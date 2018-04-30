Natural Gas: Triple-Digit Storage Builds Are Coming

Market balance has worsened by ~1.75 Bcf/d in the last two weeks.

We are forecasting three triple-digit injections in May.

Natural gas prices will now test the lower range of the price band.

Welcome to the triple-digit edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas fundamentals continued to worsen over the weekend. Lower 48 production reached another all-time high with our estimated full production capacity now getting close to ~81.5 Bcf/d.

Following the price drop earlier in the morning, however, we have now closed our long DGAZ position at a profit of 11.42%, a trade that was initiated last Thursday afternoon.

Source: HFI Portfolio Trades

For the first three weeks of May, we are currently forecasting triple-digit injection figures back-to-back-to-back.

As a result, our latest forecast shows natural gas storage to finish May 25 at 1.721 Tcf, or 804 Bcf lower than last year, and 504 Bcf lower than the five-year average.

But even with such a large deficit, we are now starting to see the market balance severely loosen over the last two weeks.

By our estimate, market balance implied by storage forecasts has worsened from -4.55 Bcf/d two weeks ago to just -2.8 Bcf/d, a loosening of 1.75 Bcf/d.

The main culprit for the accelerating deterioration in fundamentals is none other than Lower 48 natural gas production, which managed to reach another all-time high this weekend:

This combined with rebounding Canadian gas net imports are pushing total supplies close to the all-time high.

Not only will supplies be higher than the required amount over the first three weeks of May, but the weather outlook also has trended bearish with demand expected to be below the seasonal average. Readers will see this via higher than normal storage builds.

Overall, our take is that natural gas prices will now test the lower bound of the price range. Whether or not $2.75/MMBtu will be the new higher low has yet to be seen, and all of our trades will be posted for subscribers in real time. If you would like to start receiving live updates on how we are trading our positions, what the traders are saying, or how the fundamental set-up is shifting, we think you should give our premium service a try. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.