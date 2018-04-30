Week 18 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 47 out of 57 trading weeks (82.4%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week.

Performance Results for both 1-week and 2-week holding periods are significantly outperforming S&P 500 YTD with 1-week YTD +26.76% and the 2-week holding period +15.45% YTD.

Publishing 1 of the 8 new Week 18 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 18:

Market conditions continue with extreme volatility. The positive momentum gauge spent a first full week in yellow (medium) that we have seen in a couple months, moving from a value of 54 last week to a value of 52 this week. The all time low for the positive momentum selection gauge is 8 during week 14 and all time high is 120 during August 2017.

Volatility in the market remains at high levels and we have not been above the midpoint value of 60 on the positive gauge since January (Week 4). The ongoing correlation study between the Momentum Gauge values and breakout performance remains highly correlated, such that periods of high negative and low positive momentum indicate lower probabilities of gains from breakout conditions. The positive inverse conditions are also highly correlated with better returns when the Momentum Gauge shows high positive momentum values and low negative values.

Total Return Chart: +67.95%





My momentum gauge is based on the count of the momentum stocks screened as either positive accelerating and negative accelerating stocks based on my research algorithm. The negative momentum indicator has increased from 18 last week to 31 this week, suggesting more negative momentum in the market than last week. The combination of the two different types of momentum categories screened by my algorithm may help validate the quality of the overall market momentum signal.





Market fund flow update from ETF.com:

After several weeks of intense positioning, investors took a breather this week. On net, they left their ETF holdings little changed—only adding $972 million in new money to the space during the week ending Thursday, April 26. That pushed year-to-date inflows slightly higher to $81.5 billion.

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 1 financial, 1 basic materials, and 6 healthcare.

The algorithm pick for Week 18 is:

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open. All stocks are selected for high short-term breakout results over one to three weeks.

Note: All breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections may move well beyond the initial target.

Price Target: $4.50

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.



Axsome Therapeutics CNS Pipeline Review, Dr. Herriot Tabuteau (24 April 2018):

1 13 Click to enlarge Notes:



2018 YTD Chart: +26.76%

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.

2-Week Holding Period Returns

The next charts shows the cumulative return for a longer fixed 2-week holding period instead of the 1 week holding period charted above. Because 2-week holding periods overlap with weekly selections, I have separated it into two charts, Odd and Even weeks:

Using 2-week holding periods, the ODD Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned +32.12% compared to 2.52% for the S&P 500 YTD over the same holding periods. The EVEN Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned +15.45% compared to 0.52 % of the S&P 500 in the equivalent 2-week holding period.

1. Odd 2-Week Holding Chart 2. Even 2-Week Holding Chart

Long Term Portfolio Returns

As a reminder of the other longer term portfolios being tracked and updated regularly, here are the returns through Week 17 with changes over the past 5 weeks. There are some indications that the annual buy/hold value portfolios are becoming increasingly successful.





Planned Portfolio Schedule*

A new Piotroski Enhanced Value Portfolio will be released for May as part of the alternating formation schedule with the Positive and Negative Forensic portfolios as shown in the table below:

*Subject to changes as life unfolds.

