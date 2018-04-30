Gulf Island Fabrication: Update On Bull Thesis After Q1 Report

I remain optimistic in the longer term, but see increased pullback risks in the short term.

Key developments: South Yard is sold, Navy contract receives a bid protest, 2 MPSVs are terminated by the customer, and SeaOne looks promising.

Back in March, I published an article titled "Gulf Island Fabrication: Material Upside Ahead". At that time, I stated that the post-earnings sell-off was overdone and that the company had material upside catalysts ahead of it. Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) has recently reported its first-quarter results, so it's high time to check the thesis.

The first major catalyst has already come into play. On April 23, the company completed the sale of the South Yard in Texas for $55 million. After this sale, the company's cash position stands at $55 million while debt is $10 million. Gulf Island also has $25 million available under the credit facility. The company continues its efforts to sell the North Yard:

"Our North Yard in Texas remains for sale and we have several interested parties visit this location within the last several months, but currently do not have any buying offers".

Another good news is that the SeaOne project is moving on:

"Our EPC division had received an early works purchase order from SeaOne. We continue to work with SeaOne on finalizing initial engineering design and project pricing".

SeaOne is a huge project, but it's still unclear how much work Gulf Island will receive.

Moving on to bad news, the company received a termination letter for 2 MPSVs (presumably from Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOS) given that everything seems to be going well with Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) vessels). Also, the recent contract from the Navy received a bid protest. The total temporarily suspended backlog is $94 million while total backlog was $262 million at March 31.

Currently, the company's capitalization is about $150 million. With no net debt, the market is paying about $105 million for all remaining Gulf Island facilities and the backlog (since net cash position is $45 million). Given the potential sale of the North Yard, Gulf Island still looks undervalued - the Navy contract together with the SeaOne potential contract are significant upside catalysts.

However, I'd expect a pullback from current levels in the near term. The reason for this is that the short-term upside catalyst (the sale of the South Yard) has been already realized and the stock had a major upside ride without any pullback (from $7.00 to $11.50). Without a near-term upside catalyst, the market will likely focus on the potential negative impact from the MPSV termination (I don't think that the market takes the defense contract bid protest serious, otherwise shares would have been much lower).

To sum it up, I remain optimistic on the shares in the longer-term due to undervaluation of the company and potential upside catalysts, but I'm turning more pessimistic on the short-term as one major catalyst has been already played out and the market could now focus on a negative development regarding the MPSV contract.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.