Identifying Average Risk In BDCs: Franklin Square Investment Corporation

FSIC has a slightly higher than average weighting in energy loans. Prior to the cut, the weighting was as high as 12%. The weighting the last three quarters has been 7%.

FSIC has a Q2-18 dividend to net asset value ratio of 8.2% while the sector average is 9.0%. FSIC has a regular dividend payout ratio that should sustain its NAV.

FSIC has a last three-year net asset value trend of -5.39% while the sector average is a loss of 11.12% over that time period. That attribute merits a premium valuation.

FSIC currently sells at a yield of 10.13% in a sector where the average yield is 10.53%. One needs to find some attributes that justify that slightly lower yield.

I am a retired retail investor that predominantly invests in large-cap growth companies in the S&P 500. To generate the income, I invest in some high-yield alternative investments. I live off the income my portfolio generates - never touching capital. In theory, I can live forever in retirement without running out of funds.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." That article contains the metrics that help explain why the checkpoint that I use are significant. This article is on Franklin Square Investment (FSIC). This BDC sells at a 40 bps lower than average yield. BDCs with lower than average yields should have superior metrics when it comes to safety. FSIC does have a better than average last twelve-month NAV (net asset value) trend. FSIC does have a last twelve-month net investment income amount that covers the current dividend. The dividend has superior coverage based on the 2018 and 2019 consensus analysts' earnings projection. The PWAY or Portfolio (company) Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the stuff that it owns) is 3 bps (basis points) below sector average. Are these positive safety attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 23-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of FSIC's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of FSIC.

I will start the display of FSIC's metrics with the key stat of realized and unrealized gains. These are the metrics that often determine NAV direction. As NAV goes, income almost always follows.

FSIC has had portfolio losses in 10 out of the last 20 quarters. Compared to other BDCs, that is a moderately superior record. Given FSIC's higher weighting in energy, it is a great record. (Readers should realize that is a "double-edged sword" type of compliment.)

The following spreadsheet shows the key income lines:

The NII/TII (net investment income to total investment income) ratio has been below 50% for the last 6 quarters. It has been below 50% in 12 of the last 18 quarters.

(1) As the cost of debt has risen, the interest expense to TII has risen, and the NII/TII ratio has fallen. This is important because that attribute has a major impact on valuations.

Valuations - The Correlation Between NII/TII Ratios and Price/NAV + Price/NII Ratios and weeding out FULL, KCAP, OHAI, SAR, MFIN, and TICC:

The BDCs that had LTM NII/TII Ratios over 60% had mean price to NAV [where par = 100] of 122.53%. Their mean P/E is 12.8.

The BDCs that had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 53% and 60% had mean price to NAV ratios of 97.6%. Their mean P/E is 10.31.

The BDCs that had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 50% and 53% had mean price to NAV ratios of 86.81%. Their mean P/E is 9.13.

The BDCs that had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 46% and 50% had mean price to NAV ratios of 81.53%. Their mean P/E is 8.97.

The BDCs that had LTM NII/TII Ratios under 46% had mean price to NAV ratio of 77.24%. Their mean P/E is 9.98.

Performance - The Correlation Between NII/TII Ratios and NAV change + NII projection change and weeding out KCAP, OHAI, SAR, and TICC:

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios over 60%: ACSF and MAIN. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.08%, mean 2018 NII projection change is -1.33, mean YTD price change is 0.21, mean 2018 YTD target change is -0.4.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 52.5% and 60%: BKCC, CCT, CGBC, GLAD, GSBD, PFLT, TCAP, TCPC, and TSLX. Their mean NAV change is -2.36%, mean NII projection change is -2.81, mean price change is -1.95, mean target change is -0.99.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 50% and 52.5%: ABDC, AINV, GBDC, MRCC, NMFC, TCRD, and TPVG. Their mean NAV change is -5.42%, mean NII projection change is -0.95, mean price change is -13.97, mean target change is -5.44.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios between 46% and 50%: CMFN, FDUS, FSIC, GARS, HRZN, SLRC, and WHF. Their mean NAV change is -0.39%, mean NII projection change is 1.77, mean price change is -9.68, mean target change is -2.3.

The following had LTM NII/TII Ratios under 46%: ARCC, CPTA, OCSL, GAIN, HCAP, KCAP, MCC, OHAI, PSEC, SAR, and SCM. Their mean NAV change is -9.16%, mean NII projection change is -3.57, mean price change is -13.92, mean target change is -4.44.

Summation: Bad things happen to valuations and performance for BDCs with lower NII/TII ratios. FSIC is in the fourth of five tiers for that ratio. That is a bad thing.

(2) The "income" spreadsheet also shows that fee income is falling - and fee income predominantly comes due to portfolio churn. Portfolio churn is falling - as seen in the starts on portfolio turnover.

Add that to (3) the high energy loan exposure - which has led to a falling value of the portfolio - which has contributed to a falling fair value number for the portfolio - which then contributes to a falling TII.

NII and TII have a moderate amount of volatility because "other income" has high volatility. Fee income per quarter has been as low as $1.642 million in Q1-16. It has been as high recently as $19.559 million in Q1-17. Longer term, fee income has been as high as $25.721 million in Q2-15. For most BDCs, fee or other income is churn related. When loan originations are high - other income is high. When loan originations are low - other income is low.

When there is a NAV problem, I want to have cost and fair value numbers to both locate and size the problem. Going by the NAV trend, I both know that (1) FSIC has a problem and (2) the size should be small and is getting smaller.

The data:

When the energy exposure fell to 7% in Q1-17 - two quarters later the NAV/share began to stabilize. When energy loans fell to 7% - two quarters later the NII/share began to stabilize, as seen in the "income" spreadsheet. Portfolio churn still needs to stabilize - which should also result in improved fee income and NII/share.

One last item before we get to the checklist. I need to show information of FSIC's liabilities like the debt/NAV, interest expense to TII, and information on the cost of debt.

My "annualized interest rate to debt" ratio fails to match with the reported "effective rate on borrowing numbers". Some of you may be asking "why?". Publicly traded bonds have an offering expense. Credit facilities are purchased with an upfront fee. Both of those costs are amortized over the life of the bond or facility. They are part of the debt expense. It is my perception that those costs are edited from the BDC calculated average or effective interest rate.

It is good that the cost of debt is below 5%. It is bad that the percentage cost is rising. It is good that the debt/NAV ratio is below 80%. It is good that the interest expense to TII ratio is below 20%.

The Red Flag Checklist For FSIC - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is better than average does not always jump a high threshold.

Has a well covered dividend. For FSIC - the LTM (or last twelve months) NII is $0.8307; the 2018 projection is $0.80, the 2019 projection is $0.82, compared to the current regular dividend of (4 times 19) $0.76. A dividend to 2018 NII projection ratio of 95.0% stands out in a sector where the average ratio is an unhealthy 100.6%. Grade = Pass. Has a rising LTM NAV - FSIC's grade is a small fail with a -1.17% LTM NAV change compared to a sector average -4.13%. But I give all BDCs that beat sector average a pass - and this is much better than average. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. FSIC's PWAY is 10.50% compared to the sector average of 10.74%. Grade = better than average. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. FSIC has been publicly traded since 4/16/2014. A BDC needs to be publicly traded to generate an analyst forecast. During this short history - FSIC's grade = fail. 2016 and 2017 both had projection shortfalls of 15%. This is probably another metric caused by the energy weighting. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility should come from surprises - not disappointments. FSIC has had one TII/share fall (Q2-17) over 5%. Grade = Superior. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. FSIC's average rate in Q4-17 was 4.72%. Grade = Pass. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = Pass. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is lower than the PWAY. The FSIC dividend/NAV ratio is 8.2% while the PWAY is 10.5%. Grade = Strong Pass. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. At the end of Q4-17, FSIC had debt and equity investments in 100 portfolio companies. Grade = Strong Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. FSIC's ratio in Q4-17 was 74.92%. The ratio has been above 80% in 2 of the last 16 quarters. Grade = Pass. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q4-17 ratio was 48.76. The ratio has been below 50% in 6 out of the last 18 quarters. Grade = Fail. Has a better-than-sector average trend in "portfolio gains". FSIC has had gains in 10 out of the last 20 quarters while 3 of the declines were over 20 cents per share. The LTM NAV trend is better sector average. Grade = Pass because that is better than average. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). FSIC had 1.38% in "CLO Securities" in Q4. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. In Q4-17, FSIC had 10.73% of TII in PIK income. Grade = Fail. BDCs with higher PIK income have tended to be losers. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. FSIC had 7% of its portfolio in energy loans. Grade = Fail. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. FSIC's market cap is $1.843 billion. The beta was 0.54 from CBS MarketWatch when it was gathered on April 28, 2018. This was close to sector average for beta and higher than average for market cap. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. The group of AINV, BKCC, CMFN, FSIC, MCC, NMFC, SCM, SLRC, TCAP, TCPC, TCRD, TPVG, and TSLX (the other BDCs in FSIC's tier of PWAYs) had an average yield of 11.02%. Most had anemic dividend coverage. FSIC has a yield of 10.13% and superior coverage. FSIC's grade = Pass due to coverage. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. FSIC fell into the best group where their mean yield is 10.35%. This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.95x compared to FSIC at 0.81x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 10.87 compared to FSIC at 9.38. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. FSIC fell into the second best group where their mean yield is 11.11%. This grouping sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.89x compared to FSIC at 0.81x. This grouping had an average Price/NII ratio of 9.29 compared to FSIC at 9.38. Grade = Pass. Reports weighted average debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. FSIC fails to report interest coverage. FSIC reports leverage ratios of 'new investments' in the quarterly updates. Grade = Pass because this poor level of transparency is better than average. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV. Grade = Pass. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

FSIC fails on (4, 11, 14, 15, and 21) 5 of the 23 points while having "incomplete" assessments or average assessment on 2 points (2, 20). Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Six red flags (I gave half a flag for an incomplete) is a good rating. But there were some significant points (points of such importance, they merit a weighting of more than one flag) where there are red flags.

FSIC's 2018 price is up 2.04% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.33% year to date in 2018. FSIC entered 2018 with a low valuation due to the 2017 dividend cut. In 2017, FSIC's share price was down 28.64% while the sector average was a decrease of 8.39%. In 2016, FSIC's share price was up 14.57% while the sector average was an increase of 6.58%.

I have used pre-IPO quarters in my data so that I have a longer NAV and PWAY history. FSIC had its Initial Public Offering on 4-16-14 at $10.00 - and entered 2018 at $7.35. My historical numbers for FSIC begins in Q3-13. FSIC uses pre-IPO data in their own presentations.

Just to remind you, FSIC IPOed on 4-16-14 (or in Q2-14) at $10.00. The above chart is data from the Q4-17 earnings release supplement, starts in Q1-09.

Showing the math for point 7:



Before I provide my final assessment of FSIC, let's look at how FSIC compared to the rest of the BDC universe.

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-18 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts earnings projections, and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q2-18 dividend from the Q2-17 dividend; the change in NAV between Q4-17 and Q4-16; the percentage change in the Q2-18 dividend from the Q2-15 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q4-17 and Q4-14. Special dividends (paid by CGBD, GBDC, MAIN + TSLX) are not included in this data.

The 10 Treasury began 2018 at 2.405% and sector average yield on Q4 dividends began 2018 at 10.27% - the spread was 786 bps. With the 10 Treasury at 2.96% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 10.53% - the spread is 810 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -6.07% year to date - with dividends its total return is -2.06%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is -0.10% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 0.31% year to date.

My assessment of FSIC

Low PWAY BDCs strongly tend to be the safer BDC stocks - with NAV's that tend to fall less and dividend cuts that happen less often. FSIC has an average PWAY in a sector where "average" is a negative attribute.

In comparison to the average PWAY, dividend coverage based on projected NII is a very strong point. The dividend to NAV ratio of FSIC is lower than American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF), Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC), Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM), and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) - the other BDCs with current yields in the 10s.

FSIC has a Portfolio Company Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.8x compared to 5.4x for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) and 5.3x for Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD). I would much rather own a portfolio with FSIC's credit metric attributes. But keep close eye on the PIK income and FSIC's markdown history.

I strongly urge my readers to have a portfolio where most of all your BDC investments are in lower PWAY BDCs. I urge conservative investors to only hold lower than average PWAY BDCs. Owning FSIC will not get you toward that goal. But if you do not own any BDC with a PWAY over 10% and want some diversification in your next purchase - and need more income in the here and now - FSIC would be a good suggestion for that audience.

For someone who does not own ARCC - do the FSIC to ARCC comparison. FSIC has a three-year NAV trend of -5.39% compared to ARCC, with a three-year trend of -1.01%. That is a spread of 438 bps. I need an annualized trend - and that would be (438/3) 146 bps. Buy ARCC when the spread on the current yield's is less than 146. Buy FSIC when the spread is more. Currently, ARCC has a yield of 9.48% while FSIC has a yield of 10.13% - a spread of 65 bps. While past performance is no guarantee of forward performance - there is a significant amount of inertia in the BDC metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MAIN, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.