John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II HPF: Consider This 8.6% Yield Preferred Share Fund

Investment thesis: With several years of operating history, John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) has established itself as a premier preferred stock Closed End Fund that delivers a strong yield. The fund has also done a great job of covering the distribution over the years and seems well-established. Notwithstanding the great current income and tax benefits of qualified distributions, the fund’s aggressive use of leverage has led to very volatile price performance. In turn, rising borrowing costs does raise the possibility of a distribution cut. All things considered, this position is best suited for aggressive income seekers willing to ride out the volatility to collect the monthly distribution.

Analysis of the monthly distribution

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

Over the past 10+ years, this fund has developed a great track record of delivering a stable distribution to investors. While there was a slight drop off during the Great Recession, poor performance is to be expected as preferred securities were hit particularly hard. Regardless, a stable distribution is key for retirees and other income investors that rely on their portfolios for living expenses. Furthermore, the added benefit of preferred shares is that qualified dividends will enhance the after-tax yield. Let’s take a deeper look to determine whether the distributions are sustainable for the foreseeable future.

How the fund has delivered yield

(Source: HPF 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

Looking at the fund’s asset allocation and fixed income statistics, the picture begins to look a little clearer regarding how they’ve been able to deliver such a high yield. There is a strong emphasis on high-yield sectors such as utilities, financials, and REITS. Furthermore, fund management has wisely focused on the lower end of the investment grade spectrum with nearly half of portfolio assets allocated to BBB rated preferred securities. While they are taking on a bit more credit risk to enhance the yield with this choice, it has paid off for investors as an 8.6% yield is quite good these days. On the other hand, allocating 1/5th of the portfolio to BB and B rated preferred shares might make prospective investors feel uneasy. Those fears might be founded as two leading indicators (slowing GDP growth and equity volatility) are potentially signaling a peaking business cycle and low quality securities would be hit hard if consumer spending slows down. Additionally, investors would be exposing themselves to volatility because of the fund’s use of leverage and the long duration of the underlying holdings. Notwithstanding the balancing act of taking on credit risk and interest rate sensitivity to deliver yield, fund management should be commended for doing an amazing job of creating a sustainable distribution. Through astute investment selection and an efficient use of borrowed funds, management has been generating enough Net Investment Income to cover 95-100% of distributions over the years. While I would like to see more money stored away in anticipation of an eventual slowdown, it is truly rare to see a Closed End Fund consistently accomplish this feat. Aside from maintaining a stable distribution, this should instill confidence in investors and boost price performance.

(Source: Original Image – Data from HPF 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

What rising rates mean for HPF

(Source: FRED)

Part of the reason why HPF has been a great income payer over the years is that borrowing has been cheap. That is slowly changing as the Fed has not been coy about plans to systematically raise short-term rates by 25 basis points. Rising financing costs are going to be particularly challenging for HPF because of their borrowing arrangements. The current “Credit Facility Agreement” has maxed out their credit of $238 million which is to be paid back at the One Month Libor Rate plus .7% on a monthly basis. While the current 2.07% interest rate is not exactly a killer, steadily increasing borrowing costs will diminish the bottom line as the fund is invested in securities with fixed interest rates. Unless they are able to reinvest the proceeds in securities that keep pace with the LIBOR (i.e. variable rate preferred shares), the fund will be under pressure to either cut the distribution or raise cash via an equity offering.

How to protect your principal investment

(Source: Google Finance)

With similar holdings to the popular preferred index fund PFF, the two investments have been highly correlated over the years. The difference is HPF’s aggressive use of leverage and the resulting volatile price performance. While this can present greater profit potential, this can also magnify losses. As such, prospective investors must be prepared for the significant volatility they will face in exchange for the high monthly distribution. Considering the up and down performance over the past few years, there a few things that investors can do to protect their downside risk:

1. Dollar Cost Average

a. Take advantage of the uneven performance by systematically investing to (hopefully) lower you cost basis per share

b. Avoid the risk of a single, large investment

2. Dividend Reinvestment Plan

a. If you can afford to set aside some of your monthly distribution, you should participate in the DRIP program

b. DRIP offers you the choice of reinvesting distributions at the higher of 95% of the prevailing NAV or Market Price

3. Diversify HPF with exposure to asset classes with negative correlation

a. This is challenging because HPF is highly correlated to REITS and treasury bonds while also exposing investors to default risk so adding variable rate securities would exacerbate that issue

b. A good “counterweight” seems to be high quality convertible bonds to offer growth potential and less sensitivity to interest rates

4. Systematically rebalance

a. Take your profits off the table when the opportunity presents itself

b. Use the proceeds to buy what’s gone down

c. Take the guesswork out of “buying low and selling high”

(Source: Google Finance)

Conclusion

All things considered, there is a lot to like about this CEF’s value proposition. Despite the very strong distribution coverage, prospective investors must be comfortable with exposing themselves to some credit risk, volatile price performance, and interest rate sensitivity. Investors can protect their downside risk with a diversified portfolio, systematic investments, and reinvesting distributions at discounted prices to compound potential earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.