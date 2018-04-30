Intesa Sanpaolo: What Is The Strategic Plan Worth?

Company overview

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian bank with a strong leadership position in its domestic market as highlighted by its dominant market share (18% in loans and deposits and 20% in life premiums and asset management). Even though the group offers the full spectrum of banking products and services to its corporate and retail clients, Intesa business model is tilted towards retail clients and SMEs traditional business as well as wealth management. The group operates approximately 4700 branches in Italy and 1100 abroad and serves more than 12 million customers. The bank generates roughly 90% of its revenue in Italy and the remaining 10% are unevenly distributed between Slovakia (2.5%), Croatia (2.5%), Egypt (1.4%), Serbia (1%), Hungary, Slovenia, Russia, Bosnia, Albania and Romania. At the end of 2017, the group had € 796B in total assets (of which € 411B in loans), displayed a CET1 ratio of 13.3% (14% on a fully-loaded basis) and a 7% ROE. The bank is listed in Italy (OTCPK:IITOF) and has a market capitalization of around € 50B. Intesa has also an ADR in the US (OTCPK:ISNPY) but it offers less liquidity than the Italian listing.

Capital allocation

First of all, all the business units generate positive returns except the corporate centre. The corporate centre encompasses the treasury and ALM activities as well as the capital light bank that carry the non-performing loans, thus it is not surprising to see a negative return for a business unit full of impaired assets. Asset management and private banking are highly profitable because of the low capital requirement. The CIB business unit also generates a decent return, especially for this kind of asset which is generally capital intensive. The international business offers an attractive return while the Italian retail division (Banca dei Territori) offers subpar return despite its strong leadership position. Finally, the insurance business has the lowest margins even though it is partially offset by the very profitable asset management business. Indeed, the insurance division is a sort of distributor for the asset management products. The group ROE of only 6.8% is clearly penalized by its significant exposure to the corporate centre.

A sound strategic plan will 1) tackle the NPL problem by downsizing the corporate centre and improving its profitability, 2) invest a maximum in its most profitable business (wealth management and private banking) and 3) improve the return of the Italian retail and the insurance business in order to reach a decent return on these attractive assets.

Strategic plan

The company has given several targets in its strategic plan. Here is a list of the most important ones:

In order to reach these goals, the company has built its strategic plan over three pillars:

- Significant de-risking at no cost for shareholders

- Cost reductions

- Revenue growth

A) Significant de-risking at no cost for shareholders

Intesa has € 52.1B non-performing loans in its book which account for 11.9% of total loans. The group wants to recover the maximum value of these assets while reducing its exposure as quickly as possible. In order to reach its goal, the company will implement several measures. First of all, they will invest and strengthen their servicing platform, eventually create a partnership, for dealing with NPLs. Moreover, the bank is now ready to dispose of NPL portfolios at book value in order to accelerate its NPL deleveraging. They will also create a business unit that will be in charge of centralizing all early delinquency management activities currently performed in local branches in order to deal as fast as possible with early delinquencies. This unit will be reinforced by the addition of roughly 900 new employees. Finally, they will be more active in loan restructuring.

The good coverage ratio (56.8% for NPLs and 69.1% for bad loans) as well as a high CET1 ratio give the flexibility needed to dispose and/or restructure NPLs. Intesa has also a know-how in terms of maximizing the value of NPLs as demonstrated by its historical bad loans recovery rate of 127% (repayment on bad loans / net book value) during the period 2009/2017. Finally, in April, Intesa has announced an agreement with Intrum Justitia, a Swedish credit management company, related to the creation of a JV in NPL servicing as well as a disposal of € 10.8B of gross NPLs for € 3.1B which is equal to the carrying value of these loans. This agreement shows already the good progress towards the NPE ratio target of 6% (from 11.9% at the end of 2017 that decrease to 9.6% following this transaction).

B) Cost reduction and business model simplification

Intesa is committed to € 1.5B cost savings that will comes from five initiatives. However, these savings will be partially reinvested into the business because of cost inflation (€ 0.6B) and growth opportunities (€ 0.6B). Here are the different initiatives:

- A reduction of 9000 employees (voluntary exits) partially offset by 1650 new hires. The workforce reduction should be achieved by 2020.

- The closure of 1100 branches in Italy. However, despite a lower number of branches, the network will be optimized in order to reach 90% of the population (VS 75% currently).

- Real estate optimization. The Turin and Milan headquarters will be consolidated into one single headquarter located in Milan. This measure will be combined with the reduction of 534K square meters of real estate across the country.

- The merger of 12 legal entities into the parent company in order to simplify the business model and decrease overhead costs.

- Reduction of € 160M administrative expenses by centralizing the procurement and consolidating/rationalizing the suppliers as well as converting the international subsidiaries and the Venetian banks into Intesa business standard, one of the most cost effective in Europe.

Overall, these cost savings measures seem reachable. Firstly, the workforce reduction has already been agreed with trade unions and has been funded during the 4th quarter of 2017. Then, Intesa has also a solid track record in terms of branches closure as highlighted by the number of branches which has decreased from approximately 7000 in 2007 to 4050 in 2017 (2950 expected in 2021 which means approximately 275 closure per year which is very close of the yearly average of 295 closure over the last 10 years). Merging legal entities and headquarters as well as reducing administrative expenses do not seem out of reach for a company which has one of the lowest cost income ratios in Europe and which is currently integrating two poorly managed regional banks (Banco Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca).

C) Revenue growth by capturing new business opportunities

Intesa plans to grow its revenue by mainly developing its P&C insurance business, the wealth management franchise (Private banking and asset management) as well as the SME/Corporates business.

The group wants to boost the sales of non-motor P&C insurance products which are currently underpenetrated at the group level. In order to do that, Intesa plans to train 30000 people (5000 in 2018) and introduce more than 200 specialists that will support the salesforce. The initiative has already been tested in some branches and the results have been positive as highlighted by the increase in the number of product sold per day that has increased from 0.3 to 3. The bancassurance model has already been successfully implemented in Europe by some competitors such as KBC or Credit Agricole. Furthermore, Intesa is a small player in the Italian non-motor P&C business while the bank has an extensive distribution network and a strong brand. The group targets a penetration rate on its clients of 18% in 2021 (VS 5.4% in 2017).

The bank will also increase the private banking offerings for HNWI and reduce the current threshold to have access to PB services. They will also develop the Swiss hub following the Morval Vonwiller acquisition as well as the Luxembourg and London business. The bank will keep strengthening its asset management business by developing a new offering on alternative asset classes (leveraged loan funds, real estate funds…). Finally, the bank will strengthen its services for SMEs and corporates by scaling-up coverage teams, strengthening structured finance and advisory services (e.g.: DCM and syndicated loans) as well as developing an “originate to distribute” model.

To sum up, the strategic plan is well designed in terms of capital allocation and the different measures seem reachable. Indeed, it prioritizes the reduction of the NPL stock which is the main drag on the company profitability. Then, it target the cost structure of the company that will mainly improve the profitability of the corporate centre (headquarter optimization, merger of legal entities) and retail business (workforce reduction, branches closure) which are the two largest business units in terms of absorbed capital. Finally, the group will focus on growing business in the highly profitable wealth management franchise (PB and AM) as well as in the insurance business which is underpenetrated at the group level.

Strategic plan credibility

A) Previous strategic plan

The previous strategic plan is a good starting point to judge the credibility of the management. Overall, the company has not been able to deliver on its revenue targets (Net interest income & fee) while they delivered on their cost and cost of risk targets. The lack of revenue growth has penalized the bottom line and the profitability targets (ROTE, ROE, Cost income ratio). The group has successfully delivered on its € 10B cumulative dividends and had a CET1 ratio above its target. The reasons behind the topline miss were a slower recovery than initially expected and lower interest rates. Indeed, the company targeted 4.1% total GDP growth over the 2013/2017 period and an interest rate (Euribor 1M) increase of 24 bps (From 0.16% to 0.4%). In reality, the Euribor 1M has decreased to -0.37% and the GDP grew by only 3.6% over the period.

B) A look at the different assumptions of the new strategic plan

GDP growth: Estimates seem not particularly aggressive because 2018 and 2019 estimates are respectively at 1.3% and 1.2% (VS 1.5% and 1.2% for the European commission). Then, Intesa forecasts 1.2%/1.3% GDP growth for 2020 and 2021. Of course, if a recession arises, these estimates would probably be too optimistic but given the current economic recovery, these estimates are reasonable.

Euribor 1M: The management forecasts an increase from -0.4% to 0% between 2017 and 2021 which is not an aggressive assumption. For instance, the FED has increased its Federal Fund Target rate by 150 bps in 2.5 years (from 0.25% at the end of 2015 to 1.75% currently) which led to a rise of approximately 200 bps for the Libor 3M.

Loan growth: Italian total loan growth is estimated at 1.85% CAGR over the period while the company guides for a loan growth of 1.6% CAGR, meaning that they will lose market share.

Net interest income: NII is expected to grow 2.8% CAGR. Assuming similar margin level, volume will account for half of the growth. Then, the company expects a 40 bps increase in the Euribor 1M that will improve the net interest margin given its sticky deposit base (74% of deposits are retail) and a loan to deposit slightly below 97%. Rough estimates suggest that a 1.85% CAGR loan growth required a limited margin improvement (roughly 10 bps) in order to reach the € 8.3B target. According to the company, a rise of 100 bps in interest rate increases the net interest income of approximately € 1.6B (more than the targeted € 0.9B increase under the strategic plan).

Net fee & commission: The plan targets a 5.4% CAGR in net fees and commissions which is slightly less than the previous plan (6.1% CAGR). This target might be the most at risk even though it is still possible to reach the target. Even though the company has already pushed a large portion of its customer base towards fee-based products, the development of the P&C and wealth management business will keep supporting the growth of the fee business.

Costs: Intesa has one of the lowest cost income ratios which highlight its ability to manage its business efficiently. Furthermore, the cost savings come from different initiatives which have been clearly identified.

Loan loss provisions: The cost of risk is expected to decrease to 41 bps. Additional provisions are related to new impaired loans given the high coverage ratio of the existing NPLs. The reduction of the NPL stock will also support lower provisions (eventually might lead to write-backs). Finally, the inflow of NPLs is at its lowest level.

ROE: Given the previous assumptions, the ROE target is attainable if everything goes as planned. The potential benefit of an increase in rates could offset unexpected negative items or boost the profitability beyond what is expected (blue-sky scenario).

Valuation

The following model is derived from the company estimates, meaning that all objectives of the business plan are reached. Moreover, the estimates are linearly extrapolated between 2017 and 2021 while the benefits will probably be back-end loaded. As a result, the target price is slightly overvalued. Finally, the model considers that all the capital above a CET1 ratio of 12.25% is excess capital (9.25% minimum capital + 300 bps management buffer).

Conclusion

Intesa Sanpaolo is a very attractive franchise which is well managed. However, the bank, like all others Italian banks, has been impacted by the economic slowdown and the low interest rate environment. As a result, the bank has a large book of impaired loans as well as a subdued profitability. The management has released a very detailed strategic plan which seems reachable and based on three pillars: NPL reduction, cost savings and revenue growth. The NPL reduction is well on track following the JV creation and the € 10.8B NPL disposal (20% of NPL portfolio). The cost savings are related to plenty of measures in which the most important has already been negotiated with trade unions. Finally, the revenue growth is based on new business development such as wealth management, SMEs & corporates and P&C insurance businesses. Revenue growth could be boosted by a higher rate environment because a 100 bps rise in interest rate will be enough to increase the net interest income beyond the initial guidance. The company offers roughly 15% upside if the targets are reached by the company and potentially much more if rates start to increase. In the meantime, the company pays one of the highest dividend yield (7%/8%).

