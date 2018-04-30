FEMSA Offers Long-Term Value, But 2018 Won't Be A Banner Year

FEMSA fair value appears to be around $105, offering worthwhile upside to investors who can be patient during what could be an up-and-down year in 2018.

OXXO is performing well, but Coca-Cola FEMSA isn't in the clear yet and the pharmacy operations are not yet up to pace.

FEMSA’s (FMX) performance over both the past few months and the past year has been decidedly mediocre, as the company continues to work through some restructuring efforts at Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) while building up its Health (drugstores) and Fuel (gas station) operations. Add in foreign currency volatility and undeployed capital from a partial sale of its Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) stake, and there are a lot of moving parts working against the bottom line.

I continue to believe that FEMSA is a well-run conglomerate that offers good exposure to Latin American, and particularly Mexican, consumer spending growth, but challenges in Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines are likely to keep a lid on performance in 2018. A fair value in the neighborhood of $105 still makes this a name worth considering, but I expect the shares to mark time at least until the elections in Mexico are decided.

Underwhelming Overall Performance, Though OXXO Remains A Workhorse

The most basic takeaway from FEMSA’s first quarter is that the company came up short of expectations, with revenue coming in 2% below the average sell-side estimate and EBITDA coming in about 5% short. FEMSA also saw weakness below the operating line, as the company absorbed a sizable foreign currency loss and lower minority income, both related to selling part of its stake in Heineken back in 2017.

Revenue rose 4%, with Coca-Cola FEMSA (the largest contributor, at over 40%) down 3%. Although the large Mexican operations saw mid-single-digit growth, and Brazil was up slightly, the South American operations saw a high single-digit decline due to currency. On a comparable basis, KOF’s overall revenue grew 7% on flat volume, as slight growth in Mexico and low single-digit growth in South America was offset by volume declines in the Philippines tied in part to a pass-through of higher taxes. Margins weakened, though, with EBITDA down 9% on a 1% decline in comparable operating income.

OXXO remains the reliable workhorse for FEMSA, with revenue growth of 14% in the quarter on same-store growth of over 7%. While OXXO’s same-store ticket growth was basically in line with inflation (up 5.1% versus 5.3%), the 2.4% traffic growth was a pretty solid number relative to the past few years. Gross margin ticked up slightly, and FEMSA saw 19% EBITDA growth in this business.

The Health business remains frustrating, with less than 1% same-store growth, though profits were stronger (EBITDA up almost 7%). Fuel saw 16% overall growth on same-store growth of almost 4%, but volume was down 5%, while EBITDA shot up 89% on a 160bp improvement in gross margin.

A Good Start, But It Will Probably Get Tougher From Here

FEMSA management acknowledged that the first quarter was a little better than expected, but warned that the remainder of the year would likely be more challenging. The upcoming elections in Mexico remain the primary factor, as consumer spending (and exchange rates) can get choppy around the Presidential election cycle.

OXXO continues to perform well and management continues to reinvest in this business. The store count increased almost 9% yoy and management noted strong growth in service revenue, particularly in banking services (OXXO is a meaningful deposit-gatherer for Mexican banks). Management also stated their intention to roll out a pilot package delivery/return program with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to more stores – although this program isn’t really a revenue driver on its own, it drives traffic.

I’m less certain of what to make of the near-term outlook for the Health business. Although management stated its belief that the Mexican operations have “turned the corner” with respect to margins, I still believe the company needs to expand its footprint (most likely through M&A) to reach true leverageable operating scale, and the weak same-store growth is a concern.

With Coca-Cola FEMSA, I think most of the challenges the company is facing now will resolve with time. The company has significantly improved its Brazilian operations and the benefits of those restructuring efforts will continue to pay off in the coming quarters. Although the company is still currently dealing with higher sugar costs (a major contributor to weaker margins), the global outlook for sugar prices (as I discussed recently in reference to Brazil’s Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)) is favorable for sugar buyers like KOF, and that should boost margins in the coming years. There is also still some uncertainty about the Philippines operations, with management still deliberating whether it wants to expand its ownership of this business, stand pat, or sell out. As the margins have thus far been somewhat disappointing and it’s unclear whether FEMSA can use this as a launching point for a larger operation in Asia, Coca-Cola FEMSA may well decide to scale back its involvement (though that’s not my base-case assumption).

The Opportunity

I was already below most analysts with expectations for 2018 revenue and cash flow, so the modest underperformance this quarter and management’s cautious commentary don’t lead me to major changes. I do expect growth to pick up from the first quarter’s level, though I expect 2018 to be a softer year that the two years before and after (projected). I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high single digits, with FCF growth in the mid-to-high single digits. Should FEMSA choose to invest less in organic capex-driven growth (say by expanding the OXXO concept outside of Mexico), there could be upside to my long-term FCF margin assumptions, though likely at the cost of some revenue growth.

Discounting my cash flow assumptions continues to support a fair value in the neighborhood of $105. FEMSA’s balance sheet is fine and the company also has its still-sizable stake in Heineken to deploy if and when the right growth opportunities emerge. Such opportunities could include capital deployment into/though Coca-Cola FEMSA to acquire more bottling franchises and/or increase its stake, acquiring more pharmacies in Mexico, expanding OXXO into the U.S. or other Spanish-speaking countries, and/or adding additional retailing concepts in its operating footprint.





The Bottom Line

Mexico’s inflation rate, exchange rate, and overall economic picture looks okay now, but there are still risks tied to the election cycle. Beyond that, management still has operating challenges to resolve with the Philippines and Brazil Coca-Cola operations and the Mexican pharmacy business, not to mention finding good uses for the capital it has already raised through the partial Heineken sale. Management’s past execution gives me confidence that they will make good decisions, but 2018 is likely not going to be a year where the better qualities of this story shine through. While that creates certain opportunities today, it also means investors will need to have a little more patience for now.

