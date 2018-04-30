Roche Drifting Without Perception-Changing Data

Once tapped as the future belle of the ball due to its deep pipeline of potential add-on/combo oncology therapies, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has continued to lag rivals like Merck (MRK) as investors grow more concerned that Roche's PD-L1 antibody Tecentriq will have trouble standing out from the crowd and become yet another disappointing offset to looming biosimilar erosion.

It's still early (a familiar fallback position for disappointed bulls), but Roche really needs strong data to close the gap with Merck's Keytruda, even if it is at least in part a perception gap. Roche could also really use another blockbuster or two from its pipeline, particularly one that doesn't have abundant competition. Although I continue to believe that the market is not giving Roche its due, the reality, for now, is that looming biosimilar-driven revenue erosion is a hard cloud for Roche to get out from under and it is likely to take time for perceptions to shift.

A Good Start To The Year, But The Market Doesn't Care

Although Roche delivered a stronger than expected first quarter and boosted its outlook, the fact is that the market really didn't care. A 2% outperformance on the top line (versus the average sell-side expectation) and a 3% beat for pharma revenue was nice but doesn't really change the tone ahead of what could be a 25% erosion in revenue over the next few years due to biosimilars for Herceptin, Rituxan, and Avastin (drugs that still make up almost half of all pharma revenue at Roche).

Pharma revenue rose 7% in local currency, with the "Big Three" collectively down 4% and Rituxan down 10% (and down 44% in Europe due to biosimilar competition). Perjeta was up 17%, Gazyva was up 23%, and Tecentriq was up 23% from last year, but collectively these drugs amount to less than 10% of Roche's total drug sales. With that, it's not exactly hard to see where the bears come from when they say Roche's plans to replace the Big Three have been coming up a little short.

Among other notable drugs, Actemra grew 12% and Xolair was up 1%, while Ocrevus continues on a very strong initial launch trajectory. Ocrevus sales were 21% above the average sell-side expectation and are already more than triple the quarterly sales of Tecentriq. Hemlibra is also off to a good start relative to expectations, but the total dollar amount is unimportant at this point.

Roche's strong diagnostics business arguably lives deep in the shadow of the drug operations, but the results here were pretty good. Overall revenue rose 5% on a constant currency basis - below Danaher's (DHR) flu-boosted 9%-plus growth rate, but otherwise consistent with Danaher on an adjusted basis and with Abbott's (ABT) mid-single-digit growth in the quarter. Roche continues to outperform Danaher's Beckman (the truest comp among Danaher's diagnostics businesses), although point-of-care growth of 4% strikes me as a little light.

Still Waiting For The Pipeline To Deliver

The clinical trial results generated so far by Tecentriq haven't been that bad (a surprising failure in bladder cancer notwithstanding). The problem is that Merck's Keytruda has been very, very good. The latest data concerning Keytruda, the KEYNOTE 189 study, exceeded expectations with a 51% reduction in the risk of death. That sets a high bar for Roche trials like IMpower 150, for which the company has announced a "meaningful" OS benefit, but without additional detail. While KEYNOTE 189 used an arguably easier comparison arm, the fact remains that the results of Keytruda clinical trials continue to set a high bar that Roche thus far hasn't really been able to beat.

Roche's robust clinical development program, including studies in squamous non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer, not to mention its strong position in EGFR+/ALK mutations do still give the company more than just a fighting chance, but the data have to come through. Likewise, it would certainly be nice to see some of Roche's early-stage combo drug work bear fruit. Bristol-Myers (BMY) hasn't blown away the investor or medical community with its combo results (Opdivo and Yervoy), and many of Roche's early-stage programs haven't really shown much. Still, as good as Keytruda, Opdivo, and Tecentriq are relative to prior options for lung cancer, there is a lot of room to improve response rates, survival rates, and so on, and this remains a potential source of differentiation for the Tecentriq platform.

Roche will be providing an update on the overall survival rate for patients in the IMpower 150 study at the upcoming ASCO meeting as well as a progression-free survival read-out on IMpower 131 (squamous NSCLC). Other studies on Tecentriq should read out later in the year, including IMpassion 130 in triple-negative breast cancer.

New Launches Doing Their Part, But Wall Street Wants More

Ocrevus looks like a legitimate blockbuster in multiple sclerosis and even with reports of a Hemlibra patient developing treatment antibodies, this drug should generate substantial revenue in the hemophilia space. But in the "what have you done for me lately?" world of Wall Street, there are still ongoing concerns that Tecentriq isn't going to live up to its initial promise and that Roche's more interesting drugs are high-risk compounds early in development (including therapies for Huntington's and SMA). What that means, then, is the market is trying to weigh out the uncertain potential of still-unproven drugs against the very real threat of growing biosimilar pressure.

The Bottom Line

Roche still looks undervalued on the assumption of mid-single-digit revenue and FCF growth, but it will likely take at least one positive surprise from the ongoing Tecentriq lung cancer studies to drive any near-term change in sentiment. Although Roche's pharmaceutical business is arguably undervalued as is, and the diagnostics business is more meaningfully undervalued on a sum-of-the-parts basis, Roche is being penalized for not living up to the initial sell-side hype about its oncology pipeline prospects and it will take time for that disappointment to fade away and for investors to come back to the story with fresh eyes.

