on that. Scarlett's Miami is a large, 25,000 square foot, marquee club only five miles away from another large marquee club RCI owns in the Greater Miami area -- the 74,000 square foot Tootsie's Cabaret. While there are operational synergies (management, purchasing, etc.), the two are complementary (different format and clientele). At $26 million ($10.4 million first year, $15.6 million over the next 12 years at 8%), Scarlett’s Miami was one of RCI’s bigger deals and representative of some of RICK’s growth advantages.

The strip club industry is highly fragmented. With the exception of three other companies and RCI, the industry is mostly a collection of individually owned mom and pops. Most businesses in this industry have difficulty getting loans at reasonable rates. Due to its size, being publicly traded, profitability, and longevity, however, RCI has gained increased access to bank real estate financing over the last several years.

This is an advantage when RICK goes out to buy clubs. The pool of potential buyers is small, and most would have a hard time plopping down $26 million cash up front to buy a premier club. They can of course make a deal to pay for a club purchase over time as RCI frequently does. However, in such situations the seller is likely to be concerned whether the buyer can maintain the license and operate the club profitability in order to make all the payments over an extended period. As a publicly traded company with experience managing multiple locations over decades, RCI does not raise these kinds of concerns.

Even more importantly, many retiring sellers want part, but not all of their money, up front. While paying a large chunk of the purchase price up front reduces risk, paying the majority over time reduces taxes. The attraction for the retiring owner to sell to RICK is the company’s ability to structure terms that are going to be the most attractive (e.g. 40% up front / 60% over time at “more than you can get from the bank” 8% interest). One of the reasons why RCI can do this is access to relatively low rate bank financing to pay for the real estate part of the purchase. Or RCI can go to the bank to refinance one or more existing properties to raise cash.

RCI typically targets 3-4x adjusted EBITDA when buying a club, but in the case of a premier club like Scarlett's Miami, the company went a bit higher. RCI paid 4.3x for Scarlett’s because: it is a large marquee club, it had a well grandfathered license, two nearby competing clubs permanently closed, it had brand value, and it had synergies to another important RCI club, Tootsie’s. Moreover, RCI believed it could improve revenue by reinvigorating an overlooked lunch and happy hour business and attracting business from a new major hotel going up nearby. RCI also believed it could lower costs and improve cash handling. In other words, the company had a reasonable expectation under conservative assumptions that EBITDA was going to increase under its ownership.

This in turn meant the Scarlett's deal was likely to add more than $3 million in free cash flow ‘FCF’ per year! Put more simplistically, the deal was done at 4.3x existing EBITDA when RICK traded at about 7.6x EV/EBITDA (9.6x EV/EBITDA now), so it was obviously accretive. By my estimate at the time the Scarlett's deal was done, it was going to add about $2.80 per share to RICK value.



I however was wrong. The $2.80 estimated was mainly based on the difference between what RICK paid for the asset, 4.3x EBITDA, and what the market valued RICK for at the time, 7.6x EBITDA. It didn’t account for any increase in the EBITDA ratio. What I didn’t factor in was this purchase would also help to set in motion an ongoing growth realization by the market and thus an increase in multiple.

What actually happened was Mr. Market didn’t just give RCI credit for the additional FCF Scarlett’s would generate in 2017 (it was bought mid-year), Mr. Market realized the annualized run rate was twice that, and more importantly that RCI could repeat this over and over again. The multiple started to climb. I estimated the Scarlett’s deal would add $2 -$3 per share in value (15%) all by itself, but RCI actually went up $4 very quickly, eventually climbing by 50% per share.

The Scarlett's deal made it apparent management's $18 million target for 2017 free cash flow was too low. When questioned about it in the conference call they admitted as much saying,

"Yes, but we're not prepared to give you a new number yet. So, we're going to continue to use the $18 million for our purposes right now and we'll probably - we plan to adjust that for sure by August 4th and we may internally adjust that a little sooner."

Management has a habit of doing this, under promising and over delivering. At the time the Scarlett’s deal was very recent, and there were three Bombshells in various stages of being built, so I didn't really blame management for being a little cautious. However, we at Cash Flow Kingdom focus on cash flow, so I came up with my own rough $20 million estimate for 2017.

On an annualized basis, Mr. Market realized the Scarlett’s deal actually added $3+ million in FCF, moving the FCF up to $21 - $22 million. In addition, Mr. Market also realized that RCI should be able to grow significantly over the next few years by doing more deals like this and adding additional Bombshells (more on this later). It had the cash flow, ability to access reasonably priced debt, knowledge, and pipeline. The market started to understand, as long as the economy keeps improving, RCI should be able to grow EBITDA by the 15% or more per year it targets. In doing so, it moved up the multiple it was willing to pay per share.

What Mr. Market better understands each time RCI does another accretive deal is that this is repeatable. While there are thousands of clubs in North America, management estimates there are about 500 or so they would be interested in. Management also indicates they have a healthy pipeline of potential deals from retiring or soon to be retiring owners. The higher the multiple on the stock, the more accretive any such 3-4x purchase using that stock for funding would be. However, to date RCI has chosen not to use shares, instead exploiting their strong cash flow and access to debt to buy clubs.

Sports Bar / Restaurant Development (Bombshells):

RCI also has significant opportunity for growth with its Bombshells division. The long-term target is 80 – 100 Bombshells, 20% of which would be RCI owned. However, the increase in valuation from each new Bombshells opening is not quite as clear as a nightclub purchase. This is because Bombshells are typically brand-new locations, not purchases of an existing location. Thus, you don’t have as good an idea what revenue will be. Importantly, this division is new enough that RCI keeps learning something and improving the Bombshells formula with each location. Revenue of previous locations averaged $4.4 million. The last opening for which we have data, Bombshells on Highway 290 in Houston, is now expected to do $5 million. The newest in the Houston suburb of Pearland is their biggest physical location yet.

The 290 opening went very well. Management however was careful to point out they don’t know if this strong opening was due to it being one of the first restaurants to reopen post Hurricane Harvey (they credited store level employees for the quick clean-up and launch), or due to the new demographic modeling they have been using. (Notice the humility, and tendency to under promise showing up once again. Many managements would have talked it up.). Management estimates 290 will do $5 million in revenue and approximately $1.0-$1.25 million in operating earnings this year. If correct this would be another step up from the $4.4 million in revenue Bombshells have averaged previously.

Pearland just opened so we don’t have sales data yet. Hopefully, RCI will provide some indication of early sales on the upcoming call. What we do know however is RCI was able to use bank financing for this location’s purchase and construction:

Cost to develop: $6 million = $3.3 million land purchase (the parcel included 4 excess acres) + $2.7 million site development

Upfront cash spent: $815k, the rest financed. (very important)

Appraised value post development: $8.7 million =$3.5 million for the excess land parcel + $5.2 million for the restaurant. (It was appraised post development for the bank loans.)

Expected Annual Revenue at this location: $4 - $5 million

Expected Segment Operating Income: $1 million

Thus, RCI spent less than $1 million cash up front to build a store that is expected to generate $1 million in operating income the first year. This is why I say Bombshells could be just as valuable for RICK shareholders as acquiring nightclubs.

With the Scarlett’s nightclub deal, RCI paid $5.4 million up front and $26 million in total, to add $6.3 million in EBITDA and $3 million in FCF. With Bombshells, RCI spent $815k upfront and $6 million in total for a location expected to generate approximately $1 million in EBITDA and $600k in FCF. Thus, $5.4 million up front does one Scarlett’s deal generating $3 million annually in FCF. However, the same amount put into Bombshells could theoretically produce 6 locations generating $3.6 million in FCF. In theory, Bombshells could be just as good or even better than buying clubs like Scarlett’s.

We also learned that by buying the Pearland site, RCI only had to come up with $1 million up front vs. the $3 million that would have been required if the company had chosen to lease (banks won’t finance build-outs on leased property). Owning the site probably also lowers risk vs. leasing. If worse comes to worse, there’s still a piece of real estate with a retail location on it to sell. If the site were leased instead, the only thing RCI would likely recover from the $3 million up front buildout costs would be the selling or reuse of any equipment they could pull out of the location. While RICK is likely to both lease and acquire Bombshells properties going forward, expect them to favor buying. The latter significantly improves the payback and lowers risk. However, it may also reduce the number of applicable sites and lengthen the buildout schedule, so there is a tradeoff.

One additional risk I see specific to long term growth is CEO Eric Langan’s bandwidth. He seems to still be very involved with the purchase, planning, and development of each nightclub acquisition or Bombshells location. I see this as a good thing while RCI is still optimizing the formula, but it will eventually need to be changed for long term scalability. Once Mr. Langan feels he has the formula locked, he is going to need to step back from developing sites and instead focus on developing people who can in turn develop sites for him. If we are ever going to see 10+ corporate locations opening a year, instead of three, this transition is going to be absolutely necessary.

Management:

Eric Langan is the CEO of RCI Hospitality. He owns a little over 7% of the company (711k shares, $21M), more than 21 times his annual compensation. He started out managing one small strip club, grew the business from there, and has not sold a single share in over 10 years. This makes him more than slightly interested in the long-term welfare of the company and well aligned with shareholder interests. He is also a superior capital allocator. A key slide in every earnings presentation shows a cash flow curve and the Free Cash Flow based capital allocation criteria the company follows.

When the stock is low, representing a risk-free, high, free cash flow yield, RICK uses cash flow to buy back shares. RCI did a lot of that in 2016 when the stock was under $11 (6% reduction in share count bought at an average of $10.05 per share). When the stock is more reasonably priced, and thus the FCF yield is lower, they focus more on buying clubs and/or building Bombshells. Because these activities are riskier than buying back stock or paying off debt however, RICK requires more than twice the expected FCF yield there before it will pull the trigger. This represents very good capital allocation. It is what makes RICK a longer term buy and hold stock.

These actions are also clearly not bravado or empire building. What they are is good capital allocation and alignment. Management’s best interests are well aligned with shareholder's. Mr. Langan clearly seems to understand that one of highest value things a CEO can do is to allocate capital appropriately. He has a method for doing so and follows it. When speaking with him and other members of management, they regularly and clearly articulate how various changes are likely to affect Free Cash Flow.

Valuation:

Looking at valuation from an EV/EBITDA point of view, RICK is currently trading at about 9.6x EV/EBITDA. This is significantly cheaper than other sin stocks and a pretty attractive multiple when you consider I expect EBITDA to grow 45% in 2018 ($30.3 million to $44.1 million). A 15 EV/EBITDA ratio, comparable to the average of – Brown Forman (BF.B, alcohol), Darden (DRI, restaurants), Vista Outdoor (VSTO, guns), Vector Group (VGR, tobacco) and Eldorado (ERI, gambling) --would put RICK at $51 per share.

From a forward P/E, PEG and Price/Book ratio RICK is also relatively cheap when compared to these equities. The 22 forward P/E ratio they average would put RICK at $38.50 per share.

In fact, RCI’s compares favorably to the equities mentioned on almost every ratio (all are sin stocks except Darden (NYSE:DRI), which is included as a comparison to Bombshells). The one possible exception being RCI’s debt/equity ratio is a bit higher than some of the other choices. This is because RCI owns 80% of its locations. Unlike all the other choices except ERI, the debt is predominately real estate (at 65 – 70 LTV).

Finding comparisons to RICK is difficult; however, if I had to choose just one it would be Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI). They too are a sin stock focused on entertainment, with a significant alcohol and food component. They also have great cash flows, high growth from rolling up an industry (2nd tier casinos), and significant real estate debt. Comparing valuation only to ERI would put RICK's fair value in the $38 - $52 range.

RCI’s next earnings report is expected to be released May 10th. I am expecting 43¢ per share in adjusted earnings, about an 18% increase vs. the same quarter in 2017. This also by coincidence is the average annual EPS increase my model forecasts for the next two years.

Conclusion:

Rolling up the strip club industry (buying clubs from retiring owners) is something RCI is good at, has done numerous times, and is highly accretive. In addition, the Bombshells division while small and new, is performing quite well. If RICK can accelerate Bombshells corporate build-outs, or potentially start franchising, the company could greatly accelerate that already growing bottom line.

Given the existing growth path, I expect 2018 EBITDA of approximately $44 million ($4.55 / share). This however does not include any significant new nightclub purchases, just the items previously listed—Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami for a full year, planned Bombshells openings, plus some known drivers such as lower tax rates. Club purchases are not included even though I think it highly likely there will be a few over the next couple years. This is both to model conservatively, and because I don’t know how large or when they will be. Thus, they are kept as potential upside, with each major purchase stepping us up to some new level when it happens. In the meantime, there is a significant build of cash, cash that is going to eventually need to be used somewhere. Should that cash be used to make significant club purchases or accelerate the Bombshells roll-out beyond the 3 per year currently in the schedule, the FCF curve, forecasted numbers, and target price will once again move up and to the right.



P&L Model (conservative case):

P&L Model notes:

No new nightclub purchases are assumed in this version, though over the next two years I think them very likely. Since the Scarlett's purchase, management has been tied up first with a major hurricane, then ERP implementation, and then an audit from hell (not to mention normal operations and Bombshells builds). Those one-time issues are over now, so they should be able to once again redirect efforts towards purchases.

Each Bombshells opening is assumed to contribute $1 million per quarter in extra revenue. This adds to operating income dollars, but operating income as a % of revenue declines slightly due to Bombshells having a lower operating margin than Nightclubs and becoming a bigger % of the total. Add in Nightclub purchases and the operating income margin would not be declining.

It appears the equity portion of Bombshells builds and some high yield debt paydown can be funded just from operating cash flow and excess real estate sales. Don't underestimate the cash being produced here. This model actually assumes a build of cash on hand to the $15 - $20M range prior to implementing extra debt paydowns. It assumes they want to have plenty of cash on hand in order to opportunistically purchase nightclubs, buy back stock if appropriate, etc.

Tax rates drop from 33% last year, to 26% in 2018, and 23% in 2019. This is a large benefit to RCI and a major contributor to the climbing EPS in this model.

There is not a lot of near term interest rate risk here. They predominantly use 20-year amortization with 5-year fixed periods. New debt, whether construction or real estate, is coming on at 5 -7%. There's actually more potential for the average rate paid to continue to decrease as they pay down higher yield debt rather than increase.

Valuation Ramp (conservative case):

Valuation notes:

Over 20% annual price appreciation without including club purchases or significant multiple expansion.

