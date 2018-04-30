Tesla Q1 2018: What I'll Be Watching

Tesla (TSLA) will announce earnings on Wednesday, and we can all agree on one thing:

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride.

Q1 2018 Earnings

I presented to subscribers Two Ways To Play Earnings, which includes an options strategy in order to take advantage of both bulls' and bears' overconfidence in the shorter term.

As always, I remain focused on the longer term potential of Tesla, and in order to measure the company's progress against my expectations, I'll be watching the following milestones.

Model 3 Production Rate

In a leaked e-mail to employees, Elon noted:

Another set of upgrades starting in late May should be enough to unlock production capacity of 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of June. Please note that all areas of Tesla and our suppliers will be required to demonstrate a Model 3 capacity of ~6,000/week by building 850 sets of car parts in 24 hours no later than June 30th.

The "~6,000/week" is a burst-rate target, which is a normal part of ramping the manufacturing of complex supply chains.

I continue to expect a 5,000-unit weekly sustained production rate by July, and an average of 5,000-unit weekly deliveries in 3Q18:

Source: Author's detailed projections by product line and by quarter through 2025

Model 3 production commentary will grab my attention first. Next.

Profitability

Tesla is increasingly focused on its bottom line, as indicated by Elon's leaked e-mail, the increased price of Powerwall, which I discussed extensively in Tesla Powerwall Will Surprise, as well as Elon's prediction that Tesla "will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money."

This is an important development, one which most market participants do not expect until 2020, and one which I believe Tesla will want to explain further in the Update Letter. Specifically, I will watch for more definition around what Elon means by "profitable" (i.e. non-GAAP or GAAP, and any specific guidance on the level of profitability?) and "cash flow+" (i.e. operating cash flow or free cash flow?).

I expect Tesla to turn marginally GAAP profitable in 3Q18, with sustainable profits thereafter:

Source: Tesla's Pathway To Profitability, Author's quarterly projections by product line

Readers also should note that InsideEV on April 1 reported Tesla's Model 3 to be the best selling electric vehicle, despite the ongoing production issues:

As Tesla ramps production, I expect Model 3 to pull further ahead of competition, including Tesla's own Model S and Model X, and defend the throne until Model Y arrives in 2020.

2018 and 2019, however, is about the Model 3, and the next item.

Tesla Semi

The announced number of reservations for the Semi has continued to increase, but no one outside of Tesla knows the total reservations number, and as noted in Tesla Semi: Total Addressable Market And Incremental Value:

... the vast majority of the market is comprised of owner-operators that are unlikely to announce their orders via press releases.

I do not expect Tesla to announce the number of reservations for the Semi, but if the demand for Semi has proven stronger than the company's expectations, then Tesla may announce an acceleration of plans to build the Semi, just as the company did with Model 3.

I will be looking for discussion around Semi in the Update Letter, but for now, I expect first production to start by September of 2019, delayed by three months from my earlier expectation, primarily due to Model 3 bottlenecks.

Other

The above three items will be most influential to my intrinsic value estimate, but there are three other subjects that may come up on Wednesday:

Autopilot: Tesla on March 15 released significant improvements to its fleet with an over-the-air update. I will look for color on customer feedback and any clues on when Tesla will roll out features exclusive to full self-driving; Solar Roof: One of the first customer installations is connected to the grid and working, but how quickly Gigafactory 2 will ramp remains vague; and Powerpack: Tesla continues with installations under the radar, but we do not yet know how quickly Tesla plans to ramp stationary storage production at Gigafactory 1.

None of the above three items comprise a major part of my investment thesis for 2018, but as I presented to Value Portfolio subscribers in Tesla: Detailed 3-Year Forecast, I expect Solar Roof, Powerwall, and Powerpack to all contribute meaningfully starting in 2019.

Risks

The top risk item is another major setback to Model 3 production. If Tesla delays its timeline to 5,000 Model 3s per week for a third time, some bulls may declare "enough is enough!" and sell their holdings in the company.

Second, some bulls expect Tesla to accelerate introduction of new features to Autopilot in the coming months. A multiple-year delay to Elon's previous predictions may cause investors to rethink Tesla's position in the race to full autonomy, and this topic is sure to come up on the earnings call.

Bottom Line

Some previous bulls are now sitting on the sidelines, waiting for a potential dip following what is expected to be a hideous earnings report. In addition, short interest has surged to record levels. The sentiment is negative.

As a long-term investor, I plan to hold the stock through earnings, while minimizing my exposure to leverage, and most importantly, measure Tesla's progress against my targets to see whether or not I need to adjust my investment.

