Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment's (DDE) CEO Denis McGlynn on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Denis McGlynn - CEO

Tim Horne - CFO

Denis McGlynn

[Call starts abruptly] Tim Horne, our CFO. And after Tim reads our forward-looking statement disclaimer, we'll get underway.

Tim Horne

In order to help you understand the company and its results, we may make certain forward-looking statements. It is possible the company's actual results might differ from any predictions we make today. Additional information regarding factors that could cause such differences appear in the company's SEC filings.

Denis McGlynn

Thanks, Tim. Well, the first quarter once again saw the Company generated a gaming profit of $17.7 million and under the current gaming tax structure we paid out $18.1 million to the State and Horsemen leaving the Company with a $361,000 pretax quarterly loss.

During the quarter the industry engaged in negotiations with the state on a package of gaming tax reductions, the results of which are reflected in a revised incentive bill, which was voted out of committee yesterday and is expected to pass in the Senate this afternoon. The bill provides for the table game tax rate to be lowered from 29.4% to 15.5% and the annual $3 million industry wide table game license fee would be mitigated dollar-for-dollar by way of increased marketing and salary and benefits for casino employees.

As for the tax rate on slots, we would get an outright 2 point reduction on the rate, less 30 basis points in year one and 60 basis points in year two, which go to our Horsemen. And next year we would be further entitled to an additional 2 point reduction if our capital expenses total at least 3% of net slot win. Additionally, we would now be permitted to operate on Easter and Christmas.

With that, I am going to turn it over to Tim, for his comments on the financials.

Tim Horne

Thanks Denis. It's first necessary to point out that the adoption of a new revenue standard effective January 1 of 2018 will change the look of our statement of earnings, not so much from an overall earnings standpoint but more from the classification standpoint. There are several moving parts, but at a high level the new standard requires gaming companies to reduce gaming revenue, for items provided on a complementary basis, primarily food, beverage and rooms.

So when we discuss quarterly gaming win changes, it will be the real win changes on the casino floor priority to the impacts of this new accounting standard. We adopted this new standard on January 1, using the retrospective method, meaning prior periods have been restated as well. Although the impact on net earnings for each prior period was not material.

If you look at the first quarter statement of earnings you’ll see our total revenues were $43.1 million compared with $44 million for the first quarter of 2017. Gaming revenues presented here consist of our slot win, table win, sports betting and i-gaming win and horse racing commissions reduced by the amount of complementary items provided to gaming customers of approximately $3.4 million. Our pure gaming win decreased 2.8% compared to last year and complementary is increased $91,000 resulting in the approximately $34.1 million of gaming revenues shown here.

Our slot win was down just over 3% compared to the first quarter of last year, we had several snow events during the quarter which seem to quite often fall on weekends and we have estimated that likely cost us more than a $1 billion in slot win. Outside of that the market simply remained competitive, but we are seeing increases in the highest levels of our players club.

Our table win was up just under 1% from a lower drop offset by a higher hold percentage than last year. Regarding our operating profits, we again did a decent job, keeping expenses down during the quarter but with the gaming tax rate that are simply too high than our fixed costs, our gaming margins decreased slightly to 3.5% versus 3.7% last year.

Other operating revenues which are no longer shown net of promotional allowances, were just over $9 million this year versus $8.7 million last year, and consisted food and beverage hotel on other miscellaneous revenues. The increase this year was primarily from improvements in banquets and other food and beverage outlets this quarter, both from cash and non-cash business as well as strong convention rooms business.

Net revenue increased led to higher gross profit and margins for a non-gaming activities compared with the first quarter of last year. Our hotel occupancy was approximately 73% versus 74% last year and our pure cash rate of $127 for the first quarter was down slightly compared to the first quarter of last year. G&A expenses were consistent from year-to-year, so our EBITDA was just under $2 million for both quarters with slightly lower gaming results offset by slightly better non-gaming results this year.

Interest expense was $209,000 and was identical to last year from lower average borrowings offset by higher rates, our effective income tax rate was at 24.4% benefit and as you can see we had a net loss for the quarter of $273,000 or a $0.01 per diluted share compared with a net loss of a $196,000 or $0.01 per diluted share last year.

Regarding our balance sheet, our total debt was $19.5 million at March 31, and was reduced by $400,000 this quarter. The credit facility expires at September 30, 2018 and as such the debt classified as a current liability today.

On a cash flow statement for the quarter ended March 31, you’ll see our operating cash for the quarter was almost $2.1 million which is higher than last year primarily from the timing of the state lottery sweep and another payments.

We had $782,000 of capital expenditures during the quarter and paid down $400,000 of debt. Our expectation for capital spending in 2018 remains in the $2.5 million to $3 million range.

That concludes our prepared remarks and our first quarter update. Thank you for your interest.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.