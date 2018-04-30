Tighter Fed Policy And Firm Dollar Lead To A Deflationary Bust By Late Second Half 2018

We fear a deflationary bust late in the year, as we expect the Fed to overreact and to over tighten - during a period of significantly stronger dollar - stopping growth and inflation on their tracks.

It's becoming risky to bet against the US dollar, based on value-for-money considerations. Global central banks are now gorging on US short-term paper, a sign that US yields are now too rich.

Euro bulls have been too optimistic for too long and far too much. But that sentiment is having a critical reassessment as US interest rates continue to rise, while eurozone rates look likely to fall again. The truth is, the euro has been and remains "over-owned" among global investors. It's increasingly becoming risky to bet against the US dollar, based on value-for-money considerations.

A wide spread between US rates and its G5 counterparts in H2 last year in favor of the former have become even wider today, especially at the front end, and in the term (money) market rates - it is already enticing global central banks to gorge on US short-term paper. This is starting to invigorate a bid for US dollars which is slowly firming and gaining momentum, as its advantage in rate spreads and capital flow differentials (which are solidly bullish, longer term) continues to increase.

What's especially significant is the difference in US and EU capital account flows, whose effect on the USD vs EUR relationship has a long, distributed lag. The relationship therefore provides a long-term outlook of the likely path of the currency pair's exchange rate (see the two graphs below). For the rest of the year, the lagged effect of that differential will significantly favor the US dollar. On the strength of this long-term leading indicator alone, the US dollar should be rising strongly until Q4 this year.

Zoomed view

Another US dollar-positive factor is the divergent path of monetary policy being pursued by the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB). All FOMC minutes since the January 2018 meeting had indicated that the Fed sees increased economic growth and uptick in inflation as justification to continue raising interest rates. New Fed Chair Jerome Powell actually affirmed increased growth prospects in his first report to the US Congress, but he clawed back some of it in subsequent statements as he began to understand the negative impact of his overt tighter bias on the financial markets. ECB president Mario Draghi in his statement last week, on the other hand, had been more circumspect, as he talks of "moderating" growth in the EU, and added that an "ample degree of monetary stimulus" remained necessary over the coming months.

The Fed wants to tighten, the ECB needs to stay loose

We actually believe that the Fed is even more hawkish today than right after the January 2018 meeting, the results of which gave the markets a scare. Barring an exogenous shock to growth or markets, there will be another two rate hikes, likely three more. By contrast, the ECB is keeping its monetary policy essentially unchanged, except for some jawboning exercises every now and then. Eurozone HICP inflation is falling again, an event which is confirmed by the downward bias of the Citi Inflation Surprise Index, a measure which leads the actual HICP inflation by almost three months (see graph below). This constrains the ECB from moving toward a tighter policy – and we don’t expect them to any time during the next three months (at least).

The European Central Bank issued last week a more-of-the-same statement regarding policy - which is to say that rates will be kept at record lows, that quantitative easing bond purchases would continue at 30 billion euros ($36.5 billion) a month until at least end-September, or until it saw a sustained adjustment (higher) in the path of inflation. Mr. Draghi would repeat this message in slightly different versions for a few more months.

This continues a stasis in policy making as a super prudent ECB is taking no chances. In fact, as recently as December last year, the ECB said that it stands ready to extend stimulus if needed. Two months ago, Mr. Draghi stated that there are "very few chances" the ECB will change interest rates this year. Indeed, the chart above most vividly demonstrates why the ECB wants to err on the dovish side - inflation (the central bank’s sole remit) is not yet a pressing issue so there's no need to front load a tighter policy. EUR bulls may have to wait for some time before policy tightening in the EU begins.

Any way you look, the USD should be on top

The spread between US dollar and EUR 3-month swap rates has reached 2.79%, a huge divergence in favor of the US currency, something that's currently not imputed in the EUR/USD exchange rate. The factor that was recently driving the EUR/USD exchange rate was the differential in equity investment capital flows (see chart below). Those flows had been favoring EU equities, and that had enabled the EUR to appreciate against the greenback, despite massive rate differentials in favor of the latter. However, that advantage already is fading as the equity flows had reversed and the differential is starting to favor the US dollar again (see graph below). We will likely see the equity investment differential to progressively favor US equities as the year progresses.

The reason for the reversal of the flows is not hard to fathom: It's a delayed response to the recent strength in the EUR. Eurozone equities historically weaken a few quarters after the common currency has strengthened (see chart below). We expect equity investment flows to revert to the US stock markets, as eurozone equities will begin to underperform not too long from now - that would further help firm up the US dollar.

Moreover, economic expectations in Germany and the Eurozone, which have been rising strongly since Q3 last year, already are showing a topping out process. Historically, the greenback weakens as those metrics rise on market perception that financial conditions in the EU will correspondingly tighten much faster relative to the US. But that's also true in the inverse – the US dollar tends to rise when those metrics fall. And indeed, they already are showing advanced signs of reversing (see chart below), which will further be US dollar friendly, in time.

The lagged effect of capital repatriation and FDI

In an earlier article published at Seeking Alpha (here), we noted that differentials in the incentives created by the combination of monetary and fiscal policy should soon determine the near-term course of the US dollar and its counterparts. And we also noted that this is an aspect where the US is ahead of G5 countries, by a mile. The Trump administration and the Republican Party dominated Congress enacted significant tax cuts even as the economy showed signs of accelerating. The reduced corporate tax should encourage capital repatriation and new inflows of foreign capital. The US has morphed from having the highest tax regime in the G5 to the lowest (see graph below).

The IMF estimates that benefits from the new tax laws could add 1.5% a year to the US GDP until at least 2020. A stronger long-term growth outlook could be a game changer for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). These are driven by capital inflows, which play a large part in a currency’s long-term valuation (see graph below). And even though it does not make it into the headlines often, the deregulation efforts by the Trump government also are significant contributors to growth. On top of this, an infrastructure initiative is expected to be unveiled shortly. The collective impact of all these fiscal initiatives come due in H2 2018.

Let us sum up what we expect of the US dollar and its counterparts to do during the rest of 2018

In the intermediate-term (6 to 9 months), the trajectory of the US dollar will likely depend less on what the Fed and the other global central banks will do. The recently enacted US tax reforms will likely encourage capital repatriation to the US and encourage the inflow of foreign capital. The medium-term valuation of the US currency may depend more on the lagged effect of the fiscal policy measures taken by the Trump administration last year. Those factors also may have significant impact on the course of US bond yields during the rest of 2018, and even beyond.

The transmission mechanism of those capital inflows to the real economy is via the US Capital Account, which at its simplest definition is the net change in ownership of national assets, i.e. whether there is surplus or there's a deficit. A surplus (or improvement) in the capital account balance means money is flowing into the country, the inbound flows represent non-resident borrowings or purchases of assets. A deficit (or deterioration) in the capital account means resident capital is flowing out of the country, in the pursuit of ownership of foreign assets. These statements are simplification of relatively intricate balance sheet operations, but they describe the flows well.

The influx of domestic and foreign capital has already been going on for several quarters. It took a while, but the lagged impact of those capital inflows on the US dollar, bond yields and other assert classes are starting to be felt (see graph below).

Global central banks are gorging in short-term US paper

There are other signs of US-bound capital flows, and we find those in the Foreign Net Treasury International Capital (TIC) data. Conditions are currently optimum for foreign central banks and entities to purchase US debt, and that's being reflected in the TIC Flows. According to Bloomberg, foreign holdings of U.S. securities rose to a record $18.4 trillion as of the end of June, per a preliminary data released by Treasury in early March.

Foreign central banks buy more Treasuries when rates are rising, and the USD is falling or has fallen significantly, as is currently the situation. The TIC data (which currently lag behind by one quarter) shows that foreign buyers have been buying massive amounts of US paper as of Q1 2018 and that should be the case until at least the end of Q3 2018 (see graph below). That will indirectly support the greenback in the background.

The sell-off in USD in H2 2017 was due to negative sentiment generated by a “strike” of foreign US debt buyers due to unfavorable conditions, which caused several failed Treasury auctions in Q4 2017. By late Q1 2018, that has been reversed – the US Dollar is back in global central banks’ graces. Central banks have fiduciary duties to optimize their balance sheets - hence they increase purchases of US debt paper when optimum conditions appear, as is the case today. If the conditions are favorable, foreign central bank and investors will buy US paper. If the conditions are not favorable, they won't. It's a pure asset-liability management exercise - no geopolitics or ideology involved.

The US dollar is the most important asset class to watch in 2018

The combination of a rising US dollar and rising inflation, which we both expect to see for most of the year, will lead to tighter US/global financial conditions and lower USD global excess liquidity later in the year (which by itself is USD positive). If the Fed follows through with its self-imposed regimen of two more policy rate increases of 25 basis points for 2018 (and possibly three more), that would push the USD even higher - which would tighten USD excess liquidity across the globe. That would bring on a deflationary bust.

It all depends on how the Fed will respond to an uptick in inflation later in the year – and we do see potential for a Fed overreaction, especially as an inflation surge may be fueled by tightening labor conditions, which the Fed is starting to sound alarm about. And this is all happening as the US output gap disappears, which will further embolden the Federal Reserve to ratchet up monetary policy (see two charts below).

If the Fed allows inflation to rise, it also may be possible that we could have an inflationary bust instead. But for us, that's the least likely scenario. It is of course difficult to predict what a Powell-led Federal Reserve will eventually do, but allowing inflation unchecked is simply not in the genes of the Federal Reserve (or any central bank for that matter). More so at this time, when the US economy is more under threat of inflationary pressures than any other period during the Great Financial Crisis, see chart below.

The only possible reason we can see for the Fed to allow unfettered inflation (or even allowing it to go beyond their line in the sand) is to help offset some of the sting from a national debt that is building up (and will likely build further during the term of office of The Donald). But that's not the remit of a central bank, so there's slim to no likelihood that this will happen.

Summary

We do fear a deflationary bust late in the year, as we expect the Fed to overreact and to over tighten - stopping growth prospects and inflation on their tracks. Some may ask the importance of differentiating the two - a bust is still a bust whether it is inflationary or deflationary.

It really does matter – your investment strategy later in the year could be radically different from that today, depending on which kind of bust we may have. A deflationary bust, for one, could be deleterious to the health of commodities, but good for the bond market (yields tend to fall sharply on outlook of deflation). It is of course the other way around, in case we have an inflationary bust – good for commodities, and bad for bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long U:CLR, U_EOG, U:XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We intend to be long of US Dollars and USD/XXX pairs within the next two to three weeks.