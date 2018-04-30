Repo Complicates Maturity Transformation.

When using repo to replace LIBOR, this overnight maturity is stretched back again; doubling down on maturity transformation risk.

Repurchase agreements reverse the process of maturity transformation. They take a long maturity, then risk making it short, using long-term Treasuries to make overnight repo.

Maturity transformation is defined by Investopedia as “borrow short-term, in the form of demand deposits and short-term certificates of deposit, but lend long-term.” Old-fashioned, this definition. The phrase “maturity transformation” defines itself. Maturity transformation is simply the process of accepting fixed income obligations of one maturity to return fixed income obligations of another.

The Investopedia definition assumes that only banks can do it, that they can only do it in one direction – short-term to long-term – and that they do the transformation using short-term liabilities and long-term assets, without risk mitigation. In other words, that the banks have either learned nothing about risk mitigation since the Renaissance or they ignore what they have learned. The second possibility is more reasonable.

But there are oodles of other low-risk ways to transform maturities. It is possible to transform any maturity to any other maturity, with none of the systemic risk created by the old-fashioned bank balance sheet version of maturity transformation.

However, maturity transformation must produce some risk. And if one wants to transform risk at a profit – and one knows what she is doing – there is a spectrum of ways to transform one maturity to another at an anticipated profit. Indeed, if a transformer is willing to add other risks, the potential profit grows.

Upside-down and backward.

Interestingly, the notion that the primary maturity transformation of financial institutions is from short-term maturities to long-term maturities is passé. The ubiquitous repurchase agreement is the most common maturity transformation today. Repo is done over-the-counter, in the dark, and it reverses the traditional maturity transformation; it transforms long-term Treasuries to overnight loans. You will look for this form of maturity transformation on financial statements in vain.

Importantly, repo finance was one of the fundamental sources of systemic risk during the Financial Crisis. And this systemic risk is still with us.

Worse, the magnitude of this risk is about to explode, since repo rates are about to replace LIBOR; necessary because LIBOR has become impossible.

But if the world simply wants a market-priced, unsecured, term rate – the role of LIBOR and any LIBOR replacement – why not establish a minimum-risk vehicle for transforming low-risk overnight commercial paper into no-name, market-priced, unsecured, term debt at one-, three-, and six-month terms daily? That would be safe, cheap, and simple.

Why is LIBOR impossible?

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), the world’s most important number, is a mythical beast. Nobody knows, nor have they ever known, the value of LIBOR. It’s unknowable. Maybe that's how LIBOR became so important. The world’s second most important number, arguably, is pi. Nobody knows the value of pi either. There is, however, a critical distinction between LIBOR and pi. LIBOR is a mythical number. Pi is merely an irrational number.

Since London interbank deposits are time deposits, they are non-negotiable (untradeable). Thus, there was never a public LIBOR offer rate in London. But pi is not mythical. Although we can’t measure it exactly, we can get as close as we need to get for any practical purpose. So pi is real.

Since LIBOR deposits were born nonnegotiable specifically to assure that LIBOR wouldn’t be measured, allowing banks to provide the world with an exaggerated estimate of their cost of money, getting rid of LIBOR as the basis for valuation of over $200 trillion in credit instruments, and a larger notional amount of financial derivative instruments, is a great idea.

But the story the world’s regulators and banks are feeding us, that it is impossible to produce one-, three-, and six-month unsecured, market-priced, liabilities in sufficient volume to provide a reliable cost of unsecured credit at those maturities daily, is preposterous. Financial engineering has made progress since the Renaissance. Where there’s a will there’s a way.

It’s just that committees designated by bank regulators are the wrong people to ask. Because…

There is no existing LIBOR replacement now.

When the bank regulators of the world tasked themselves with finding a LIBOR replacement, that effort was doomed to failure. For there is no existing LIBOR replacement. And bank regulators are not in the business of financial engineering.

Since the Crisis, the banks have found that term markets for unsecured deposits are unavailable in sufficient volume to form even a mythical estimate of LIBOR, although the ICE LIBOR Administration, a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), ever anxious to collect fees from market-sourced data, will continue to produce the mythical number called LIBOR as long as someone will pay for it. But don’t sell ICE LIBOR short. The repo-based futures markets, soon to be introduced by CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), are going to fall on their faces, while Eurodollar futures will continue to blossom despite its mythical deposit-market pricing basis. Eurodollar futures traders know that LIBOR is a myth. Not a problem for them, apparently. They're used to pricing a myth.

How ARRC is thinking.

Because non-bank financial institutions (since the Crisis, pejoratively termed “shadow banks”) have grown far larger than banks, bank deposits are perhaps the wrong place to look for the average source of the cost of credit finance.

So how do financial institutions raise money today? Most funds are accessed in the overnight market, either Treasury-collateralized repurchase agreements or commercial paper. Absent any financial engineering, those were the two meager choices of the Fed-designated bankers of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) – tasked by the Fed to replace LIBOR.

Commercial paper has a major failing. It's named paper. And thus, different from one financial institution to the next. Providing the world with a market opinion of the relative credit-worthiness of each financial institution - warts and all - on the daily financial pages is not something the banks and their regulators are interested in doing. The flaw in using commercial paper, as it stands, is that it is name-dependent. Too revealing, Too much bare bank skin makes those rates, unvarnished, nonstarters.

Reverse maturity transformation.

Enter Treasury-collateralized repo. That was the only alternative ARRC was ever going to seriously consider. I provide several reasons repo is a bad replacement for LIBOR in an earlier article.

But here I consider another reason to avoid repo: the problems of maturity transformation associated with ARRC’s version of LIBOR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). Ask yourself, why the sudden market infatuation with repo and commercial paper overnight rates? The choice of overnight rates over term rates is about credit risk, not maturity transformation. If the Treasury would do us all a favor and transfer billions in overnight Treasuries for sale by the Fed daily, we could dispense with the credit aspect of the repo drama.

This would eliminate the repo's systemic risk issue - and likely the repo itself. Repo credit risk is the most important reason why SOFR is a bad idea. And giving repo the boot would eliminate reverse maturity transformation risk in one fell swoop. Why double up the risk of maturity transformation?

Is there credit risk associated with a 100% collateralized repo (even without rehypothecation)? Yes. Because the repo maturity mismatch means that a repo’s collateral has price risk. The collateral can thus fall in value to something less than that of the loan side of the repo.

Moving up and down the yield curve.

Converting longer-term maturity Treasuries to overnight repo collateral, which then is used to form the basis for a longer-term estimated index for pricing securities and derivatives feels tortured.

The over-the-counter market, using ad hoc notions of collateral valuation, reverse-maturity-transforms long-term credit-riskless Treasuries into credit-risky collateral for overnight maturities.

The quants of the world will then use ad hoc methods to estimate implied longer-term Treasury term rates that the term repo rate markets “suggest.” Then these same quants will use the risk premiums other unsecured credit markets “suggest” to form a mathematically appropriate opinion of the new LIBOR substitute.

Here’s a thought. Use the existing format. Have 18 “submitters” from 18 global banks form their sophisticated term SOFR term rate estimates every day. Have ICE LIBOR Administration collect the submissions, throw out the top and bottom four, then average the remaining 12. The result would be as mythical as LIBOR, but sooo much more scientific. Below, find the very image of a scientific index, the ICE LIBOR process.

The dither over SOFR is just too much work, and it does something that should be simple. All the world needs to do is to construct term instruments from the appropriate commercial paper portfolio(s), exchange-traded and margined.

We could send the corps of quant mathematicians home and let the markets decide the cost of unsecured term credit. Using mathematicians to "estimate" prices is the new three-card monte. Quants have plenty of valuable work to do estimating what prices will be in advance of price formation, for arbitrage purposes. Involving quants both before and after the trade is an obvious conflict of interest.

It goes without saying that regulators can’t invent a LIBOR replacement. And the banks won't. Banks don’t want a market-valued LIBOR replacement. Securities lenders – salivating over SOFR’s potential to be the mother lode – want to see a SOFR-driven securities lending explosion. The constituency for a genuine, systemically safe, market-determined, term rate is the side of finance that serves the world’s financial consumers. The buy-side.

