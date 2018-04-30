Daily Report: Gold Speculative Net Long Falls

Situation Today

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released on April 27, 2018 new numbers for net speculative positions in Gold. The report provides a breakdown of the net positions for "non-commercial" (speculative) traders in U.S. futures markets and may be indicative of investor sentiment towards expected future direction of the commodity.

The Data

Total gold speculative net positions decreased this week from net positive 163.1K to 136.6K. Generally, net long positions have been declining during 2018, with a slight exception during the last week of March. Long positions declined by 11.5K to 225.8K whereas short positions increased by 14.9K to 89.2K.





At the same time, gold prices have been relatively flat or moderately rising in 2018. Currently gold stands at $1338.75 while having started the year at close to $1320.

What This Means For Investors

Generally gold tends to be a safe-haven, alternative asset used as a hedge against inflation and/or a weakening dollar. In 2018 there haven't been particularly strong reasons for investors to flock to gold. Although the net position is still positive in gold - meaning that investors are still generally bullish on gold - they are less so now as evident by the declining net long position. If investors were to take that as a sign they might infer that the market was not concerned about inflation, weaker dollar or specific overall market risks.

However, we believe that this relatively low interest in gold may present an opportunity. Although we are hesitant (as value investors) to consider gold as an investment we see signs in the market that may justify gold being somewhat of a contrarian bet today.

Yes, it is true that the US economy is doing well and therefore should coincide with a stronger dollar (and less interest in gold). But, inflationary pressures are becoming more evident - for example in the housing market where prices have steadily been rising and more so than the general price level. As consumer confidence is at a long-time high those pressures become stronger. Additionally, US budget deficits are projected to grow in the coming years and reach $1 trillion in 2020 (according to the Congressional Budget Office) as tax cuts and increased public spending will only partially be offset by economic growth. This and the soaring national debt levels might give investors a reason to consider gold more closely.

Lastly, when things are rosy it may be smart to have some portfolio protection in place for when/if things turn less rosy, whether that be through a short-term market drop or a longer bear market. We believe gold may provide such a protection and the declining net long speculative positions may present a good opportunity to take advantage of that now or in the close near term.

The Takeaway

A now relatively long-lasting economic growth period, seemingly growing inflationary pressures and high confidence levels, coupled with concerning public finances are all logical reasons to hold some gold as a diversifier and risk-protection, based on historical behavior and past investor preferences towards gold.

The recent declining net long positions in gold may present a short-term opportunity for investors that want to add capital protection to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.