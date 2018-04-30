Eagle Point Credit Company: This 6.6875% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 15 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Eagle Point Credit Company - the prospectus.

For a total of 2.4M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $60M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Eagle Point Credit Company 6.6875% Notes due 2028 (NYSE: ECCX) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.6875%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, but is expected to be rated “A” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. ECCX is callable as of 04/30/2021 and is maturing on 04/30/2028. ECCX is currently trading at a price of $24.70 and has a 7.39% Yield-to-Call and 6.97% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.16% and 5.81%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the "Company") is a publicly traded externally managed closed-end management investment company that registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's common shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ECC". Our primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. We seek to achieve our investment objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The CLOs in which we invest are collateralized by a diverse portfolio consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Source: Company's website | About Us

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, ECC:

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

The Eagle Point Family

ECC has two more outstanding baby bonds and two preferred stocks:

Eagle Point Credit Co 7.75% Series A Cumul Term Preferred Stock due 6/30/2022 (NYSE: ECCA)

Eagle Point Credit Co 7.75% Series B Cumul Term Preferred Stock due 10/30/2026 (NYSE: ECCB)

Eagle Point Credit Co 7.00% Notes due 12/31/2020 (NYSE: ECCZ*)

Eagle Point Credit Co 6.75% Notes due 9/30/2027 (NYSE: ECCY)

The company intends to use the proceeds from the newly issued baby bond to redeem the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes (ECCZ) on May 24, 2018.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds and term preferred stocks that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Closed-End Fund - Debt' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Here is the full list:

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 15 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Redemption for Asset Coverage

If the Issuer fails to maintain asset coverage (as defined is Section 18(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)) with respect to securities issued under the indenture which governs the Notes of at least the percentage required under Section 18(a)(1)(A) of the 1940 Act or any successor provisions (currently, 300%) as of the last business day of any calendar quarter and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 30 calendar days following the filing date of the Issuer’s Annual Report on Form N-CSR, Semiannual Report on Form N-CSRS or Quarterly Report on Form N-Q, as applicable, for that quarter, or the “Asset Coverage Cure Date,” then the Issuer will be required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, an aggregate principal amount of securities issued under the indenture (which in the Issuer’s discretion may include any number or portion of the Notes or the Issuer’s other outstanding unsecured notes) that, when combined with any preferred stock redeemed for failure to maintain the asset coverage required for preferred stock, (1) results in the Issuer having asset coverage of at least the percentage required under Section 18(a)(1)(A) of the 1940 Act or any successor provisions or (2) if smaller, the maximum aggregate principal amount of such securities that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption.

Source: 497 Filing by Eagle Point Credit Company

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond ECCX. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

