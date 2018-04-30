Daily Report: Consumer Confidence On The Rise

Economy is likely to continue growing nicely in the coming months with consumers intent on buying "big items" such as cars, appliances, and homes.

Situation Today

On last April 24, 2018, the Conference Board released new numbers for the Consumer Confidence Index for April. The index is a leading indicator for consumer spending in the US and overall economic activity.

The Data

Having capped a two-month streak of gains in the index in March the index recovered moderately in April, rising from 127.0 to 128.7. Consumers generally rated business and labor market conditions favorably, although the results were generally somewhat mixed (percentage of those rating business conditions 'good' declined while those rating 'bad' also declined, and similarly for labor conditions).

Overall, consumers were generally optimistic where those "anticipating business conditions will improve over the next six months increased from 23.2 percent to 24.5 percent, while those expecting business conditions will worsen decreased from 10.2 percent to 9.7 percent".

At 128.7 the Consumer Confidence Index now stands at the second-highest level since 2000. According to the survey, more expect to buy "big items" such as cars, major appliances and homes within the next six months. A record 7.8% said the plan to buy a home.

The rise in the Consumer Confidence Index suggests that the economy will continue to expand with continued growth in consumer spending. This should benefit major retailers, e.g. Amazon (AMZN) or Walmart (WMT), but not necessarily high-end retailers (since fewer respondents expect incomes to decline (6.8% vs. 7.2%), but still weren't particularly optimistic about rising income). Given how more expect to spend on bigger items we may see stronger sales from automakers and auto retailers in the near term, along with appliance makers (e.g. iRobot, which recently reported growth in revenues).

The housing market also continues to be strong. Given how supply has been constrained and production costs higher (see earlier discussion) we should expect to see continuing rising demand drive housing prices up even further. This also creates inflationary pressures and underlines the market's expectations for rising rates. Still it is questionable as to what extent rising mortgage rates will curb demand and, since consumers don't necessarily expect incomes to rise, whether this "desire" to buy homes will actually realize since homebuilders are likely to focus on higher-priced homes (to alleviate the higher production costs). Looking at those factors we believe that retailers (and perhaps those that relate to home improvements) may be a better bet for investors than housing stocks.

The Takeaway

Generally, investors should expect economic growth to continue. Inflationary pressures are existent with potential growing demand in the housing market. Investors should expect retailers to continue to do well in the near term, focusing on auto, appliances and mass retailers (rather than high-end, specialty ones as consumers are less optimistic about rising incomes), while being cautiously optimistic about homemakers' earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.