Tesla Earnings: Rally The Troops

After the bell on Wednesday, we'll get the most debated report of the quarter when Tesla (TSLA) reports. After another few months where the electric vehicle maker failed to meet its Model 3 production goal, the number of skeptics continues to increase as shares tumble. This quarterly report won't really be about reporting impressive numbers, it will be more geared toward trying to keep the hype surrounding Tesla alive. Shares have not done well since the previous report, seen below, with the 50 and 200-day moving averages now trending lower.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

You can take a look at current estimates here, but as usually is the case for Tesla, there could be a substantial difference from what is expected to what is reported. First, the sale of ZEV and other credits can add tens or hundreds of millions to revenues at a high margin. Also, Tesla is changing the way it accounts for certain vehicle sales, which you can read about on page 80 of the 10-K filing. It would not surprise me to see the company beat on the top line, as huge analyst estimate cuts into earnings have helped to lead to six straight revenue beats. Since we've seen top line expectations come down a bit after the Q1 delivery miss, Tesla could be set up for another quarterly top line beat. For those wondering about my personal projections, here are the key numbers from my model:

Total revenues of $3.365 billion.

Automotive gross margins of 14.05%.

Operating loss of $667 million.

Net loss of $842 million before subtracting out minority interests.

GAAP loss per share of $4.64, non-GAAP loss per share of $3.74.

Obviously, the issue most investors are currently looking for detail on is Model 3 production. With the factory shutdown and lack of significant VIN registrations, the Bloomberg Model still shows Tesla struggling to get to 3,000 units per week. We'll see if we get official guidance from the company for Q2, and whether or not Tesla needs to do a short term burst rate number to get to that at the end of June. The biggest problem currently is that demand isn't going to be that high when you are selling $55,000 vehicles.

Another big item to watch will be Tesla's cash situation. Losses continue to pile up, but as the table below shows, there are usually positive adjustments so cash from operations (produced or used) almost always is better. Q4 2017 saw a major adjustment, thanks to a number of one-time items, and there are lots of expectations for Tesla to potentially burn a billion dollars for the quarter. Management says no capital raises are needed this year, but we've heard that many times before too.

(Source: Tesla quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

This time around, many wonder if Tesla management will do something to change the narrative. Just talking about improving Model 3 production has not worked during the past couple of quarters, so there is a feeling that something new is coming. Will that be the announcement of a Model Y reveal or Chinese factory plans, for instance? By promising more for the future, then Tesla management can also sell a capital raise later this year a bit easier.

The reaction to this earnings report will be very interesting in my opinion, as I recently brought up how Elon Musk has pledged more shares as collateral against personal debts. Should Tesla shares fall to the low $200s or even lower, the risk of a margin call would increase. Obviously if he were forced to sell, it likely would cause another leg down in the stock, and as the chart above showed, key trend lines are currently in a downtrend into earnings.

In the end, Wednesday's report is likely to increase the bull-bear debate surrounding Tesla. Bulls will focus on higher Model 3 production, and perhaps a surprise like a Model Y reveal date. Bears will focus on the huge losses and cash burn, along with more guidance misses from management. As competition starts to soar and Tesla loses the EV credit, the pressure has only increased for results to start improving rather quickly. That situation only worsens when you consider Elon Musk continues to pledge more and more of his holdings as collateral against personal indebtedness. At least one thing is for sure, and that is that Tesla's bottom line is not turning out how many have hoped, as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page linked above)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.