Callaway Golf: How Long Will It Rise?

Callaway Golf Co (ELY) is trading at an all-time high after it reported results for Q1. Demand was strong across all product categories and regions, and while fears about the industry's long-term growth prospects are still valid, it appears they may be slightly overblown. That being said, it's too early to conclude that the industry is poised for a strong recovery, and we think shares are more or less fairly-valued at this time.

Business Description

Callaway Golf designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and related accessories. The company has evolved over time from a manufacturer of golf clubs to one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of a full line of golf equipment and accessories. In 2016 the company further expanded its business into golf and lifestyle apparel with the completion of a joint venture in Japan, and in 2017 ELY acquired OIGO international, a leading manufacturer of bags and accessories, which the company expects will provide a platform for future growth in the lifestyle category. The company invested further in the lifestyle category with the acquisition of TravisMathew in August last year. Of the company's total net sales, approximately half come from outside the US.

Weak Growth Prospects?

The company states flat out in the 10-K that opportunities for future growth may be limited. In order to significantly grow sales, the company must either increase its share of the market, increase penetration in underdeveloped regions, or the overall market must grow.

But the golf market has been shrinking for years. Participation fell from a high of 30.6 million in 2003 to 23.8 million in 2016 and there are some deep structural reasons for this, including hangovers from the housing crash, Tiger Woods's fall from grace, and a lack of interest amongst millenials who perceive the game to be too slow and boring. Indeed, the number of golfers between ages 18 and 34 has declined by 30% over the past 20 years, and while a hard-core group of golfers still remains, more casual players are leaving and aren't being replaced.

Callaway already has a significant share of the market so opportunities for additional share are becoming increasingly limited. Nike's (NKE) recent exit from the industry allowed ELY to capture additional share, but the industry is highly competitive and gaining incremental share quickly or at all is generally very difficult. This is why ELY has expanded so aggressively into new lifestyle categories in recent times.

But while the fears concerning weak growth prospects are valid, they may be slightly overblown. The industry has taken steps to make the game more appealing and accessible to the casual fan through "golftainment" (simulators, wifi-enabled courses, arcade-style driving ranges etc.), and it's paying off (data). If you include golfing activity at such venues, the total number of beginning golfers increased 14% in 2016. The number of off-course participants grew by 20 million (11%), and of those, 8.2 million had never played on a golf course before. The yearly golf participation statistics released by the National Golf Foundation only consider traditional on-course participation, and therefore mask favorable trends in driving range activity and simulator use.

It's likely that participation has bottomed, and this, combined with Nike's exit and several strong earnings reports, have caused ELY's stock to double in price over the last two years.

Source: Morningstar

The key question now, with the stock at an all-time high, is how much growth still remains, and whether investing at the current valuation makes any sense.

Strength Continues in Q1

Q1 was a stellar quarter for Callaway. The company hit record first quarter sales and earnings, and it's tough to find anything to complain about. Sales and earnings increased 31% and 141% respectively, and demand increased across all segments, product categories, and regions, allaying the fears about golf's structural decline. To top things off, management significantly increased FY18 guidance. The company now expects sales to fall in the range of $1.17 - $1.185B (compared to prior guidance of $1.115B - $1.135B), and projects EPS of $0.77 - $0.82 (up from $0.64 - $0.70).

Q1 Sales Growth By Product Category and Region

Source: 8-K

It is worth pointing out, however, that the TravisMathew acquisition and a weaker dollar had significant impacts. Management's FY18 guidance implies sales growth of 12-13% and an approximate 50% increase in EPS, but core business growth will account for a relatively small portion of the increase. Management expects core business sales to grow 4-6%, so the majority of the EPS increase will come from TravisMathew, favorable FX, and a lower tax rate.

Some would argue that it doesn't really matter where the growth comes from, but if you're buying at these levels you want to be certain that the industry is poised for a stretch of growth. 5% organic growth is nothing to sneeze at, but can it be maintained? We think it's still too early to tell. The increase in off-course participation is encouraging, but it remains to be seen whether the recent uptick in demand is sustainable, or just a recovery from a low base.

Cyclicality is another important consideration. Consumer discretionary stocks have benefited for many years from easy monetary policy, which has inflated asset prices and kept consumer confidence high. ELY's sales are strongly correlated with cyclical variables (revenues fell 15% during the two years after the housing crash), and while we don't anticipate another recession of this magnitude anytime soon, the economy is overdue for a correction.

Conclusion

Stabilizing participation rates and several quarters of strong performance have helped alleviate some of the concerns about golf's structural decline. The strength continued for Callaway in Q1, and the company is on track for a solid year of growth. The stock now trades at a sizable premium to historical levels, and we think the valuation is fair. But we don't think ELY is a buy. In order for an investor to get a meaningful return at this price, industry sales will have to grow for at least a few years, and it remains to be seen if the recent recovery has staying power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.