Rite Aid: Just Vote 'NO'

Rite Aid should have remained independent and forged a new path as a deleveraged business following the sale of stores to WBA.

Failed Leadership

I'd like to begin this article with an admission that I was completely wrong in being bullish on Rite Aid (RAD) over the past year. We now sit in the $1.60 to $1.65 range and I believed there was value in the $2.10 to $2.25 range. Here is the question I would like to address in this article, however… were I and many other shareholders wrong about the value of RAD or were we wrong in placing our confidence in the ability and desire of RAD leadership to create value for shareholders? Before I dive into that question, I'd like to propose four "truths" I believe a shareholder should be able to count on when investing in a company. I realize there are exceptions to the rule, but I think of this in a similar way to how Thomas Jefferson penned these famous words…

"We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal..."

Truth #1 A proposed buyout/merger of a company should ALWAYS raise the price of the target company being purchased/merged.

The RAD merger agreement fails this test as the share price is down ~25%. Here is the stock price performance since the merger with Albertsons (NYSE:ABS) was announced on 2/20/18:

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

Truth #2 A buyout/merger should offer shareholders a tangible premium.

The RAD/ABS deal lacks a tangible premium because the future share price of the combined company is not a known quantity.

Truth #3 A company does not have to accept a buyout/merger that is not in the best interest of shareholders.

Based on the share price reaction, there was not a need for RAD leadership to accept the deal at this time. There were/are several potential catalysts in the near future that likely would have increased the share price (discussed later).

Truth #4 A CEO and Board of Directors should act in the interest of their shareholders.

If the original intent of the merger was completed with the goal of increasing shareholder value, isn't it reasonable for RAD leadership to reevaluate after they see the share price fall precipitously following the announcement? They have not done so and appear to be pressing forward as shareholders feel the pain.

Conflicts of Interest in Merger Agreement

This merger only benefits a small group of RAD insiders and the hedge fund, Cerebrus Capital Management, who currently owns ABS. Let's begin with John Standley, CEO and Chairman of RAD. Following the proposed merger with ABS, Mr. Standley will become the chief executive of the combined company. This is a very lucrative move for him to become the CEO of a much larger operation. This is where the conflict of interest begins and where shareholders are clearly not aligned with RAD management.

When did Mr. Standley learn he would be the CEO of the combined company and did it influence his desire for a merger? Mr. Standley was informed of his consideration as CEO of ABS/RAD on 9/19/17. At this time, the RAD board of directors and Mr. Standley agreed that he would not pursue any additional discussions or negotiate terms of an employment arrangement. For the details, please refer to page 103 of the Albertsons Form S-4.

Mr. Standley becoming CEO of ABS/RAD was discussed again on 1/10/18. At this time, Mr. Standley informed the RAD board of directors that, on or about January 4, 2018, ACI and Cerebrus had approached him about serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the combined company after the closing of the merger (page 108/109 of the Albertsons Form S-4). Of course, Mr. Standley indicated he had not accepted employment or discussed terms of an agreement.

Then, on January 24, 2018, Mr. Standley and the Rite Aid board of directors established a committee of directors (exclusive of Mr. Standley), which was referred to as the negotiating committee, to negotiate, for the Rite Aid board of directors' consideration, the exchange ratio and other financial terms of the transaction with ABS (page 109/110 of the Albertsons Form S-4). This was apparently to avoid even the appearance of any potential conflict of interest.

Ok, let's pause for a moment and ponder this situation. So in the five months between 9/19/17 and the deal announcement on 2/20/18, Mr. Standley understood he may be in a position to become the CEO of the combined company! As negotiations and due diligence continued through this time, he was not removed from the situation until Rite Aid established a negotiating committee on 1/24/18. Are shareholders to believe that Mr. Standley had their best interests in mind as he pushed for a deal that would place him as CEO of a much larger organization? The answer is "NO". Also, I see it as a failure of the board to wait 127 days to exclude Mr. Standley from negotiations. But wait, there's more...

The negotiating committee consisted of Michael N. Regan, David R. Jessick, and Frank A. Savage. There is a connection between Mr. Savage and Cerebrus. Mr. Savage sits on the board of directors for Remington Arms Company. Guess who owns Remington Arms Company? The answer is Cerebrus Capital Management. Mr. Savage has served on Remington's board since 2007. Any guesses on when Cerebrus purchased Remington? The answer is June 2007. Are we to believe this merger process was completed with the best interest of shareholders in mind when the CEO of RAD was planning for his next role of CEO of the combined company and one of the RAD board members who was in the thick of negotiations has ties to the company they are negotiating with, Cerebrus? But wait, there's more...

As negotiations pressed on, it appeared the two sides were deadlocked on the percentage ABS and RAD would own the new combined company. On 2/6/18, the RAD negotiating committee proposed RAD shareholders owning 35% in the aggregate of the combined company. Cerebrus indicated they would end negotiations if that was the best offer; the RAD negotiating committee reduced their proposal to 30% ownership. Cerebrus still declined. The RAD negotiating committee then indicated if 30% was not accepted, they had no authority to continue negotiations. What happened next? Mr. Stephen Feinberg, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus, then requested a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Savage (page 112 of the Albertsons Form S-4). Eleven days later, on 2/17/18, the RAD board unanimously recommended the merger agreement.

All of this may be reading too much into the background of the merger as described in the S-4, but I believe it is worth careful review and scrutiny.

I'd also like to ask the following question: does Mr. Standley end up in a more lucrative position if the Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) buyout of RAD had been completed or as the future CEO of ABS/RAD? In the WBA scenario, he would have lost his position as CEO. In the ABS/RAD scenario, he extends his career as a CEO. Cerebrus had approached RAD about a business combination as early as 2014. What if Mr. Standley didn't want the WBA buyout to occur because he knew there was a better option for him? I dug up a Fortune article in which Tad Lipsky, the acting Director of the FTC's bureau of competition at the time, deflected blame and stated that the FTC had not officially challenged the merger. Mr. Lipsky said:

"Before the time the companies would have been free to close their transaction absent Committee action, they voluntarily withdrew".

This was considered a rare public statement by the FTC for a deal on which it had taken no antitrust action.

The Amazon Effect

RAD negotiated this merger while rumors swirled that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had aspirations of entering the pharmacy business. This put fear in the hearts of retail pharmacy investors and pressured the share prices of RAD, WBA, and CVS. Recently, there have been reports that AMZN is no longer entering the retail pharmacy segment. In other words, RAD negotiated the merger agreement with ABS at the worst possible time when the RAD share price was already deflated based on false rumors.

Other Options/Catalysts for Rite Aid

Grow/Improve Existing Store base

In the Q3 conference call following the announcement of the store sale to WBA, RAD highlighted the strong store base still remaining. Rite Aid's President and COO, Kermit Crawford said:

"We will have a more profitable store network with a higher percentage of wellness stores". "I believe we have a strong foundation from which to build the new Rite Aid and are well on our way to identifying steps we must take to create a winning strategy in each market that enhances our customer experience and builds a winning value proposition for our payers and key stakeholders".

Why not try to improve results organically instead of agreeing to a deal that reduced the share price by 25%? RAD should not have been desperate to complete the ABS merger. With the remaining 2,569 stores, they still have a sizeable operation with sales of $22 billion per year, 180 million prescriptions filled annually and over 4 million lives covered by their PBM, EnvisionRxOptions.

Benefit from Reduced Leverage

Also, RAD highlighted how the paydown of debt would allow them to be more flexible and improve results. In the pro forma, the projected leverage ratio is significantly reduced from 7.60 to 4.64. EBITDA is projected to decrease only 29% while net debt gets cut by 56%.

(Source: Rite Aid Q3 FY '18 investor presentation)

In the Q3 2018 conference call, Kermit Crawford also said:

"These assets become more important when you consider how the transaction with WBA will benefit our organization. The new Rite Aid will be financially stronger with lower debt and more financial flexibility to invest in strategic initiatives that drive our business".

Cerebrus was the party with the larger need to get this done. RAD should have had the upper hand and could have simply said: "No Thank You".

Potential Sale of EnvisionRx

Why not continue to explore the sale of EnvisionRx to further reduce their debt load before agreeing to the ABS deal? The proxy shows that three parties expressed interest in purchasing EnvisionRx.

On August 31, 2017, a representative of Party F called a representative of Citi to discuss a potential acquisition of EnvisionRxOptions. Rite Aid and Party F executed a confidentiality agreement on that date.

On September 29, 2017, representatives of Party F again discussed with representatives of Citi a potential transaction involving EnvisionRxOptions and Party F.

On November 16, 2017, a representative of Rite Aid met with a representative of Party G in New York to discuss potential strategic transactions involving Party G and Rite Aid. At this meeting, the representative of Party G indicated that Party G was only interested in a transaction to acquire EnvisionRxOptions.

On November 20, 2017, Rite Aid management met with Party H regarding strategic business alternatives and opportunities. Party H indicated it would discuss further and would follow up with Rite Aid if there was any interest in a potential strategic transaction. Party H did not follow up with Rite Aid.

(Source: Albertsons Form S-4)

Obviously, there was interest in Rite Aid's PBM asset. Regarding Party F and Party G, the board of directors decided it would not be in the company's interest to sell because they considered EnvisionRxOptions to be a critical asset. Party H did not follow up with Rite Aid; should Rite Aid have followed up with Party H? I believe RAD should have exhausted every option before the merger with ABS was announced. Also, I believe RAD should now be reviewing every option available to them in the time since the merger was announced (considering the negative impact to the RAD share price).

Sell Additional Stores

Could RAD have operated independently and sold stores to CVS, Freds or other retailers at some point in the future? They sold an average store to WBA for $2.15 million per store. Based on the current market capitalization, RAD is selling to ABS at a value of $1.2 million per store. This assumption is using the current market cap of $1.7 billion, assumes net debt of $2.9 billion after the WBA cash is used and assumes EnvisionRx is worth $1.5 billion. The $1.2 million per store does not even include the value of distribution centers. The market is currently valuing the stores in this merger at 44% less per store vs. what WBA paid (the remaining stores have higher sales and are more profitable vs. stores sold to WBA).

Q4 Earnings Report as a Catalyst

Could RAD have held at least one quarterly earnings report following the completion of the WBA store sale? Quarter over quarter results are improving and RAD guided to a 0.0% to +1.0% same-store sales for 2018. I believe the share price would be in the $2.25 to $2.50 range had the merger not been announced. The price would have reflected the sale completion to WBA, upcoming reductions to debt and fairly strong guidance going into fiscal 2019.

(Source: RAD quarterly results)

Summary

With all of the above-mentioned options/catalysts, I ask "What was the rush to complete a reverse merger with a highly indebted private company where the shareholders have no guarantee of the stock price following the merger?"

If you have extra time over the next week, read the proxy that was filed. In summary, the past two years has been a painful time for RAD shareholders. However, it appeared better days were ahead as the deal with WBA neared completion and RAD was focused on growing the EnvisionRx business and improving the performance of the remaining 2,569 stores with a deleveraged balance sheet.

Conclusion - VOTE "NO"

Shareholders likely feel as if they were hit with an uppercut in the 10th round of a long boxing match. This is America, so fairness should prevail in the end, right? I'm tempted to double down because I believe RAD is worth much more than the offer negotiated with ABS. However, the other part of me realizes individual shareholders may have little power in this process. So in the investing world, are all men created equal as Jefferson said? No, I hold this truth to be self-evident: that the wealthy and powerful will always find a way to use their influence for their own gain which sometimes runs contrary to the desire of the common shareholder. Shareholders should actively vote "NO" on all three proxy proposals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.