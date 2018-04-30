What Tesla Bears Just Don't Get

I review the number one risk I see the company facing in the next decade - Competition. I also share my thoughts on why it's a risk which might hurt market share but not revenue growth.

Disrupting Since 2003

Since around 2012, when I first began hearing rumblings about a company called Tesla Motors (TSLA), now just plain old Tesla Inc., I've heard equal critiques about the company's business model and fundamentals. Growth bulls had their say, and value bears had theirs, but a core line of market disruption was still considered common thought.

Lately, however, something has changed. Not only do the attacks, particularly on this site, become an ever-more common sight on the main trending page, the content is all fairly similar - profits, margins, SolarCity and Elon's twitter. Even though these articles by the likes of Montana Skeptic are an excellent interpretation of the company's fundamental value prospects, they miss a core assumption - they focus on the wrong data.

Yes, Tesla is not yet profitable. Will it ever be? I don't know for sure.

Yes, Tesla's margins are barely improving. Will they ever? I don't know.

Yes, Tesla uses accounting tricks to leverage their working capital.

But I have not seen many articles on this site by the big hitters about simple facts which I believe is the ONLY meaningful one - competition.

Growth Vs. Value - The Tesla Argument

Tesla began its modern day operations in 2003 and was championed, for the majority of it's lifetime, by its CEO Elon Musk. They've released several electric vehicles with cutting edge technologies over that time period with different approaches to driver experience driven by technology.

The value argument, which is the one being argued in any one of the last 100+ Tesla articles released on this site in 2018, is the profitless one. You can spin it either which way but it all boils down to this - the company loses too much money and does not generate shareholder value, therefore it's worth $0. Now, clearly, it gets much more complex than this, as you can read in impressively accurate and in-depth articles by the aforementioned Montana Skeptic here, here and here. But the bottom line counter to the value argument is an introduction to the growth one - profitability is on its way.

There are a lot of arguments to counter this as well, given the CEO's appetite for new models and products on a sometimes monthly basis alongside the long stream of businesses he runs but the bottom line (or rather the top line) is this - demand still far exceeds supply and is growing with each model being released. The company reported $413.26 million in 2012 when it first rolled out the Model S and is now pulling in over $11 billion, as of 2017, and is expected to nearly double that with $18.9 billion in 2018 and $26.9 billion in 2019, data which I'll touch upon more extensively later in the article. This is rapid growth, and growth bulls can look at slightly improving margins (where it counts) as automation leads the way to lower costs, and the company's infrastructure is in place to produce and deliver new vehicles to enthusiastic owners.

By The Numbers

I know the counter argument to this next section is the "hype" one, but analysts from all walks of life are estimating the company will report an adjusted profitable 2019 with ranges around the $2.00 per share mark. 2020 and 2021 are expected to show huge growth as more vehicles role out on much higher gross profits and overall expenses (related to each respected model) continue to drift lower.

(Source: NASDAQ, compiled by Zacks)

I do admit, the core aspect of continued revenue and profit growth comes from the assumption that Tesla will continue to release new and exciting products throughout the coming years, notably like how analysts continued to believe in Apple (AAPL) after their first lines of products were released, given the large R&D facilities where long term profit expectations were tied into future product releases. This too, applies with Tesla. The company will undoubtedly be releasing new vehicles and solar products through its SolarCity subsidiary, and that will come into consideration when thinking about future profitability and revenue growth.

Just to take a shot at value investing with Tesla, a $15.00 EPS in 2021, coupled with a high revenue growth rate, can easily justify current price range of $300.00 per share, a 20x ratio. With technology growth companies trading at 30x-50x forward earnings, even a conservative $10.00 EPS for 2021 brings the company's price target to $400.00 per share in 3 years time, which can still be read as conservative and has me pushing aside the assumption that Tesla is currently overvalued, given the question of what it will take to get to $15.00 per share in earnings.

Number One Risk: Competition

Something which I believe is not bring written about a lot on this site, but rather more in the comments section of the ~5 daily Tesla articles is the aspect of competition on the company's revenue growth. Even as the common approach to disclaiming a lot of this competition is knowing that the customers buying a Tesla won't buy a Chevrolet Leaf or the other matchbox electric cars.

Mercedes has recently announced their plan to invest $1 billion in manufacturing all-electric vehicles, which should provide the option for all models by the year 2022, and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has done the same with a full-electric car lines coming out later this year. These are just the top 2 examples of efforts by high-end car makers to enter this fast growing market, which can greatly disrupt Tesla's market share grab. This is probably the only worry I have when it comes to an investment in Tesla given the massive R&D facilities these other companies have around the globe and the resources and backing they have by their respected governments and environmental protection agencies as the US pulls back on its efforts and alternative energy subsidies.

From a broader market point of view, however, there's more than enough market share to go around and in theory the growing adoption of electric plug-in vehicles is growing faster than Tesla's current sales which means the introduction of more higher-end electric models won't necessarily hurt their revenue growth even if it limits market share growth. In the United States less than 1% of vehicles on the road are plug-in electric, even as that number has grown from just 0.6% in 2014. In other parts of the world, however, these numbers are growing rapidly like in Europe where EV market share in 2014 stood at 0.4% and now stands at over 1.5% and in China where it stood at 0.08% and now almost reaches 1%. This rapid expansion in global use will by far accommodate the introduction of new models and players into the electric vehicle space and it will be up to Tesla to remain innovative and desired enough to keep their position and grow revenues.

The "Other" Segment

As I've written about previously in my article Tesla Investors Have Another Thing Going For Them, I do believe that with Elon Musk's innovative approach to a wide array of business models, there is bound to be more business consolidation which should boost growth prospects in the years to come. These businesses can include the Boring Company, SpaceX, other alternative energy companies merging or being acquired by SolarCity and a wide array of other futuristic businesses which have a correlation with Tesla's business model as a technology company. Given the fact that the majority of this is speculation I will avoid assessing actual number ranges for the company's valuation, but I do believe that it's another way to look at the growth argument even after electric vehicles take up a large (~50%) of the market share around the globe.

Investment Conclusion

The bottom line, for now, is the top line. Keeping demand high with new and innovative vehicles and products and continuing to exhibit near triple digit revenue growth is what's important for now as the company continues to capture market share in the overall vehicle market.

The value aspect, however, accurate it may be, does not currently have enough of a backing from the company's business model to be considered over the simple growth one. As long as Tesla continues to put efforts into automation and lower the overall costs of model-specific production costs, it will eventually reach profitability and,by then, it's revenues will far exceed current ones and will provide for more than enough of a justification for its valuation.

I believe that the current price range of $300.00 per share to $500.00 per share represents a good fair value for the company whilst they continue to prove themselves by continuing to drive high revenue growth alongside model-specific margin improvements which will aid them reaching profitability, and that competition continues to grow at a lower rate than the overall plug-in vehicle market is. Unless revenue growth slows, innovation ceases, competition eats a larger-than-expected piece of the pie or a new technology comes forth which will make electric vehicles the new fossil fuel ones I remain very bullish on Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.