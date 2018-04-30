Boardwalk Pipeline Partners' (BWP) CEO Stanley Horton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Molly Whitaker - Director, IR & Corporate Communications

Stanley Horton - President & CEO

Jamie Buskill - CFO

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America

Molly Whitaker

Thank you, Ella [ph]. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2018 earnings call for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. I'm pleased to be joined today by Mr. Stan Horton, our President and CEO; and Mr. Jamie Buskill, our CFO. If you would like a copy of the earnings release associated with this call, please download it from our website at www.bwpmlp.com. Following our prepared remarks this morning, we will turn the call over for your questions.

We'd like to remind you that this conference call will include the use of statements that are forward-looking in nature. Statements in this earnings call related to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations. Actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, including those that are set forth in our SEC documents. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made during this call.

I would also like to remind you that during this call today, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and distributable cash flow. With regard to such financial measures, please refer to our earnings release for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Stan Horton.

Stanley Horton

Thank you, Molly, and good morning, everyone. I hope you've had the opportunity to review the press release we issued this morning. In addition to reporting earnings, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit or $0.40 annualized. I'm going to provide a commercial update and Jamie will provide a summary of our first quarter financial results and a financial update.

We have a number of growth projects underway to serve news markets along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, a region that represents more than 80% of U.S. demand growth over the next few years. Since our last earnings call, we have made significant headway on the construction of the compressor station facilities that will support Phase 2 of the Freeport LNG project. We are advancing construction on one of the compressor stations on the Gulf South legacy pipeline and have also made progress on the second and final phase of the Wilson Compressor Station which will be the largest compressor station on our system. It is anticipated these facilities will be ready for service in the fourth quarter of 2018.

We began construction on two other compressor stations on the legacy Gulf South pipeline. One of the stations is expected to be placed in the service in the second quarter of 2018 and the other facility is anticipated to be placed in the service in the fourth quarter of 2018 consistent with our contractual obligations to provide interim transportation service to the train to shippers until our long-term contracts commence in the second quarter of 2019. The capacity associated with the second phase of this project is approximately 700 million cubic feet a day. The first phase which was placed into service in February 1, 2018 also has a capacity of 700 million cubic feet a day, making the total project capacity approximately 1.4 billion cubic feet a day. We expect the project to be on-time and below budget.

We have three previously announced projects on Gulf South to serve new power plants; two in Louisiana and one in Texas, which represent approximately $210 million in growth capital. The first project will provide approximately 133,000 MMBtu of firm transportation service to our new power customer in Louisiana. Construction of the pipeline and the new compressor station are underway and we expect a project will be placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The second project also in South Louisiana will provide approximately 200,000 MMBtu a day of firm transportation service. We received the environmental assessment from the FERC in late February, and are expecting FERC approval of the project towards the end of the second quarter. We anticipate construction of the lateral and compressor station will commence in the third quarter of this year and this project has a targeted end service date at the third quarter of 2019 subject to customer approvals.

The third project will also provide 200,000 MMBtu a day of firm transportation service to a new proposed power plant in Texas. We expect to file the certificate of application with the FERC late in the second quarter and the targeted end service date for this project is mid-2020, again subject to customary approvals.

We are continuing to progress with the construction of Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream's growth project including projects to serve ethylene transportation and storage service to customers in South Louisiana. We recently completed drilling the first two planned brine production wells at our Choctaw Hub that support our brine supply service in the Baton Rouge area. We have begun civil and engineering work on our project to provide gas treating service, and we have begun of the pump station that expands the capacity of the Evangeline ethylene pipeline system. Now these projects represent total growth capital of approximately $150 million and have in service dates through 2020.

Growth in the petrochemical industry in Louisiana continues to provide opportunities for our Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream operations. We continue to market the Permian to Katy or our P2K project, a joint development project with Sempra. And we are encouraged by our discussion with producers. We are also in ongoing discussions with existing and potential customers for the available capacity of our expansion projects that replacing the service in the 2008 to 2010 timeframe as those 10-year contract expire. We are continuing to take positive steps towards remarketing capacity on Texas Gas bill and Greenville laterals.

During the first quarter we recently executed a series of contracts with an existing customer that extends the maturity of the contracts at a reduced contracted capacity of certain contracts through October 31, 2030 on those laterals. On Gulf Crossing, we are working diligently with existing and potential customers to market capacity when contracts expire there in 2019 and 2020. And Gulf South is seeing increased demand for transportation services related to increased production from the Haynesville area. We have entered into new service firm transportation contracts, mostly with shorter to intermediate terms. Jamie is going to provide our updated backlog numbers that include these new agreement shortly.

On March 15, 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission took actions that affected Boardwalk and the entire MLP sector. The FERC issued a revised policy statement on the cost of service treatment of income taxes for MLPs, and reversing their long held policy, FERC will no longer permit an MLP to recover an income tax allowance and it's pipeline cost of service. Now a number of parties have filed request for clarification and what we're hearing are the revised policy statement. The FERC issued a notice of proposed rule making or NOPR; proposing a process that will allow it to term in whether jurisdictional pipelines maybe over-collecting their cost of service as a result of the recent reduction in the corporate income tax rate and the revised policy statement. We filed our comments on the NOPR on April 25, 2018.

The FERC also issued a notice of enquiry addressing whether and how the FERC should handle changes to accumulated deferred income taxes that are associated with the reduction of the corporate tax. We plan to file comments in this proceeding in the near future.

While we are continuing to review the revised policy statement, the NOPR and the notice of enquiry based upon our preliminary assessment we do not expect them to have a material impact on our revenues in the near-term. All of the firm contracts on Gulf Crossing pipeline and the majority of contracts on the Texas Gas transmission are negotiated or discounted rate agreements which are not ordinarily affected by FERC's policy revisions. The Gulf South pipeline currently has a rate moratorium [ph] in place with it's customers until 2023 which we believe will be unaffected by these FERC actions. However, given the effects of a number of factors including the Tax Cuts & Jobs Acts of 2017 and the revised policy statement, we are evaluating whether remaining a publicly traded, master-limited partnership is the appropriate structure for Boardwalk.

In addition, despite our view regarding the potential near-term impact on our revenues for the FERC's recent actions, the effect of the FERC's actions on the maximum applicable rates we may be able to charge in the future could result in our general partner being able to exercise it's call right under the terms of our partnership agreement. These terms allow our general partner to purchase our outstanding limited partnership units at a formula price. The formula price would equal the average of the daily closing prices of our LP units for the 180 consecutive trading days preceding the day three days prior to when the general partner would give notice of it's exercise of the call right.

Now this right has existed and has been disclosed in our SEC filings since our IPO and is further discussed in our 10-Q and in an amended form 13D that would be filed by Loews [ph] today. Now any decision to exercise the right is a Loews decision, not a Boardwalk decision. Loews has informed us that it is analyzing the FERC's recent actions and seriously considering it's purchase right under the partnership agreement. Now given where we are in this process, we need to rely on the disclosures and the relevant SEC filings and are unable to answer questions concerning the decision making process or the possible timing of any such decision.

Now I will turn the call over to Jamie for the financial update.

Jamie Buskill

Thank you, Stan and good morning, everyone. We implemented the new revenue recognition standard on January 1 of this year which did not have a material impact on our reported net revenues.

For the quarter, we reported revenues net of fuel and transportation expenses of $331 million, a decrease of $17 million or 5% from the first quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily due to Southwestern contract restructuring and unfavorable market conditions associated with our storage and park and lending services. We transported approximately 682 TBtu of natural gas and approximately 16 million barrels of liquids in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 550 TBtu and 15 million barrels in the first quarter of 2017.

Excluding fuel and transportation expenses and depreciation, we reported operating expenses of $107 million for the quarter which was an increase of $5 million or 4% from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was due primarily from the timing and maintenance spending and an increased asset base from our recently completed growth projects.

Net income was $97 million, a decrease of $22 million or 19% from $119 million for the comparable period last year. EBITDA for the quarter was $224 million, a decrease of $22 million or 9%. We generated $160 million of distributable cash flow for the quarter compared to $176 million generated in the first quarter of 2017. Net income, EBITDA, and distributable cash flow reflect a decrease in operating revenue. We invested $111 million in capital in the first quarter, comprised of $87 million of growth capital and $24 million in maintenance capital. For 2018, we are forecasting total capital expenditures of approximately $550 million, $430 million of growth capital and $120 million of maintenance capital.

We ended the quarter with $33 million of cash, the full capacity of our $300 million subordinated debt agreement and over $1.1 billion of borrowing capacity under our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. Our debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the first quarter was 4.8x. The new revenue recognition standard did not have a material impact on our revenues, however, we are making some changes to our disclosure of the fixed fee revenues under contract to confirm with the requirement of the new accounting standard.

The biggest changes include adding all fixed fee revenues under contract over the remaining term of the agreement; adding fixed fee revenues related to our spread services in the overall presentation. Under the revised disclosure based on executed agreement signed during the first quarter, fixed fee revenues we expect to earn for 2018 are $1.05 billion. This represents an increase of $25 million from the amount we've provided at year end adjusted to perform to the new presentation of $1.03 billion. For 2019, fixed fee revenues we expect to earn are $1.01 billion representing an increase of $50 million from the adjusted year-end amount of $995 million.

Fixed fee revenues we expect to earn after 2019 until the contracts end are approximately $7.3 billion, an increase of approximately $420 million from the comparable amount we would have reported at year end. So in summary, for all years we added approximately $460 million in fixed fee revenues for agreements signed during the first quarter which takes the total fixed fee revenues under contract for all years to $9.3 billion. I recommend you review the full disclosure related to this item in our first quarter 10-Q.

So in closing, we covered a lot of new information and strongly suggest you review our 10-Q that we filed this morning. As a reminder, giving where we are in the process regarding Loews potentially exercise of it's call right. We need to rely on the disclosures in the relevant SEC filings and are unable to answer questions concerning the decision making process or the possible timing of such decisions.

That concludes my remarks. I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jeremy Tonet

I guess, I want to come back to P2K -- I guess starting off, and giving kind of where basis differentials in WAHA [ph] have been going and what the futures indicate in competitors such as Kinder [ph], you've been bringing GCX online, talking about the need -- potentially for another pipeline, they see. I was just wondering if you could update us a bit more on the P2K project, it seems like you guys have been out there for some time trying to get this to the finish line commitment-wise.

What do you see kind of -- holding it up at this point or what are the obstacles to getting those enough commitments because it's certainly seems like the market is saying there is a sufficient demand or need for Permian takeaway?

Stanley Horton

I'll try to give you a little bit more color but I can't give you much; as I said in my remarks, we've had -- and are having good discussions with the producers. The Kinder [ph] pipeline is not in service right now so it's going to be coming in service I think the latter part of 2019 which is going to ease some of the constraints in our near-term basis. We believe that there is a need for a second pipeline and who knows, there may be a need for a third pipeline. But I think that I've been telling people that we thought that it would be the end of the second quarter or even into the third quarter before producers were ready to commit to a new project, it's not just a gas project that they got to commit too, there is crude being produced out of there, there is liquids being produced out of there and there is a lot of infrastructure that producers have to put together before product flows.

And I think that's what producers are working on now and I think it's the right time and the producers feel it's the right time, they will be ready to contract. So we're working with them, we're optimistic but that's about the only color that I can give you right now.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful, thanks. I appreciate that you're unable to talk about the Loews decision making process but just want to see with regards to their ability to affect a buy-in with their ownership level. From what we understand, they need to own over 80% of the outstanding units to affect the buy-in or the threshold drops to only 50% if they believe that the benefits of a pass-through entity for tax purposes has been materially adversely impacted. So I'm just wondering is that kind of the driver here; this FERC notice here -- that's what's driving -- I guess, this discussion at this point, am I understanding that right?

Stanley Horton

I think that there is a very clear and detailed discussion of all of this in our 10-Q and I'm going to just refer you to the 10-Q for you to review that. The only thing I could do right now is read the 10-Q and I don't think that's in anyone's best interest of time, so let me refer you to the 10-Q for a good detailed discussion of that.

Our next question is from Ryan Levine with Citi. Your line is now open.

Ryan Levine

What portion of Texas Gas has cost us service today?

Stanley Horton

Well, there is a cost of service that covers all of Texas Gas. I mean, so -- I'm not sure I understand your question but every pipeline has a cost of service, so…

Ryan Levine

In your prepared remarks you indicated that a portion of Texas Gas would not be subject to the FERC impact; I'm just trying to get all my colors to what the exact percentage that the FERC policy change impact.

Stanley Horton

I think I understand your question. Since we have negotiated rate and discounted rates and storage rates, what level of our contracts are at maximum cost of service rates; I think that's your question. You know, that's not something that we have disclosed to anyone, so I'm not going to disclose it on the call but needless to say, that was taken into effect when we said that we don't expect any near-term material impact on revenue.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then regarding the [indiscernible] 180-day call rate provision; so that starts three days before the general partner decides to whack the call rate. So is the public comment that you're making here, could that potentially trigger that or is there has to be a formal notice that they're going to exercise the call rate?

Stanley Horton

Again -- and I don't want to be repetitive, but again, there is a very detailed and well thought out disclosure in our Form 10-Q that I think will answer all of those questions and again, I would refer you to the 10-Q at this point in time as Jamie and I both said, we can't answer questions about them but I think most of those answers that you're seeking are in the Form 10-Q.

Ryan Levine

And then regarding the financing on P2K, is there any update you could provide us to the intended mechanism? Is the option to have Loews [ph] develop the project and do some type of synthetic drops, something that's on the table or is the current intent to fund it through the [indiscernible]?

Jamie Buskill

I can't speculate at this point as we haven't have I did the project; we're obviously going to look at all our options. As I've said before, a lots going to depend on just what our other growth backlog is at that time. Right now the projects we've announced and are working on, a lot of capital is going to be invested this year; so we'll just have to look at where we are with our backlog and then decide what's the best financing at that point in time. But I feel like we have a lot of options available to it.

Ryan Levine

And then last question; in terms of the potential lateral of the Texas Gas to new PCGT [ph] in Indiana, I guess one of your partners has already included in their guidance. Is there any color you could provide around the portion that port-off [ph] expense for that lateral?

Jamie Buskill

No, I really can't. I mean quite frankly, our policy has always been that until we have a project signed, sealed and delivered and ready to discuss; we don't -- and we usually don't discuss projects in relationship to the customer until the customer tells us it's okay. So at this point in time, I'll just let what the customer has filed with the PSE speak for itself.

Our next question is from Dennis Coleman with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Dennis Coleman

I wonder -- I know you don't want to take questions on the Loews [ph] option but just in terms of the Loews position, you talked a little bit about that. Do you expect them to address this on their call or is it that -- or are you suggesting we go there for answers?

Stanley Horton

As I said, we can't answer any questions on that. I did in my prepared remarks said that this was a Loews decision and a not a Boardwalk decision; so I would just stick to those statements right now.

Dennis Coleman

Jamie, I wonder -- just a little bit more on the projected revenue uptick; those numbers that you gave those are gross numbers, they are not discounted, is that correct?

Jamie Buskill

The numbers I gave are under -- what we have under contract today and the current rates in effect. As Stan mentioned, a lot of those are under negotiated agreements of discounted rate agreements but it's the current rates being in effect at this time.

Dennis Coleman

Right. But I'm trying to -- it's not an MTB number, it's just -- those are…

Jamie Buskill

No, it's not, it's just straight revenue, there is not -- it's not discounted or anything like that.

Dennis Coleman

I know you said sort of 2020 and beyond -- anything you can say about the contracts, obviously you've added $25 million I think you said in 2018 and something little bit less in 2019 -- $420 million over 10 years is a bigger number than that; on an annual basis how can we think about that?

Jamie Buskill

Well, I think the way you think about it -- if you look at 2018 and even 2019, probably half of that is storage related -- of new storage agreements that we entered into. The bigger number in the out years are driven more by a couple of things that Stan mentioned; in February we announced we had signed a new power plant under 20-year agreement. And then Stan also mentioned that we extended some contracts on Fayetteville, those are in that number and those are the bigger drivers of the numbers out here.

Stanley Horton

I think people sometimes forget that when we start talking about these power loads and things like that, that -- I mean just the three power loads that I talked to alone represented more than 0.5 billion cubic feet of new incremental load on our Gulf South system. So when we start talking about recontracting within the contracts of our Company, we look at everything that we do to contract capacity and that's a significant amount of load.

