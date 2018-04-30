CymaBay Makes Progress With Seladelpar

CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY) last week reported fresh data with its lead product candidate seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The data was promising on both the fronts, safety and efficacy. With the new data, the company now remains on track to advance seladelpar into phase 3 in the second half of this year. The lead candidate also holds promise in another liver disease, NASH. While shares are up more than 200% this year, the promising data in PBC and the potential in NASH make CBAY still an attractive proposition.

Data Reaffirms Potential of Seladelpar in PBC

Seladelpar is an agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) delta. In our recent NASH series, we have already discussed the potential of PPAR agonists (alpha, delta and gamma) in liver diseases. With regards to seladelpar, efficacy was never an issue. The investigational candidate already showed that in previous studies. However, one concern was the drug's safety at higher doses.

In a proof-of-concept 12-week study (NCT02609048), patients were randomly assigned to placebo, seladelpar 50 mg/day or seladelpar 200 mg/day (1:1:1). The primary outcome in this study was change from baseline in alkaline phosphatase over the 12-week study period. At the end of the study period, the mean changes from baseline in alkaline phosphatase observed were -2% in the placebo arm, -53% in the 50 mg/day arm, and -63% in the 200 mg/day arm. However, there were some safety concerns, with pruritus observed in four patients in the 50 mg/day arm and in one patient in the 200 mg/day arm. Nausea was reported in three patients in the 50 mg/day arm and in one patient in the 200 mg/day arm. The study was stopped after the treatment was associated with grade 3 increases in aminotransferases. However, the promising efficacy results merited a further study at lower dose.

The results announced last week were with lower doses of seladelpar. The study evaluated 2mg, 5mg and 10mg doses. The data announced showed that even at lower doses, seladelpar was effective. More important, there were no transaminase elevation safety signal. At week 12, changes in alkaline phosphatase were -21%, -33% and -45% in the 2mg, 5mg and 10mg doses, respectively. At week 26, the changes in alkaline phosphatase were -45%, -43% and -43% in the 2mg, 5mg and 10mg doses, respectively. We believe that based on this data, a phase 3 study is merited. The company expects to advance seladelpar into phase 3 in the second half of 2018 itself.

Seladelpar in NASH

CymaBay has another shot in goal with seladelpar. The company is also evaluating the PPAR delta agonist in NASH. We have already discussed in our NASH series that insulin sensitizers, which PPAR agonists are, hold the most promise in NASH. This is because NASH is strongly associated with insulin resistance. The company plans to initiate a phase 2 NASH study by the end of this quarter, which is an important upcoming catalyst for CBAY.

Solid Cash Position, No Near-Term Dilution Risk

With seladelpar moving closer to a late-stage study, this is a good time to look at CBAY. As we noted, shares have already gained more than 200% in the last one year, but considering the commercial potential in PBC (still an unmet need despite Intercept's (NASDAQ:ICPT) OCA) and NASH (where there are no approved treatments), CBAY is still worth a look, especially after the promising data from the mid-stage study with seladelpar in PBC.

The company has already strengthened its cash position by capitalizing on its run over the last one year. In February, the company raised more than $135 million. This combined with 2017 year-end cash position of $97.2 million provides CBAY with ample resources to advance seladelpar in PBC and NASH. The company expects its current cash position to fund operations into 2021. We believe that this is a realistic projection even after taking into account the fact that advancing seladelpar into phase 3 in PBC would increase research and development expenses significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.