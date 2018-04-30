FirstCash's Balanced Growth/Value Model Continues To Work

FirstCash’s (FCFS) headline results don’t look all that impressive, but there good things going on with this large pawn lender. The company’s Latin American operations continue to generate strong growth, while the integration of a large U.S. acquisition is on pace to generate better margins and cash flows in the years to come. At the same time, lending options for FirstCash’s core customer base continue to remain relatively limited, giving the company a good addressable market to drive future growth.

FirstCash shares have done a little better than I’d expected, but I continue to believe there’s a reasonable trade-off in place between risk and reward. Although I do not believe that the shares are shockingly cheap, I believe the prospect of high teens EPS growth and high single-digit long-term FCF growth can support a decent return.

Earnings Are Still Noisy, But The Tone Should Start To Improve

There were a lot of moving parts to FirstCash’s first quarter report, not all of which looked so positive, but I suppose you can look at the performance relative to expectations as a good guidepost – FirstCash posted a slight beat on a revenue basis and definitely outperformed on costs, following all of that up with a 6% boost to full-year EPS guidance at the midpoint.

Revenue was up slightly for the quarter with a 6% decline in the U.S. business offsetting ongoing double-digit growth in Latin America (up 25% as reported and 16% in local currency). Retail gross margin declined by 1% year over year, but store operating costs barely budged and administrative costs were down 15% yoy.

The U.S. operations remain a work in progress as the company continues to work through Cash America’s legacy issues and bring those stores in line with FirstCash’s operating model. Retail sales in the U.S. declined 4% on a same-store basis, with legacy FCFS stores flat and CSH stores down 5%. That’s a slight improvement on a yoy basis and a decline on a sequential basis. Pawn fees declined 5% on a same-store basis, with legacy FCFS stores up 4% and CSH down 8%, with Cash America stores continuing to improve over time. Scrap revenue declined 10% from the prior year, while non-core consumer loan revenue was down 28%.

The LatAm operations remain the growth driver for FirstCash. Revenue growth was driven by 13% same-store growth in both merchandise sales and pawn fees. FirstCash is also leveraging its operating expenses well in Latin America; despite a small gross margin decline, the company saw operating income grow more than 30%. FirstCash is also seeing a better-than-expected exchange rate, which is boosting reported profitability relative to prior guidance/expectations.

Management’s commentary on the first quarter was fairly bullish, underlined by a $0.20 boost to full-year EPS expectations. FirstCash management once again boosted its synergy target from the Cash America deal, with the company now seeing $75M/year in synergies versus $70 million at its last update and $65 million at the time of the deal. Management also said that it expects same-store pawn receivables and fee revenue to turn positive in the third quarter.

Multiple Paths To Higher Earnings

The end of the Cash America transition period will be significant for FirstCash. Operating income declined 15% in the U.S. in the first quarter, with a two-point reduction in margin, but the headwinds from Cash America are abating. This quarter’s 200bp headwind was a step down from the 270bp in Q4’17 and 440bp in Q3’17, and Cash America should start becoming a growth driver in the second half of 2018 and into 2019. Disposing of Cash America’s over-aged inventory has compressed margins during the transition, as has the implementation of FirstCash’s IT and pricing policies – Cash America had implemented some aggressive policies in the pursuit of growth prior to the FirstCash deal, and unwinding/working through those decisions has created some real headwinds. Once this process is complete, though, FirstCash will have a strong, efficient store footprint running on time-tested valuation and loan policies.

FirstCash is also continuing to generate substantial growth from its LatAm store base. Mexico can support a larger store footprint and management has been active in diversifying its footprint with more small-format stores alongside its larger stores. FirstCash recently acquired a 126-store chain in Mexico (Prendamex) and can once again apply the benefits of its IT and operating system to this new acquisition while adding to its small-format footprint. Management has said comparatively little about Colombia, but this remains a meaningful long-term growth opportunity; Colombia isn’t as under-banked as Mexico, but it still offers an attractive source of profit growth.

It’s also worth remembering that FirstCash’s core services remain in demand. There are growing options for online subprime lending, but most of these lenders don’t want to handle the sort of business that FirstCash focuses on. The average payday loan is around $375 and online personal subprime loan balances are often in the thousands of dollars; neither payday lenders nor online lenders want to originate the smaller loans that FirstCash targets (an average loan amount of around $165). Moreover, many online lenders require borrowers to have preexisting banking relationships and pawn lending requires no credit record (as there is no collection process beyond taking the pledged physical collateral). All of this is even more relevant in Mexico, where there is still widespread distrust of the banking sector and a huge underserved population created by the banking sector’s collective decision over a decade ago to concentrate on wealthier customers.

The Opportunity

Anecdotally, conditions in the U.S. seem to improving for FirstCash – wage growth has been sluggish, gas prices are rising, and access to subprime credit is getting tighter (banks are starting to get a little more cautious with lower-quality lending). Coupled with the latter stages of the Cash America integration, this should lay the groundwork for decent results. I don’t ever expect the U.S. pawn operations to be a major source of growth (likely low-single-digit growth at the top line), but margin leverage should be more worthwhile. Meanwhile, the Latin American operations should be able to generate double-digit growth for some time to come, with management’s discipline on growth capex likely the major limiting factor.

I’m still looking for basically the same long-term mid-single-digit revenue/high single-digit FCF growth as before, though I think earnings growth will be a little stronger in 2018 than I originally expected.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think FirstCash is cheap at this price, but I do think a high single-digit to low double-digit expected annual return is still valid. Foreign exchange remains a big swing factor, but the improving profitability of the U.S. operations should spin off more cash and possibly allow management to accelerate its Latin American growth plans and/or return more cash to shareholders. Either way, as a very well-run specialty finance company, I’m not inclined to sell First Cash at this point though I can’t call it a table-pounding buy anymore either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.