Lovesac Aims To Raise $46 Million In IPO

Recent topline revenue growth has been strong, but sales and marketing costs are high.

The firm sells modular furniture to younger demographics via an e-commerce-first approach.

Lovesac has filed to sell $46 million of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Lovesac (LOVE) intends to raise $46 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to a registration statement.

The firm makes modular, convertible furniture for young families with household incomes of at least $100,000.

LOVE is starting to grow topline revenue but has high selling and marketing costs.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Lovesac first developed its beanbag chair in 1995.

The firm went on to create a modular, foam filled couch system that it calls Sactionals. These units can be arranged in numerous combinations without tools.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Shawn Nelson, who founded the firm while attending the University of Utah.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s Sactional product:

(Source: Lovesac)

Customer Acquisition

LOVE is focused on obtaining customers ‘with an ecommerce-first approach,’ via a direct-to-consumer [DTC] online approach.

It targets customers between the ages of 24 and 45 with household incomes of at $100,000 and is married or plans to form a household in the near future.

The firm also has 66 showrooms within mall locations in 29 states and has developed a relationship with Costco to provide roadshow in its stores in the form of ‘shop in shops.’ LOVE has hosted more than 100 such roadshows, with the resulting sales representing 5% of the firm’s FYE 2018 sales revenue.

Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have trended downward slightly, indicating increased efficiencies in its customer acquisition costs:

FYE 2018: 61%

FYE 2017: 63%

FYE 2016: 64%

LOVE states that ‘for fiscal 2018, our customer acquisition cost (“CAC”) was $283.22 per customer.’ Management didn’t provide comparison figures for previous years.

The firm estimates its customer lifetime value to be $1,236 using the 2015 cohort as a baseline. In 2015, LOVE had 28,882 customers.

Management says that in fiscal 2018 repeat customers accounted for 31.7% of all customers.

This represents a fairly high repeat rate, indicating customers are satisfied with LOVE’s product quality, value and ultimately brand loyalty.

Market & Competition

According to a Mintel consumer furniture report, the furniture retailing industry is expected to reach $127.5 billion worldwide in 2021.

The represents an average annual growth rate of 3.4% from 2016 to 2021. Seating products accounted for almost 30% of all U.S. spending in 2015, the number one category within the industry.

The furniture industry is highly fragmented but includes competitors such as:

Ashley Furniture

IKEA

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Havertys, Raymour & Flanagan

Rooms To Go

Costco

Macy’s

Crate and Barrel

Pottery Barn

Wayfair, One Kings Lane, Campaign, Burrow, Joybird

Management says that its proprietary, patented products and omni-channel approach differentiate it from competitors.

Financial Performance

LOVE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant topline revenue growth in the most recent fiscal year

Increased gross profit

Stable gross margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Lovesac S-1)

Revenue ($)

FYE 2018: $101.8 million, 33.4% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $76.3 million, 2.9% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $74.1 million

Gross Profit ($)

FYE 2018: $57.2 million

FYE 2017: $41.7 million

FYE 2016: $40.5 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2018: 56%

FYE 2017: 55%

FYE 2016: 55%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

FYE 2018: ($2.74 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2017: ($6.5 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2016: ($8.9 million) cash used in operations

As of February 4, 2018, the company had $9.2 million in cash & equivalents and $17.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

LOVE intends to raise $66 million from the sales of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

... we currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily [i] to increase sales and marketing, [ii] for product development, and [iii] for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

