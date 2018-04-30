Is Novo Nordisk Undervalued Once Again?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is a Danish company specialized on diabetes and the world's leader in the insulin market. In the past, the stock was an investor's darling as we are not only talking about a high-margin business, but also about a company that was able to grow revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow in the high single digits or even double digits. About two years ago, the growth story suddenly seemed to come to an end. The company updated its own long-term growth outlook twice within a few short months. The operating profit growth target was lowered from 15% to 10% and finally to 5% leaving investors scared about Novo Nordisk's future. And not only the long-term growth guidance was lowered - the actual revenue and net income growth rates also declined.

This led to a severe decline in the stock till late 2016 and early 2017, but since then the stock could recover and gain about 50% (in USD the stock price gained even more than 60%). After last earnings release, Novo Nordisk entered a corrective phase once again, although a correction is not surprising after gaining half its previous value as some (short-term) investors take gains (after all, Novo Nordisk has been one of the better performing companies in 2017).

In the following article we will show why Novo Nordisk is still a superior company that will outperform the market over the long term. First of all, we try to explain the recent price action and why the stock declined about 20% - following that we look at the overall market conditions and why those are advantageous for Novo Nordisk. After looking at ways how Novo Nordisk can return on the path of growth again, we will end the article by a short intrinsic value calculation.

What Happened?

Like in the quarters before, Novo Nordisk still has difficulties growing its business and for the first time in many years, the sales of Novo Nordisk declined compared to the year before - the decline was only DKK 84 million, but still it was a decline for a company that is usually expected to grow steadily. The drivers of growth are - similar to the past quarters - Victoza (16% growth in 2017), Saxenda (62% growth in 2017) and of course the new-generation insulins Tresiba, Xultophy and Ryzodeg (growing 94% overall in 2017 with Xultophy growing even 252%). On the other hand, modern insulin sales declined about 7% in the last year and these mixed results led to stagnating sales in 2017. Operating profit as well as net profit could be increased, but only slightly (1%). Gross margin is very stable at about 84% (in the last few years it fluctuated only in a very small range) and the net profit margin could be improved once again - from 29.8% in 2014 to 33.9% in 2016 and even 34.1% in 2017.

A reason for the stock decline was certainly the weak outlook for 2018. In local currencies sales growth is expected to be between 2% and 5% and operating profit growth between 1% and 5% - which are solid numbers. However, due to unfavorable currency exchange rates, Novo Nordisk expects the actual reported numbers to be about 7 percentage points lower for sales growth (therefore a decline between 2% and 5%) and for operating profit growth about 10 percentage points lower (which would mean a decline of 9% in the worst case). But as we are investing long term, one single year doesn't really matter and the overall, long-term growth story of Novo Nordisk still seems to be intact as we will discuss below.

Great Conditions Overall

Despite growth slowdown and weak guidance, Novo Nordisk is still market leader. Being market leader does not mean Novo Nordisk must not fear competition, but it shows the strong position the Danish company is in. Novo Nordisk is number two in the global hemophilia market and market leader in the growth disorder and diabetes market. Especially in the global diabetes care market, Novo Nordisk has a market share of 27% and is way ahead of its two closest competitors - Sanofi (SNF) and Eli Lilly (LLY), that both have about 20% market share.

But we have to point out, that Eli Lilly gained market shares in the last decade. Novo Nordisk has a global market share of 47% in the insulin market (1% higher than in 2016) and could increase its market share from 37% in 2016 to 39% in 2017 in the extremely important USA market (more than half of Novo Nordisk's sales come from the United States). Novo Nordisk also has a very high market share in China (58%) which could be a growing and very important market in the future.

Aside from being a market leader, Novo Nordisk operates in a growing market. Diabetes (at least type 1 diabetes) cannot be cured so far and type 2 diabetes as well as obesity (which often leads to type 2 diabetes) is getting more and more out of hand. For 2040 there are 642 million diabetics expected worldwide. Hence, we can expect a growing market for Novo Nordisk in the next years and decades - especially when the two most populated countries on this planet (China and India) will make the transition from developing to developed country, the number of obese people will grow as obesity and type 2 diabetes is a common problem in countries getting richer and more developed.

But a growing market by itself is no guarantee for increasing revenue and increasing profits of a single company. A growing market is usually attracting new competitors and therefore it is important if barriers to enter exist that hold off new competitors. Novo Nordisk is operating in a market that is hard to enter for new rivals and Novo Nordisk is protected by a wide moat and therefore the company has mainly to fear its closest two rivals - Sanofi and Eli Lilly. First of all, Novo Nordisk's products are protected by strong patents and are therefore creating regulatory hurdles for every competitor. But even without the patents, it is not easy for new companies to enter the market. The research and development costs are extremely high for a product that is in the end rather "cheap" (cheap compared to drugs other pharmaceutical companies are selling). This means a company has to invest a lot of money in developing a product upfront and then compete with Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lilly. The fact that insulin is rather cheap (compared to some other drugs and pharmaceuticals) also makes it hard for generics. Finally, Novo Nordisk is highly innovative and has proven in the past that it can constantly develop new products when old patents are expiring.

How To Return On The Path Of Growth

The question if Novo Nordisk can return on the path of growth is mostly depending on the pipeline and the new products that will be launched in the future. Of course, we have sales for Saxenda, Victoza or new-generation insulins still rising and can expect them contributing to revenue growth in 2018 and the years to come. Decisive for long-term growth however is the pipeline.

Novo Nordisk is starting to focus more and more on obesity (which is connected in some ways to type 2 diabetes). The company has already launched Saxenda, which is growing in the high double digits so far and currently has a market share of 52% in the United States, 72% in Denmark and even 86% in Canada.

Currently only 2% of obese people are treated and - at least theoretically - there is great growth potential, but the mindset of people and especially physicians has to change as they are currently not equipped to engage in and treat obesity. Novo Nordisk has seven additional obesity products in its pipeline, but only three of them are expected to enter phase 2 or phase 3 in 2018 and it probably will take a few additional years before one of them will be submitted and launched.

For the diabetes segment, it is Semaglutide and Oral Semaglutide that all eyes are focused at when talking about future growth. The global filing is expected for 2019 and the regulatory decision and potential launch for 2020 (or maybe even later). Oral Semaglutide showed promising results and demonstrated a weight loss of 6kg over a half year (starting from a base line of 92kg) and also a reduction of the HbA 1c from 7.9% to almost 6.0% (also over 26 weeks). By the way: Semaglutide also demonstrated unprecedented weight loss in phase 2 obesity trial - a weight reduction of 16% in 52 weeks.

There are also planned and ongoing trials with Semaglutide addressing other serious chronic diseases like NASH, CVD or CKD. FIASP is another diabetes product that has been launched recently which has growth potential, but is not commercial available long enough to assess its long-term success (in the last quarter sales were probably DKK 99 million - subtracting the sales of Tresiba, Xultophy and Ryzodeg from the total sales of new-generation insulins).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Novo Nordisk's own long-term operating profit growth target is 5% for the foreseeable future. Considering that the target was once 15% I think 5% is very conservative, but we will use that number for our intrinsic value calculation. In 2017, the free cash flow was DKK 32.588 million, in 2016 the free cash flow was DKK 39.991 million and for 2018, the company expects a free cash flow between DKK 27 billion and DKK 32 billion. If we take only DKK 30 million as basis for the intrinsic value calculation and assume a 10% discount rate (and 5% annual growth), the fair value of Novo Nordisk would be DKK 244. However, DKK 30 billion is too conservative in my opinion for two reasons. First, Novo Nordisk has proven in the past it can generate a higher free cash flow than DKK 30 billion and 2017 and 2018 are rather exceptions. Second, Novo Nordisk is aiming to decrease its capital expenditures in the years to come. Since 2014 the CAPEX almost doubled to (expected) capital expenditures of DKK 8 billion in 2018. In 2019 and 2020 the CAPEX should be decreased again, which will increase the free cash flow.

For a realistic intrinsic value calculation, we can use a free cash flow of DKK 34 billion and 5% annual growth which will lead to a fair value of DKK 277 - making Novo Nordisk fairly valued right now. In past articles I came to higher intrinsic values (for example DKK 330 in my article Novo Nordisk: The worst is over?). Taking into account that Novo Nordisk might grow even at 6% or 7% annually - as it has in the past - and that a free cash flow way below DKK 40 billion is only temporary, an intrinsic value of DKK 330 can also be seen as realistic.

Conclusion

It is hard to say if Novo Nordisk is currently undervalued or only fairly valued. I personally would like to see Novo Nordisk a little lower before I buy again (like in the first weeks of 2017), but I wouldn't advise against buying right now. Although waiting for the release of first quarter results (expected for Thursday) makes sense before any buying decision as I can see the stock move in both directions - up or down depending on the results. If the results are disappointing once again and are not showing signs of growth yet, I think it is possible we will see the lows of 2016 and 2017 once again.

Bottom line, nothing has changed since my first article Why the diabetes giant will continue to grow from December 2016. For every investor focused on long-term investments, the fundamental situation of Novo Nordisk is still the same - only the price if fluctuating. Novo Nordisk is a superb company, with great long-term growth potential, a solid dividend and a great balance sheet.

