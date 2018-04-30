Rowan JackUps Get 4 Contracts

Rowan (NYSE:RDC) stays a major newsmaker on the contract front. I've recently written about an 18-month contract for Rowan Gorilla VII in the North Sea, and now Rowan has announced four new contracts, which is a major development for the company.

The company announced that it will lease four idle jack-ups to ARO Drilling to perform four three-year contracts with Saudi Aramco. These jack-ups are EXL I, EXL IV, Bess Brants and Earnest Dees. Contracts will begin in the third quarter for EXL I and EXL IV, and in late 2018 or early 2019 for Bess Brants and Earnest Dees. ARO Drilling will lease the rigs through a bareboat charter lease mechanism, which means that Rowan will be paid for the "steel" while ARO will be paying for the crew and whatever expenses necessary to run the rig.

I have many times reiterated that the ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco was a major positive development for Rowan, and this is another evidence of the power of this deal. Before these contracts, Rowan had four jack-ups available for hire outside the North Sea and now they have been all put to work.

After this contract, the company has only one jack-up available, Rowan Norway, which is currently situated in the UK. Given the ongoing strength of the North Sea market, I'd expect that the rig will be able to find work this year.

The deal also shows that investors should stop worrying about the company's Middle East rigs for the time being - they'll either be a part of ARO Drilling or leased to ARO Drilling. Thus, we should look at what remaining rigs have contracts ending this year outside of the Middle East segment. There are several such rigs: EXL III (U.S. Gulf of Mexico, July 2018), Ralph Coffman (U.S. Gulf of Mexico, October 2018), Gorilla VI (Trinidad, September 2018) and Joe Douglas (Trinidad, November 2018). In my opinion, there are significant chances that the company will be able to find follow-on work for these rigs due to increased oil prices (obviously favorable for shallow water work) and the scope of the task (few rigs to contract).

The only problematic segment is the ultra-deepwater drillship segment where light at the end of the tunnel is yet to be seen. At its current stance, the segment remains an option on the drillship market recovery, which, in all likelihood, will not start before 2019 and where pricing strength may not exist until 2020-2021. For a better scenario to be realized, oil prices should have even more upside to create a sense of urgency among oil majors. We haven't seen big programs from majors as of late; most contracts are coming from second-tier companies. However, the real recovery in the capital-intensive drillship segment cannot begin without majors contributing to significant exploration programs. This hasn't happened yet as short-cycle projects like shale and dividend payments remain top priorities for majors. Also, some majors are stuck with high-margin era contracts (like the ones enjoyed by Transocean (NYSE:RIG)), which decreases their risk appetite.

Rowan is certainly a leading driller whose exposure to the jack-up market and a breakthrough deal with Saudi Aramco support its long-term share price perspectives. That said, it does not look like the market is particularly selective in drillers' stocks in the near-term, as leading drillers' shares often trade in sync, following the fluctuations of oil prices. Also, actual financial results will continue to look disappointing in the near to medium term, so post-earnings reaction like the one we've seen in Ensco's (NYSE:ESV) case can be repeated in all drillers' stocks including Rowan, which is scheduled to report its results on May 1.

